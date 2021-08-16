Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul's rise latest boost for women in politics, but it's 'a long game'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Aug. 16, 2021
Women making strides in running for and winning office, but work remains
New York's next governor, Kathy Hochul, is only the latest example of a woman rising to an elected office rarely, or never, held by a woman before.
From vice president of the United States to mayor of Buffalo, depending on the outcome of the November general election, women are breaking barriers at every level of government.
Obstacles – including outdated gender stereotypes – remain, and representation is far from equal in elected offices here and nationwide.
But, observers say, a century after women first won the right to vote in this country, they're making strides in running for and winning office today, a development sure to inspire more girls and young women to enter the political arena in the future.
"It seems it's just so serendipitous," Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin said of the women's suffrage centennial and the "domino effect" that followed. "Kathy's ascension is on time."
– Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Crystal Beach has gone 17 months without Americans. It wasn't as hard as you might think: Canadian tourists have helped fill in for the missing Americans. Just as cooped-up Americans traveled close to home during lulls in the pandemic, so did Canadians. That meant an influx of consumers from Toronto and other portions of Canada that weren't too far away. Read more
Jeff Miers: 'Packed to the brim' concerts are back, but fans still mindful of Covid risk: Of the fans attending Billy Joel’s show Saturday at Highmark Stadium, News Music Critic Jeff Miers notes “the majority also seemed to have pushed alarming reports of the spreading of new variants – and indeed, the entire pandemic itself – far from their minds, at least for the evening. That wasn’t the case with all of them, however.” Read more
Covid-19 continues to claim lives amid plea for more to get vaccinated: Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted Sunday that 78 residents were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the county Friday, 17 of them in ICUs and eight on ventilators. He said four people died. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Byron Brown challenges filing deadline in bid to get name on November ballot: Mayor Byron W. Brown has launched a petition drive to try and gain an independent line on the Nov. 2 ballot by disputing the petition filing deadline set earlier this year by the State Legislature. Brown's campaign is arguing in favor of the previous deadline, which would expire on Tuesday. Read more
Hochul juggles national media with Erie County Fair fun on return to WNY: Hochul fed a month-and-half-old Holstein calf named Roxy, chatted up a Springville kindergartner and played the popular fair game “I Got It” with her husband, Bill. It was pretty much a walk in the park after the questions she fielded earlier from Jake Tapper on CNN’s "State of the Union," Nancy Cordes on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and a contingent of local media at the Fairgrounds. Read more
Buffalo remains in the throes of swelling gun violence, with shootings up 61%: Though the pace of the rise in gun violence has not kept up with what Buffalo saw at points earlier this year, more people have been shot so far in 2021 than in any other year to this point since at least 2007. Read more
Rejected appraisal, litigation create hurdles for Lawrence apartment project: Foes of a proposed new apartment complex on the edge of the Fruit Belt neighborhood are pinning their hopes on a pending appeals court ruling going their way, but the project developer is hoping to move forward with his plan as soon as he can overcome a separate, unexpected hurdle from the Common Council. Read more
WEATHER
Rain possible: A high in the upper 70s, increasing clouds and a chance of showers are included in today’s WGRZ forecast. Read more
BILLS
Entering his 12th season, Bills DE Jerry Hughes has learned the value of patience: Entering his 12th NFL season, the Buffalo Bills defensive end admits starting training camp on the sideline because of a calf injury has been annoying – but he also knows the games that count are still weeks away. Read more
Observations: Sean McDermott on Dion Dawkins – 'he's not close to where he needs to be': Although he was activated from the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list last week, Dawkins won’t be in his usual spot at left tackle along the offensive line for a while, coach Sean McDermott said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Even though the popular Waldfest was canceled again for 2021, the Spring Garden Association debuted a new event, Bier & Brats, which featured German-style beers from Buffalo-area breweries. Check out this “Smiles” gallery to see who attended Saturday’s event.
• It’s considered the “Olympics for firefighters,” and this year’s state firematic championship will be hosted by the Main-Transit Fire Department. WGRZ’s Kevin O'Neill has more on the event set for Saturday.
• At the Cereal Spot on Hertel Avenue, you can enjoy 150 varieties of breakfast cereal. But as WIVB’s Kaley Lynch reports, the cereal cafe is hitting the road with a new trailer that will also offer treats such as cereal ice cream tacos, cereal-flavored milkshakes and Mason jar sundaes.
• Although summer is winding down, that doesn’t mean the time to enjoy your garden favorites is ending. As Jackie Albarella explains in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, drying some of your flowers is a way to preserve their beauty into the winter.
