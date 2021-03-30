Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul is out front addressing pandemic, but not at center of decision-making

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 30, 2021
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is out front addressing health crisis, but not at center of decision-making
The spotlight on Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has gotten a lot hotter since Gov. Andrew Cuomo started facing sexual harassment allegations. With the potential for Hochul to eventually step into the top job if Cuomo is unable to weather the political storm, many are wondering whether she's ready.
Hochul has political experience at all levels of government, but what role is she playing in the biggest public health crisis facing this region and the state?
She's not setting policy, reopening standards or vaccine distribution levels. Those decisions are being made in Albany. Instead, Hochul is in the communication business.
– Sandra Tan
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 vaccine eligibility lowered to 30; teenagers to be eligible next week: New Yorkers 30 and older can start looking for a Covid-19 vaccine today at 8 a.m. Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that anyone 16 and older will be able to get an appointment for the vaccine starting April 6. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Parents of murdered woman sue accused killer’s grandmother: ‘She should have done more to prevent this’: The wrongful death lawsuit provides new details about what allegedly happened in 2018 when Rachael Wierzbicki was fatally shot in South Buffalo. Shane Casado has been charged in the slaying. He and his grandmother, Veronica Casillas, are named as defendants in the civil lawsuit. Read more
The Buffalo Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium: The naming rights were acquired by a recently rebranded local health insurer: Highmark BlueCross Blueshield of Western New York. Highmark fills the naming-rights void created last year when New Era Cap Co. was released from its agreement by the Bills. Read more
Niagara University hockey player, killed in house fire, was planning to move: Because members of the Niagara University club hockey team often prefer to live off-campus, coach Tom Mooradian compiles a list of Niagara Falls landlords he has vetted and trusts. He had lined up a new house for next season for player Patrick Romano and exchanged texts with the player Friday night about Romano signing the lease. But Saturday morning, a fire erupted at the player's current home on Wyoming Avenue, and Romano died. Read more
Buffalo man arraigned on manslaughter charges in McKinley Monument crash: Paul Tolbert is accused of being under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash on Thanksgiving. Angel Marie Cobb, a passenger in the minivan, was killed in the crash. Read more
Erie County plans yearlong bicentennial celebration: The county celebrates the big 2-0-0 starting Friday. It was created April 2, 1821, and a yearlong series of programs and events will mark the milestone. Read more
State reaches $5 million agreement with KeyBank over deceptive advertising claims: State Attorney General Letitia James’ office has reached an agreement with KeyBank to resolve an investigation into “deceptive advertising practices" related to a program aimed at helping New York residents cash checks for low fees. Read more
WEATHER
Spring’s off, then on, then off the rails: "If spring had human characteristics, I could say it’s wracked with indecision this week," writes Don Paul. Read more
STATE GOVERNMENT
Rochester-area woman says Cuomo was ‘overly sexual’ during 2017 tour of her home: A 55-year-old Monroe County woman accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of kissing her twice, without her consent, during a visit to her home on a 2017 tour of flooding damage along Lake Ontario. She has become the latest woman to accuse the three-term governor of sexually inappropriate behavior. Read more
State bill would hinder local taxation of wind and solar projects, opponents say: Some local officials around the state want to stop a bill that would let two state agencies set a formula for property tax assessments on large-scale wind and solar energy projects. They fear that in its enthusiasm for green energy, the state would set such a low number that localities would not be able to negotiate payments with the developers. Read more
COMMENTARY
Investigative Post: “A litany of low deeds at high level organizations”: From Buffalo’s control board to the Niagara County Legislature, Jim Heaney takes aim at what he brands “bad government bodies” in need of reform in his Outrages & Insights column for Buffalo Spree. Read more
BILLS
Sharing carries not a problem for new Bills running back Matt Breida: The Buffalo Bills’ newest running back has been part of crowded backfields during his NFL career, and has learned that crowing for more carries rarely is productive. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres spoil 3-goal lead, winless streak reaches 18 in OT: Buffalo, now 6-23-5, remains last in the National Hockey League with 17 points and is well on its way to matching the league record with a 10th consecutive season outside the playoffs. Read more
Mike Harrington: Seriously now, that kind of Sabres loss just can't happen: "The first thing that popped in my head late Monday night was that old clip of John McEnroe from an early 1980s tirade at Wimbledon," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Hertel Avenue has undergone change over the past year as numerous businesses have closed during the pandemic. But WKBW’s Katie Morse reports that at least eight new entrepreneurs have opened an array of shops.
• As season ticket-holders at Shea's Performing Arts Center go through theater withdrawal during the pandemic, Shea's employees share with Buffalo Tales' Jeff Schober some behind-the-scenes experiences they've encountered over the years.
• Speaking of entertainment venues, it's been quiet for more than a year at Helium Comedy Club. But that changes when the club reopens Friday. Akaash Singh is the first comic to take the stage with a full schedule planned for coming months.
• As a street reporter who used pay phones at least a dozen times a week in the era before cellphones, an art project hosted by CEPA Gallery triggers a nostalgic ring. WIVB’s Kaley Lynch previews a creative exhibition that encourages local residents to submit their photos of pay phones.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.