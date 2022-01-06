Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul presents broad – and costly – 2022 agenda for state government

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 6, 2022
Hochul presents broad – and costly – 2022 agenda for state government
Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first State of the State address Wednesday, presented a vision that pumps billions of extra state, federal and borrowed dollars into everything from public schools and the SUNY system to mental health programs and a massive road, bridge and transit infrastructure program.
The Democratic governor, in a relatively brief speech compared with some of her predecessors, promoted new programs to small businesses, homeowners, farmers, prison inmates, developmentally disabled individuals, seniors, homeless people and health care workers, reports Tom Precious.
The News' Robert J. McCarthy praised the directness of Hochul's speech, which touched on three issues confronting both Democrats and Republicans: Covid-19, crime and taxes, with quelling the virus a necessary first step.
Hochul's proposed help for small businesses – dubbed the "Billion Dollar Rescue Plan" – is intended to help restaurants, among other hard-hit businesses, by offering tax credits offered for Covid-19-related purchases. Also, bars will now be able to sell alcohol to-go permanently, a policy that was lauded earlier in the pandemic when taprooms were either shuttered or heavily restricted, Stephen T. Watson reports.
Health care workers, strained during the pandemic, would receive a significant boost under Hochul's proposal, with a plan to grow the workforce by 20% over the next five years, reports Glynn. Wages, cost-of-living adjustments and retention bonuses are integral to the plan.
What to expect in the next 36 hours: The lake-effect snow is showing up in Western New York a little later than expected, but forecasters predict a lake-effect snow band will reach Metro Buffalo by morning rush hour. The snow was due to arrive overnight, but strong winds "prevented an organized band to form off of Lake Erie," the National Weather Service said. The lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday. Read more
Amid latest wave of Covid-19, the show will go on, just a little later: The surge of Covid-19 cases has caused the Buffalo arts and theater community to put plans on hold. Irish Classical Theater, D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre and Nickel City Opera are the latest to adjust their production schedules after the final stretch of "Hamilton" was canceled. Read more
Buffalo workers at only unionized U.S. Starbucks walk out over Covid, staffing concerns: Michelle Eisen, a barista and 11-year employee at the Elmwood Avenue store, said about one-third of the Elmwood Avenue location's workers are in self-isolation because they tested positive for Covid-19 or were exposed to the virus. Read more
Jeff Miers: Want 2022 to be a better year for live music? Do your part – or stay home: The politicization of the pandemic has prolonged it and increased its virulence. Those who refuse to get vaccinated and follow health protocols have made everything much worse, including the financial crisis the live entertainment world has been dealing with for the past two years. Read more
Bills stadium deal approaching, despite no mention in Hochul address: All parties involved – the state, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills' representatives – have indicated they’re approaching a deal, despite passing the Dec. 31 deadline long established by the Bills. Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei give a sense of the progress after a quiet State of the State. Read more
Judge allows demolition of Great Northern grain elevator: Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Wednesday rejected a preliminary injunction sought by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture to prevent the emergency demolition of the rare 1897 brick box-style grain elevator with steel bins. Archer Daniels Midland, the structure's owner, said in a statement that it will pursue demolition “without delay” to address safety concerns, Mark Sommer reports. Read more
Correctional officer and jail deputy arrested on same night: Correctional officer Jason Stachowski and jail deputy Robert Dee spent Tuesday night behind bars and now face criminal charges and internal investigations. Stachowski was "confrontational" with deputies and had to be subdued with a Taser when arrested Tuesday evening, Maki Becker reports. Dee, who was arrested on a domestic violence charge in December and ordered to stay away from a woman, was found with the woman Tuesday night. Read more
With storm looming, many schools plan for return of traditional snow days: A combination of factors, from Covid-19 burnout to the return of traditional in-school learning, had school leaders generally agreeing that a snow day will remain a snow day, writes Barbara O'Brien. Read more
Rod Watson: There's a way to build minority, women businesses – and fraud isn't it: Minority contracting fraud has been an issue in Buffalo since at least the 1970s when the practice led to a trial involving a “front” company working on the Metro Rail project, Watson writes. Apparently such fraud still lives. Read more
Taco takeoff: Exploring a simple, humble food's explosion in the Buffalo area: The taco boom has arrived, with Hombre y Lobo, D.A. Taste and Flaco Taco all introducing their takes to Buffalo eaters. Fish tacos have stolen the show: the Baja fried fish from Hombre and Flaco are popular, while the blackened lobster and shrimp version from D.A. Taste is rivaling the birria tacos. Read more
Look inside Zio's Deli & Heroes: A fledgling Italian sub shop on Elmwood has impressive roots. Ben and Mike Tronolone, and Ben's wife Annie Doyle, have dedicated Zio's to the building's former owner, Poster Art's Mark Corsi, who died in 2019. Corsi was best friends with Ben and Mike's father, restaurant icon John Tronolone, who died in 2013, and like an uncle to two of the Zio's owners. Watch now
Mark Gaughan: Bills have warts, but the AFC is as wide open as ever: Gaughan might not like the Bills' chances of winning three straight games and getting to the Super Bowl, but ... "The ticket to the Super Bowl in the AFC is more up for grabs than ever this year," he writes. Read more
Sabres Notebook: With lots of recovery time, Don Granato can push top players: "I will be gauging who is fresh, who's feeling it, and I wouldn't be afraid that if a guy's going, you could get a career-high minutes," Granato said after practice Wednesday. Read more
• Now that snow has arrived, The Buffalo News' staff photographers are ready to capture the beauty of winter. Keep up with the #EveryDayAPhoto series, which already features a few picturesque nature shots in the early days of 2022.
• In another Covid year, The News' Jeff Simon didn't feel comfortable compiling a top-10 list of movies. But he does zero in on a trio he loved, including Peter Jackson's documentary on the Beatles, Questlove's "Summer of Soul" and Jane Campion's "Power of the Dog."
• Niagara County plans to give away 6,000 at-home Covid test kits on Saturday, splitting the stock between three sites. The News' Thomas J. Prohaska has the specifics about how to acquire them.
• Keeping warm is crucial during a winter storm, and WIVB's Al Vaughters spoke with National Fuel spokesperson Karen Merkel about ways to do so safely, including the proper approach to furnaces and vents.
