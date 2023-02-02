COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 2, 2023

Hochul outlines $227 billion budget proposal with calls for ambitious programs, and caution for the future

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her state budget proposal on Wednesday, laying out a record-setting $227 billion plan she said focused on increasing affordability in the state.

Her speech provided further details about her ambitious plan to build 800,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade, a $1 billion plan to improve mental health, details on plans to combat crime and environmental concerns.

Hochul's proposed budget would increase spending by about 2.4% over last year's.

While New York enjoyed an unusual budget surplus last year, and one again this year, Hochul cautioned that the sunny fiscal period would be ending.

Major components in the proposed budget include:

• Affordable housing: Hochul doubled down on an aggressive plan to curb home prices and build hundreds of thousands of new housing units across the state, but revealed few new details about the proposal.

• Increase in education aid: The record $34.5 billion proposal would go up $3.1 billion, or 10% over this year’s budget, if approved by the state Legislature. Dozens of educators and education associations and groups, including the Board of Regents, had recommended a similar increase in aid.

• Creation of semiconductor industry office: Hochul's economic development proposals aim to capitalize on growth in the semiconductor industry and steadily increase the minimum wage in step with rising prices.

• New funding for volunteer fire departments: Hochul proposes to invest $10 million to support the training, recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Who killed the monsignor? A trip to Bemus Point to fingerprint and interview wayward priest: Day 12: A six-page account of the interview, dated March 26, 1966, is among the most fascinating reports in the case file of the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. Read more

Woman charged with driving over trooper during Buffalo protest takes plea on eve of trial: Deyanna J. Davis, 33, took the guilty plea on Wednesday, the day jury selection in her trial was scheduled to begin in Erie County Court following more than a year of delays. Davis admitted recklessly causing serious injuries to Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr. when she drove through a police blockade during a racial justice protest in 2020 by a police station on Bailey Avenue. Read more

India Walton announces bid for seat on the Buffalo Common Council: Walton, who won a surprising mayoral primary victory over Mayor Byron Brown in 2021 only to lose the general election, will seek election to the Masten District seat now held by Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. Read more

Federal judge upholds order preventing cannabis sales in five state regions including WNY: The ruling means that, for now at least, the injunction will continue to prevent the state from issuing dispensary licenses to applicants in Western New York, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson and Brooklyn regions. Read more

Prison release of terrorist who killed Buffalo native called ‘infuriating’: Rep. Brian Higgins is condemning the reported prison release of a man convicted of killing Buffalo native John Granville in 2008. Higgins reached out to the U.S. State Department and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs for information after reports that Abdelraouf Abuzeid, convicted of killing Granville, was released from a Sudan prison on Monday. Read more

Celebrate Black History Month through exhibits, stories and a gala: Here's a look at several Buffalo-area events that recognize and celebrate Black culture and contributions throughout February. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Remember ‘regionalism’? Too bad our leaders don’t: The dispute over the city’s response to the December blizzard is a just a symptom of the larger failure to recognize Buffalo’s central role – both its problems and its promise – in determining the fate of the region. It’s an indication that we have yet to break through boundary lines, both on a map and in people’s minds. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Moog plans $77 million expansion at Elma campus: The proposed expansion would add a 150,000-square-foot building on Moog's campus, primarily to support its aircraft group. Moog is seeking as much as $2 million in sales tax incentives from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, plus an unspecified amount of property tax savings that would be the largest part of the overall incentive package. Read more

Neighbors criticize Bevilacqua project on Transit Road in Clarence over traffic concerns: Bevilacqua Development has been planning the project for about four years, seeking to bring more than 32 new structures to the site – including apartments, townhomes and single-family residences. But the project has sparked opposition from neighbors along Miles Road to the south of the project, who fear an influx of traffic from more than 142 new housing units draining onto it, as well as the loss of a 36-acre natural habitat behind their homes. Read more

BILLS

O'Cyrus Torrence's country strength could fit Bills' offensive line needs: The 23-year-old is looking like the top guard available in the NFL draft this spring, and he could be a candidate for the Buffalo Bills with the 29th overall pick. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Slow start spoils Sabres' opportunity to jump into playoff spot: The Sabres couldn’t overcome their ugly start and lost to the Hurricanes, 5-1, to officially end the first half of the regular season. Tage Thompson wasn’t available in the third period because of an upper-body injury. Read more

Mike Harrington: Both on the ice and in the stands, the Sabres' situation at home is complicated: "How does this team fix its vexing attendance troubles – which were a quick talking point on TNT's national pregame show? And what is the deal with this club's home/road splits?" Harrington writes. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Buffalo Museum of Science, which took visitors far back in the past with its last major exhibition, "Antarctic Dinosaurs," goes headlong into the future this time around with an exhibit called “Reinventing Reality.” The sight of an enormous blue whale swimming near a sunken vessel that looks close enough to touch is a virtual reality experience that headset-wearing visitors encounter in an exhibit that will open Saturday. Check out our photos of the traveling exhibit.

• Severe weather can take a toll on aging buildings. Spectrum News 1’s Brianne Roesser talks with a local expert about how engineers work to ensure the integrity of historic structures in Western New York.

• “During the gloomiest part of the season, nature provides a cure for the winter doldrums,” says WGRZ’s Terry Belke. He’s referring to birds, noting that they can “bring color and joy” to dreary days. Belke talks with an experienced birder about the benefits of feeding birds during winter months.

• As we gear up for Valentine’s Day, a new study suggests that Buffalo might be one of the best spots in the nation for folks who have been looking for love in all the wrong places. Researchers at the Thriving Center of Psychology examined 2021 U.S. Census data that shows Buffalo as having the nation’s third-highest number of single residents per capita.

