Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul presents broad – and costly – 2022 agenda for state government

Hochul's proposed help for small businesses – dubbed the "Billion Dollar Rescue Plan" – is intended to help restaurants, among other hard-hit businesses, by offering tax credits offered for Covid-19-related purchases. Also, bars will now be able to sell alcohol to-go permanently, a policy that was lauded earlier in the pandemic when taprooms were either shuttered or heavily restricted, Stephen T. Watson reports.

Health care workers, strained during the pandemic, would receive a significant boost under Hochul's proposal, with a plan to grow the workforce by 20% over the next five years, reports Glynn. Wages, cost-of-living adjustments and retention bonuses are integral to the plan.

