Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul to outline 2022 vision for New York State with an eye toward her own future

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 5, 2022

Hochul to outline 2022 vision for New York State with an eye toward her own future

Gov. Kathy Hochul will do something this afternoon she's not done since taking office: give her broad view of what her administration hopes to accomplish in 2022 on everything from public education and health care to the state of ethics in Albany.

The governor's first State of the State address, to a limited in-person audience in the Assembly chamber because of raging Covid-19 exposure numbers, will go a long way to define exactly how the new governor wants to shape fiscal and policy matters for a legislative session that begins Wednesday and ends in early June.

– Tom Precious