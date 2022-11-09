Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul makes history, Langworthy wins NY-23, Kearns retains county clerk seat

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 9, 2022

Hochul makes history, Langworthy wins NY-23, Kearns retains county clerk seat

Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York's first woman governor and the first Buffalonian to lead the state in more than a century, appeared headed toward victory Tuesday in her race against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County.

Hochul, who held a statewide lead of about 8.4 points as of 11:55 p.m., declared victory on Twitter shortly after NBC News became the first news outlet to say she won the race.

And about 11:35 p.m., she took the stage at her victory celebration in Manhattan.

"Tonight I want to speak directly to New Yorkers," she said. "Tonight, you made your voices heard loud and clear. And you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York."

Elsewhere among the races affecting Western New York, NY GOP Chair Nick Langworthy prevailed over Democrat Max Della Pia in his congressional race in New York's 23rd District, and incumbent Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns – a Democrat running on the Republican and Conservative lines – defeated endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman – who left the Republican party earlier this year – in the race for clerk.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker: The lawsuit, when filed in federal court in Buffalo, will accuse the automaker of failing to recall vehicles that are being targeted for theft as part of a social media challenge and failing to alert the owners of Kias built without engine immobilizers about the widespread thefts. Read more

Senecas to build and open new cannabis dispensary in Niagara Falls: The new business will be operated through the tribe’s Seneca Development entity and will be located at the corner of John Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street, adjacent to the Seneca One Stop gas station and convenience store. Read more

A gazebo for good works comes down for violating the city code: ‘We’ve been bullied’: A lot of good came from the gazebo on Jefferson Avenue, including neighborhood gatherings and a balloon release for the victims of the May 14 Tops mass shooting. But the volunteers who put it up earlier this year have dismantled the $1,800 gazebo. Buffalo permits and inspections officials say many city code rules were broken when the gazebo was put up. They have ordered its dismantling. Read more

Neighbors raise water quality concerns in fight over Orchard Park retreat center expansion: Some residents in the Newton Road area are challenging the expansion of the Disciples of the Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus retreat center. They have asked a State Supreme Court judge to halt construction, which started in the spring. Read more

7 donated saplings planted by Re-Tree WNY in Sperry Park are uprooted: A third of the donated saplings planted Saturday in the East Buffalo park were either driven over or ripped from the ground. Read more

WEATHER

Another nice day: Today's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with highs around 60. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto food gift guide: What Andrew Galarneau would bring, mail or bestow: Gift cards aren’t Galarneau’s cup of tea. “Instead, my gifts usually fall into three categories: goodies that boost any gathering, stuff that can be mailed to far-flung friends, and the darkest coffee ever,” he writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Depew developer proposes apartments instead of hotel for former Desiderio’s site: After initially proposing a small boutique hotel on the site of the former Desiderio’s restaurant in Lancaster, a Depew contractor-turned-developer now is seeking tax breaks for a new plan in which he would put up a small building with apartments and commercial space. Read more

Buffalo’s comeback story continues to garner national attention: Site Selection Magazine, a periodical for international corporate real estate professionals, has published a story about Buffalo’s resurgence, and the excitement that has come with it. Read more

BILLS

Analysis: What Bills quarterback Josh Allen's week of recovery could look like: Different types of exams, multiple meetings with trainers and physicians, regular doses of anti-inflammatory medicine and possibly even a platelet-rich plasma could dominate this week for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' skid reaches three games with 4-1 loss to Coyotes: The Sabres didn’t have enough traffic in front of the Coyotes’ net, allowing Karel Vejmelka to see most of the 33 shots he faced in Arizona’s 4-1 win. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• What was that in the downtown sky? You may have spotted a low-flying helicopter over downtown Buffalo Tuesday. The black Eurocopter AS355 Twin Star with blue striping was here with the crew of a Mark Wahlberg feature film to shoot overhead scenes. The News’ Toni Ruberto says the working title of the action-comedy is “Holiday Road.”

• What does the future hold for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor? In this video posted on Buffalo Rising, commission representatives Audrey Clark and Terry Alford discuss their visions.

• Buffalo is among the best 25 cities in the U.S. for celebrating Thanksgiving, according to a new study that compares the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas. The personal finance website WalletHub gave Buffalo high marks for its Thanksgiving traditions (think Turkey Trot) and its comparatively affordable holiday meal fixings.

• Studies show that unleashing our creativity can improve our physical and mental health. The Foundry, a community-based “makerspace” on Northampton Street, offers “a safe place to learn the importance of making things yourself,” writes Project Best Life contributor Liberty Darr. Whether it’s creating a spice rack or making a table, Darr says the activities can give people a sense of accomplishment and even inspire them to pursue a new hobby.

