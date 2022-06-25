Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul sees NY as abortion 'safe harbor,' but that's no sure bet

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 25, 2022

Hochul sees NY as abortion 'safe harbor,' but that's no sure bet

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James vowed Friday to make sure that New York remains a safe haven for women from out of state who want an abortion in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that overturned the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

But will New York be such a safe harbor?

Experts on both sides of the abortion debate said it's too soon to tell.

That's because it's unclear exactly what neighboring states will do to limit abortion, and it's unclear whether a future Republican president and Congress could move to ban abortion nationwide.

– Jerry Zremski

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

VA, DOT endorse safety improvements – but no roundabout – at intersection near cemetery: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and State Department of Transportation on Friday announced a series of safety improvements to a controversial intersection near the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke. Read more

Three-way Democratic primary for lieutenant governor draws attention: Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in a spirited primary contest that ends Tuesday. Antonio Delgado, the recently appointed lieutenant governor and running mate of Gov. Kathy Hochul, is facing a challenge from Ana María Archila, running mate of New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Diana Reyna, running mate of Rep. Tom Suozzi. Read more

NFTA awarded $650K federal grant for upgrade of Bailey Avenue bus service: A plan to upgrade bus service along Bailey Avenue could introduce "bus rapid transit," or BRT, featuring buses using dedicated lanes and synchronized signals. Read more

Pocket park latest in planned improvements to Niagara Street streetscape: A pocket park with seating areas and a public art component is coming to a former industrial site at the corner of Niagara Street and Lafayette Avenue. The city-owned land, roughly three-quarters of an acre, is on the former site of the Meyer Malting grain elevator, demolished in 2006. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: A sultry weekend with a rocky finish; La Nina reigns for third year: “With the absence of a decent breeze inland from the lakes and near full sunshine, many will find it uncomfortable,” writes Paul, noting today’s inland high temperatures will run from the upper 80s to near 90. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

UB celebrates ‘flagship’ milestones, offers details on new engineering building: The University at Buffalo’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences is New York’s oldest and largest public engineering school, and it’s setting records that reflect the demand for engineers in the state and national workforce. UB officials shared the school’s progress Friday at an event to celebrate a new five-story, 120,000-square-foot engineering building. Read more

Starting small: How community developers can build up neighborhoods: Christie Nelson and Grace Bird are local professionals who are taking the steps to become community-based developers – tackling small-scale projects that tap into their neighborhood knowledge and local ties. Both Black women are seeking to transform neighborhoods from the bottom up – by starting small but dreaming big. Read more

BILLS

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds unfazed by looming contract situation: Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is trying to put more trust in his playmaking abilities and believes that will pay off in other ways. Edmunds is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, but he’s not dwelling on that. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• This weekend will be a good one to spend some time on the water. At Sun Life Marina Buffalo Harbor, docked boats beckon, as captured in The News' #EveryDayAPhoto series.

• “When Buffalo-Niagara comes alive in summer, Lake Erie is often the catalyst,” writes Jeff Bucki. “There are hundreds of can’t-miss summer destinations found off New York State Route 5.”

• From a bad case of politics to speaking like a politician, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

