Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul faces array of challenges as New York's 57th governor

Goodell, visiting the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Tournament in Batavia, reiterated the league’s company line that Highmark Stadium has outlived its lifespan. He's optimistic a deal will get done – eventually.

“This has been a discussion for a lot of years, as you know, and I think almost every year I come up here this has been something that has been discussed,” Goodell said to a group of reporters.

“I don’t know the timeline other than I know serious discussions are happening now, and it’s going to take a lot of that,” Goodell said. “It’s going to take a tremendous focus. We’ve had a lot of experience around the country in doing these. They require that public-private partnership and a process where everyone gets to understand what’s needed, what’s required."

– Mark Gaughan

