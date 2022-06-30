Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul wants to continue her march toward history, but Zeldin has other ideas

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 30, 2022

Hochul wants to continue her march toward history, but Zeldin has other ideas

The preliminaries are over. Now the “real” campaigns to elect the next governor of New York begin.

After Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin notched overwhelming victories in their party primaries Tuesday, both nominees now turn their efforts toward Nov. 3 and the general election. But both campaigns are also basking in an afterglow that includes:

• Hochul recorded victories in every one of New York’s 62 counties – a feat veteran Democrats say has not occurred in recent memory.

• The governor won big on the strength of a heathy turnout across the state – one of the strongest in recent decades.

• Hochul embraced issues Democrats seemed to care about such as opposing recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that are bound to resurface in the general election.

Final report into helicopter crash that killed Croce, Capriotto leaves questions unanswered amid lawsuit: "Moderate-to-severe turbulence" preceded the helicopter crash that killed prominent Buffalo developer Mark Croce and his passenger, Orchard Park businessman Michael Capriotto. However, no conditions were detected that would have prevented the pilot from switching from autopilot to manually fly the helicopter through or away from the disruption, according to the NTSB's final report on the 2020 crash. Read more

New Canisius College president aims to meet students ‘right where they are’: At 41, Canisius President-elect Steve K. Stoute is the youngest and the first person of color to lead the college in its 150-year history. He said his first focus will be on growing enrollment, including more students of color, first-generation college students and new Americans. Read more

Niagara Falls mayor, Howard Milstein clash over future park versus data center: Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino has a vision for growing the Cataract City's tourism, while keeping those visitors in town for longer – and it starts with creating a $150 million "gateway" park downtown, with an ice rink, indoor arena and outdoor amphitheater. Read more

Comptroller issues ‘early warning’ to Erie County to curtail free-spending ways: The potential for a recession, a drop in consumer confidence, rising county pension costs, record levels of spending, costly union contracts and other financial pressures should cause the County Legislature to rein in future free-spending urges, said Comptroller Kevin Hardwick. Read more

Erie County to close Covid-19 hotline: As the pandemic continues to show signs of declining and less-severe cases, the county’s Covid-19 Information Line will end today. The county launched the hotline nearly two and a half years ago, a time when few Covid tests and no vaccines were available. Read more

After Wimbledon win, Jessica Pegula says mom Kim is ‘doing a lot better now’: Jessica Pegula says her mother is “progressing and she’s been doing rehab.” Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, entered a hospital in Florida some time in the first full week of June for an undisclosed illness. Read more

Don Paul: Drier than it looks: It’s not a matter of getting no rain. It’s more a matter of not getting nearly enough to counteract the recent dry period and reduced topsoil moisture during the last month. Expect milder temperatures and more sunshine today, Paul says. Read more

Rod Watson: Despite store bans, Maritime grads prove the kids are all right: What the school is teaching kids about life beyond the textbook – exemplified by how the seniors dealt with a recent controversy – may be just as important as what they learn about fractions or dangling participles, Watson says. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'Skywalker Way' pays tribute to three workers who died building Skyway: In an emotional ceremony rich with Six Nations heritage, civic leaders and family members gathered Wednesday to honor three ironworkers who died 67 years ago when they fell in separate accidents from the Skyway, during construction of the vast span. From now on, to the gratitude of gray-haired relatives, the crossroads of Main and Perry streets will become "Skywalker Way." Read more

Alan Pergament: WKBW’s Hannah Buehler allows political analyst to give Republican commercial: Stations usually try to provide balance on election nights by having representatives of both parties analyze elections, but only WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) did that Tuesday, Pergament writes. Read more

City to weigh 10 potential developer groups for LaSalle Metro Station reuse: The push to redevelop the station and surrounding acreage is generating more interest than any previous real estate bid by the city, as the growing economic revitalization and development boom of the last decade draws more attention not just locally but nationally. Read more

What can Bills tight end Dawson Knox do for an encore after breakout season?: Dawson Knox started getting the question the day after last season ended: What would he do this offseason to take another step? Read more

• A 100-year-old Lockport veteran who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II will have a lifetime dream fulfilled on July 4. WGRZ’s Danielle Church says Roy Kinyon passed up a potential professional baseball career when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The Buffalo Bisons will give Kinyon a one-day contract and he will throw out the first pitch on Independence Day.

• A singer from Jamestown who battled opiate addiction for several years shares an inspiring story about how she found her way back to music. Mindy Davey talks with WKBW’s James Kattato about her journey.

• “The ear-splitting, chainsaw-like sounds coming from the other side of your bed does not necessarily mean that your beloved has sleep apnea,” writes In Good Health’s Deborah Jeanne Sergeant. She interviews three local experts about sleep health.

• A man who served as Buffalo’s mayor for 16 years would have celebrated his 93rd birthday this week. The late Jimmy Griffin was born on June 29, 1929. Many recall his colorful and controversial tenure, but some may have forgotten one political twist. This Forgotten Buffalo Retro Rewind video clip highlights Griffin's short-lived campaign for president of the United States back in 1996.

