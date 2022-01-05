Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul to outline 2022 vision for New York State with an eye toward her own future

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 5, 2022
Hochul to outline 2022 vision for New York State with an eye toward her own future
Gov. Kathy Hochul will do something this afternoon she's not done since taking office: give her broad view of what her administration hopes to accomplish in 2022 on everything from public education and health care to the state of ethics in Albany.
The governor's first State of the State address, to a limited in-person audience in the Assembly chamber because of raging Covid-19 exposure numbers, will go a long way to define exactly how the new governor wants to shape fiscal and policy matters for a legislative session that begins Wednesday and ends in early June.
– Tom Precious
RELATED: Hochul looks to establish her identity in State of the State address: In many ways, Kathy Hochul fully assumes the mantle of governing New York today when she steps to the Assembly rostrum to deliver her first State of the State address. She is expected to not only lay out her legislative priorities, but also provide a hint of how she will answer her critics on the campaign trail. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY health care providers seeing record employee Covid-19 cases, straining staffing resources: An increasing number of health care workers in Western New York are testing positive for Covid-19 as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to cause breakthrough infections. The situation is worsening staffing struggles in the health care industry and, if it gets much worse, could lead to further service reductions at area providers. Read more
Erie County rolls out test-to-stay program for all schools as Covid-19 cases skyrocket: At a time when Covid-19 cases are rising to record levels, Erie County is working to meet the demands of parents and school leaders who don't want to see children lose any more instructional time. To that end, the county Health Department is rolling out a test-to-stay program to help children who may have been exposed to Covid-19 and would otherwise be subject to quarantine rules. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Poloncarz: All sides getting closer to agreement on Bills stadium lease: Recent progress has been made toward reaching a final deal on a new lease agreement for the Buffalo Bills’ stadium, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday. Read more
Poloncarz apologies for outburst, swearing in response to Mychajliw’s reports: Last week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz denounced Stefan Mychajliw, using a curse word to describe "lies" publicized by the former comptroller regarding the amount of overtime being collected by Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. Read more
Albany district attorney won’t pursue criminal case against Cuomo: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was scheduled to be in court Friday to answer misdemeanor charges that he groped a female staffer in an office at the Executive Mansion back in 2020. But the district attorney in Albany County is ending the criminal case against Cuomo, saying that while he found the allegations "credible," he did not think a case could be proven in court. Read more
Judge allows polling place case against Betty Jean Grant to proceed: The case against the former Erie County Legislature chairwoman will go forward, a judge ruled Tuesday, but it's not without challenges. Prosecutors may have some difficulty proving their case, given the alleged victim's statement and an election law written long before the implementation of modern voting equipment. Read more
WEATHER
Lake-effect snow, gusty winds forecast for tonight and Thursday: A lake-effect snowstorm is expected to dump more than 9 inches of snow on the Buffalo metro area and the Southtowns starting tonight and all day Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning for Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. today through 1 a.m. Friday. Read more
POLITICS
India Walton gains new role with Working Families Party: The community activist who staged a stunning upset over incumbent Byron Brown in last year's Democratic primary for mayor, only to lose the general election, has been appointed to a post in the state Working Families Party. She will become senior adviser for special projects for the left-leaning minor party. Read more
BILLS
Position grades: Bills' offense has best sack rate in a decade: The Bills stand No. 3 in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt (4.4%), their best standing in the past decade. Buffalo was seventh last year. The top two teams in avoiding sacks? Tom Brady and Tampa Bay is No. 1, and Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City is No. 2. Read more
Stefon Diggs reaches bonus if he hits 100-catch mark vs. Jets: Stefon Diggs is six receptions away from reaching 100 for the season. Besides being an attractive number, hitting the 100 threshold would mean bonus money for the Buffalo Bills star receiver. Diggs would get a $750,000 bonus added to his base salary for 2022 and an additional $800,000 added to his base pay for 2023 if he gets to 100 catches. Read more
SABRES
Brett Murray using his size, skill to show he could be part of Sabres' young core: A fourth-round draft choice in 2016, Murray has been a recent fixture in the Sabres lineup and has two goals with six points in 15 NHL games this season. Read more
Sabres' Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork enter NHL Covid protocol: The Sabres have six players unavailable – Jacob Bryson, Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald were added over the past week – and the list could continue to grow. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Have some Western New Yorkers had close brushes with Bigfoot over the past several decades? In this installment of [BN] Chronicles, Steve Cichon looks back on sightings in Batavia, Clarence and Newfane.
• This is a fitting time to make sure your vehicle is equipped with winter essentials. WGRZ’s Elyse Smith says it goes beyond having a heavy-duty ice scraper. You might want to stock your trunk or back seat with a blanket, first-aid supplies, nonperishable snacks and perhaps even an emergency hammer with a metal tip that's specially designed to shatter windows.
• If one of your New Year’s resolutions involves managing money more effectively, WKBW’s Taylor Epps shares tips from local experts. They urge consumers to prioritize spending, develop a detailed budget that tracks every dollar and look into refinancing debt in this low interest environment.
• Who needs movie guidance from the Oscar judges when you have the Western New York Film Critics Association? Buffalo Rising shares a list of the association’s 2021 winners. One of the big winners was “Pig,” a film featuring Nicholas Cage as a wronged truffle forager searching for his kidnapped swine.