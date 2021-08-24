Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul faces array of challenges as New York's 57th governor

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 24, 2021
Hochul faces array of challenges as New York's 57th governor
Kathy Hochul spent the day Monday preparing to make history shortly after midnight Tuesday: becoming the first female governor of New York State at a challenging moment in a state still trying to beat back the Covid pandemic and restore an economy still reeling in many areas.
The rise of Hochul comes after the fall of Andrew M. Cuomo, who gave what he called a "farewell address" to New Yorkers at noon Monday, just 12 hours before leaving the office that he has held since Jan. 1, 2011.
For her part, Hochul was already planning a busy Tuesday, with plans for her own address to New Yorkers in the afternoon after meeting with legislative leaders in the morning at the Capitol.
– Tom Precious
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County mandates masks for all students and staff this school year: With the state so far refusing to issue health-related school reopening guidance, Erie County has laid out its own rules. While some are likely to criticize the new mask mandates and other reopening guidance, Erie 1 BOCES Superintendent Lynn Fusco called the new guidance "courageous." The new rules require mask-wearing for any students, teachers, staff and visitors over the age of 2. It also sets parameters for what should happen if someone tests positive. Read more
NFL Commissioner Goodell reiterates his support of new Bills Stadium
Roger Goodell stressed the league's long-standing position on a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills: It must happen, and it will be a public-private partnership.
Goodell, visiting the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Tournament in Batavia, reiterated the league’s company line that Highmark Stadium has outlived its lifespan. He's optimistic a deal will get done – eventually.
“This has been a discussion for a lot of years, as you know, and I think almost every year I come up here this has been something that has been discussed,” Goodell said to a group of reporters.
“I don’t know the timeline other than I know serious discussions are happening now, and it’s going to take a lot of that,” Goodell said. “It’s going to take a tremendous focus. We’ve had a lot of experience around the country in doing these. They require that public-private partnership and a process where everyone gets to understand what’s needed, what’s required."
– Mark Gaughan
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Mother of Buffalo homicide victim aims for support group to help ‘wounded’ women: The concept is a group not just for mothers who have lost children to violence but for those who have suffered in any number of ways, be it recovering from substance abuse, domestic violence, homelessness or something else. Read more
Solar projects and farm animals prove to be ‘perfect fit’: The term "solar farm" is sometimes used for a large cluster of ground-mounted solar panels. Now the industry, mindful of criticism that its projects destroy farmland, is beginning to host animals amid the panels. Recently approved projects in Amherst and the Town of Lockport will use sheep to eat the grass. A developer predicted solar sheep will soon become the industry standard, because they can fit under the panels without damaging them. Read more
Historic Asa Ransom House in Clarence sold to Montana couple: The couple interested in buying and running a historically significant inn and restaurant looked all over the Midwest and Northeast before they "fell in love" with the Asa Ransom House. Bradley and Cassandra McCallum last week completed their $575,000 purchase of the institution from Robert Lenz, who has owned and greatly expanded the venue since the 1970s and is retiring. Read more
Erik Brady: Buffalove – and reality – in short supply in ‘Gossip Girl’: Buffalo is mentioned often in the “Gossip Girl” reboot on HBO Max. But these reel-life Buffalo nuggets use artistic license to alter some facts. Read more
WEATHER
Same sticky weather pattern hangs on: WGRZ predicts a dry Tuesday that's once again hot and humid with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Ron Duff: The man who has been working at Duff’s for 75 years: With his mother’s recipe for blue cheese sauce and his own trademarked warning: “Medium IS Hot,” he’s an integral part of the Duff’s difference. Read more
BILLS
Two series against Bears represent big step forward for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins: The Buffalo Bills’ left tackle was in the starting lineup Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field as he continues his recovery from a harrowing bout with Covid-19. Read more
Duke Williams waived as Bills add two depth players to roster: Williams’ bid to make the Bills’ roster for a third season is over. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• As many parents shop for back-to-school clothes and class supplies, experts say there’s another task that should be high on the “to do” list. Getting kids on a sleep schedule conducive to their school routine could make the start of classes more productive. WKBW’s Taylor Epps shares seven tips to help make that happen.
• “Can augmented reality change how people experience cities?” asks the website govtech.com. The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is attracting national attention for its use of augmented reality technology to unearth history and showcase fun facts about the city’s landscapes.
• Talk about putting sweat equity into a project. University at Buffalo professor Paul Vanouse recently won an award in an international science competition for his biological art project that re-creates – wait for it – the smell of human sweat. The project titled “Labor” reflects industrial society’s “shift from human and machine labor to increasingly pervasive forms of microbial manufacturing.”
• Retooling a local workforce and promoting economic development can be challenging even in the best of times. These goals can be even more daunting during a pandemic. Invest Buffalo Niagara’s Bell Ringer podcast talks with Thomas Beauford, president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League about the organization’s recent efforts.
