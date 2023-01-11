Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul's State of the State focuses on housing, crime, mental health

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 11, 2023

Hochul's State of the State focuses on housing, crime, mental health

In her first State of the State address as an elected governor, Kathy Hochul laid out a "groundbreaking strategy" to spur housing development across New York – one in which state government would seek to override local governments that prove resistant.

Hochul is aiming to build 800,000 units of housing across the state over the next decade, and laid out a plan that almost certainly will face resistance from local governments and homeowners who don’t want new development. Over the past decade, New York built just half the amount of Hochul's goal.

"We know this is a big ask," Hochul said.

While housing was the centerpiece of the speech Hochul delivered Tuesday, speaking in the state Assembly chamber, she also made a host of other proposals, including a $1 billion plan for a “dramatic reduction” in unaddressed mental illness in New York, which her office says will increase the sense of safety and quality of life in communities.

– Chris Bragg

More coverage of the State of the State address:

Bob McCarthy: Hochul’s speech recognizes legislative tightrope that awaits: This tightrope was reflected in a speech alternately calling for strengthening the public safety concerns that propelled her GOP opponent last November with others sure to generate genuine Democratic enthusiasm, McCarthy writes. Read more

The Editorial Board: Hochul shows she’s not afraid of lofty goals: It will be easy to find elements to both like and dislike in Hochul’s first State of the State address as elected governor, the Editorial Board writes. It ranged over a list of clear-cut priorities, including crime, housing, mental health, child care, green energy and more. Read more

BLIZZARD OF '22 COVERAGE

With blizzard behind him, Sheriff Garcia plans to be better prepared for next catastrophic storm: A full review of Erie County's role in last month's blizzard and lessons learned isn't done yet, but Sheriff John Garcia and others say there are some things they know they want to change. Meanwhile, County Executive Mark Poloncarz wants to wait until a more comprehensive review is complete before talking about lessons learned. Read more

Firefighters, police officers and public works drivers press for new equipment: The city employees showed up at Buffalo's Common Council chambers in a show of support for resolutions filed by lawmakers aimed at making sure front-line workers are properly equipped during snow emergencies like last month’s blizzard. Read more

‘It’s all manageable': USS The Sullivans dodges major blizzard damage as long-term plans progress: Instead of a 20-degree list to starboard, as was the case in April, the Sullivans leaned just 2.7 degrees to port after the blizzard, almost unnoticeable at a quick glance. Read more

Decisions nearing on blizzard-damaged buildings in Cobblestone District: The Brown administration and a Common Council member said at a public hearing Tuesday that the city needs to seize deteriorating 19th-century Cobblestone District properties by eminent domain, but the recent blizzard and a housing court judge could seal the buildings' fate first. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bills safety Damar Hamlin ‘in good spirits,’ undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center: Doctors are "now tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation," Kaleida Health said. Read more

Prosecutors can keep witnesses secret – for now – in bribery case tied to organized crime: U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ruled Monday that prosecutors may identify some witnesses only as "protected witness" because of concerns about their safety until May 10, and perhaps beyond then. Read more

A ‘college’ no more: Buffalo State becomes a university on Sunday: SUNY Buffalo State College officially becomes SUNY Buffalo State University – a designation the school hopes will elevate its status and increase enrollment. Read more

Douglas Development faces harsh criticism over proposed expansion of Elmwood-Bidwell project: Executives with Douglas Development Corp., along with their architects, got an earful of criticism, complaints and ridicule from about 30 Elmwood Village residents Tuesday night, as neighbors of the company's proposed Bidwell Parkway redevelopment project voiced their displeasure with plans to add another floor and 16 apartments to what is currently envisioned as a four-story building. Read more

People Inc. names Anne McCaffrey as new CEO: Caffrey is currently the president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Health System and Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport. She will succeed longtime People Inc. CEO Rhonda Frederick. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Buffalo beer experts predict craft beer trends in 2023: Local brewing gurus share insights, with one expert spotting a shift from hop-heavy brews to “more easy-drinking beer.” Read more

BILLS

Position grades: Stefon Diggs' dominance gives Patriots more long-term worries: Stefon Diggs continued his reputation as a Patriots killer in the Bills’ 35-23 victory Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Eric Comrie thrust into action with UPL sick, Sabres fall to Kraken: The Kraken took its first lead of the game 1:06 into the third period and pulled away for a 4-3 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night in KeyBank Center. Read more

Mike Harrington: The Sabres were better, but that's not good enough anymore: Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Seattle was a frustrating one, and that's a good sign, Harrington writes. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Demand for CPR training has increased after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. WGRZ’s Nate Benson reports the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Department is offering numerous CPR courses to the public.

• Advances in artificial intelligence technology are spurring teachers to be on the lookout for a new form of cheating, WKBW’s Eileen Buckley reports. A new free software tool called ChatGPT was launched several weeks ago. It generates text based on questions that are asked. The text can be easily placed in essays or homework assignments.

• If you still need to be convinced that mobile retail is a growing trend, consider Club Pawsh, a pet grooming salon on wheels that has been traversing the region in recent months. Buffalo Rising profiles the mobile grooming service that specializes in mobility-challenged pets, geriatric animals and large breeds.

