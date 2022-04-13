Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul 'honeymoon' crashes following lieutenant governor's resignation

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 13, 2022

Hochul 'honeymoon' crashes following lieutenant governor's resignation

Gov. Kathy Hochul had just completed a tough budget session over the past few days, and was soon planning to tout those accomplishments on the New York State campaign trail. But the Tuesday arrest and subsequent resignation of her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, now puts her on the defensive from Democratic and Republican competitors alike.

Republican gubernatorial opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin and Democrat challenger Rep. Thomas Suozzi pounced. They criticized her choice of Benjamin to begin with and said she should demand his resignation.

It now ends the honeymoon period she enjoyed following her succession of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and revives the seemingly unending story of Albany corruption. Instead of concentrating on her budget accomplishments, the governor must now fend off a torrent of political criticism.

– Robert J. McCarthy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Erie County probation employees disciplined in probe tied to man who led police on chase: A probation officer and supervisor are on unpaid suspension for two weeks following a probe involving their supervision of the man who led Buffalo police on a citywide chase during which he is accused of shooting at cops. The chase ended with three officers injured. The month before the March 29 pursuit, a probation officer received a tip that the man allegedly had a gun and said he would shoot officers if he was pulled over again. Read more

Robert Morgan pleads guilty to felony to end mortgage fraud case: The developer was 60 when the news broke in 2017 that federal agents were looking into his business dealings and whether his mortgage applications were legitimate. Five difficult years later, Morgan pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Defense lawyers and prosecutors agree he should receive no jail time. Sentencing is set for July 22 in Rochester. Read more

Advocate for the disabled scores big success with paratransit expansion study: All the bigwig pols that gathered at the Allen/Medical Campus Metro Rail Station Tuesday were consistent – they lavished praise on Stephanie Speaker, the disabled volunteer who lobbied for eight years to expand paratransit service in New York. Her efforts, they said, now result in a Buffalo pilot program to determine needs for new service beyond current parameters of 3/4 of a mile from a bus line. Read more

State Attorney General visits Elmwood Starbucks store to encourage its union workers: State Attorney General Letitia James lifted a cup of java Tuesday to herald employees at the first Starbucks shop in the nation to vote in favor of unionizing. James said she traveled from Albany specifically to meet with the Starbucks employees at 933 Elmwood Ave. who, in December, voted 19-8 to unionize, kicking off a wave of union activity at Starbucks stores across the country. Read more

Woman who pepper-sprayed medical office employee sentenced to 3 years probation: Deshawna A. Taylor pepper-sprayed the employee in a Main street medical office in August after she was asked by the worker to comply with a face mask requirement. She pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in February and was sentenced Tuesday. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Erie County makes antiviral pill available to some who test positive for Covid-19: Those who test positive at an Erie County Health Department site and are at higher risk for serious illness or death can now arrange to get a course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto Guide: Buffalo’s artichoke heartthrobs: Check out the local places, fine and not, where the artichoke won Andrew Galarneau's heart. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: Defensive tackles class less distinct: While the 2022 prospects at edge rusher combine high-caliber play and deep options as a group, the defensive tackles class is relatively muted. Still, there are plenty of big guys with notable room to develop. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Owen Power's impressive NHL debut ends with Sabres win: The box score from the Sabres’ 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs doesn’t properly show the impact Power made in his first game for Buffalo. Power, 19, kick-started his team’s offensive attack with crisp breakout passes, played sound defense around his own net and stabilized the Sabres’ defense corps. Meanwhile, Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres (27-37-11), who snapped a three-game skid and defeated Toronto three straight times for the first time since April 1, 2015 to March 7, 2016. Craig Anderson made 22 saves in goal, and Rasmus Asplund added an empty-net goal with 2:18 left in regulation. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• If you’ve spent much time on Western New York roads lately, you’ve likely dodged many potholes. But how much do you know about the science of these pesky craters? Spectrum News’ Breanna Fuss chats with a local expert.

• Buffalo’s abundance of churches, chocolate shops and florists – coupled with its rich holiday traditions – are why it is ranked among the 10 best cities in the nation to celebrate Easter. The personal finance website WalletHub compared the largest 100 metro areas against more than a dozen factors. Buffalo came in at No. 7 – even with its dismal ranking for unpredictable Easter weather.

• Captivating images that span more than a century of local history line the walls of CEPA Gallery in downtown Buffalo, reports WBFO’s Jay Moran. He recently inspected many photos that are on display as part of an exhibit called “Unearthing Erie County: Faces & Places from the CEPA Archives.”

• Few buildings in Western New York can boast a history that dates back more than 200 years. The Stone House on Center Street in Lewiston is one such structure. As part of its countdown to Lewiston’s bicentennial, Niagara Frontier Publications showcases the distinctive building that was constructed in 1820 as a law office.

