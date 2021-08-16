Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul's rise latest boost for women in politics, but it's 'a long game'

Hochul juggles national media with Erie County Fair fun on return to WNY: Hochul fed a month-and-half-old Holstein calf named Roxy, chatted up a Springville kindergartner and played the popular fair game “I Got It” with her husband, Bill. It was pretty much a walk in the park after the questions she fielded earlier from Jake Tapper on CNN’s "State of the Union," Nancy Cordes on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and a contingent of local media at the Fairgrounds. Read more

Buffalo remains in the throes of swelling gun violence, with shootings up 61%: Though the pace of the rise in gun violence has not kept up with what Buffalo saw at points earlier this year, more people have been shot so far in 2021 than in any other year to this point since at least 2007. Read more