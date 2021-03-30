Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul is out front addressing pandemic, but not at center of decision-making

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 30, 2021

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is out front addressing health crisis, but not at center of decision-making

The spotlight on Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has gotten a lot hotter since Gov. Andrew Cuomo started facing sexual harassment allegations. With the potential for Hochul to eventually step into the top job if Cuomo is unable to weather the political storm, many are wondering whether she's ready.

Hochul has political experience at all levels of government, but what role is she playing in the biggest public health crisis facing this region and the state?

She's not setting policy, reopening standards or vaccine distribution levels. Those decisions are being made in Albany. Instead, Hochul is in the communication business.

– Sandra Tan

