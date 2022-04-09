Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul eyes re-election with budget that pleases powerful interests, annoys Democrats

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

April 9, 2022

Hochul eyes re-election with budget that pleases powerful interests, annoys Democrats

Gov. Kathy Hochul won consensus from her fellow Democrats who control the State Legislature on a $220 billion budget deal late this week.

Hochul said the agreement was the result of a new, collaborative process following her vow to carry out budget negotiations differently than her predecessors did. However, some observers were critical of the process, saying Hochul strong-armed legislators to support her priorities, such as a new Buffalo Bills stadium and criminal justice reforms. Stephen T. Watson and Sandra Tan gauged reaction to the budget.

While Hochul's hopes for bail reform were not fully realized in the budget, it does for the first time in state history give judges the ability to consider "dangerousness" when it comes to releasing someone either on monetary bail or with conditions, reports Maki Becker.

The News' Jon Harris explains how the "major health care spending" helps health care staff, home care workers and People, Inc., while Michael Petro adds how little information has been released in the bills so far in regard to payment for Buffalo's new football stadium.

Buffalo cops who pushed protester Martin Gugino cleared of wrongdoing: Arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick said he found that Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe did not violate Police Department regulations and did not intend to injure Martin Gugino during the protest outside City Hall on June 4, 2020, reports The News' Dan Herbeck. Read more

No agreement in Cobblestone case as owner seeks demolition: 'We resolved absolutely nothing': The owner of two embattled 19th-century buildings in Buffalo's Cobblestone District on Friday filed for an emergency demolition for one of them, and Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney said he will render a decision on April 29. Attorneys for the City of Buffalo and Darryl Carr, the property owner, sparred over whether Housing Court has the power to authorize an emergency demolition of a property designated as a local landmark. Read more

Student group leaders report harassment after conservative commentator's speech at UB: Three harassment complaints were filed with police Thursday night following a speech by conservative commentator Allen West at the University at Buffalo North Campus. Members of a conservative student group that put on the event reported encounters with protesters after West's speech. Read more

Feasibility study planned for proposed 'Buffalo Riverwalk': Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is a few weeks into a three-month feasibility study of what it's calling the Buffalo Riverwalk. South District Council Member Christopher Scanlon provided $50,000 in discretionary funds to help shoulder some of the cost, and Rep. Brian Higgins has offered to obtain federal funding if the project can be done. Read more

Judge told THC in blood shows impairment, but defense in murder trial says other factors ignored: Blood tests revealed active compounds of THC in Edward Harris' blood, a toxicologist testified at Harris' murder trial Friday. But the toxicologist acknowledged she did not account for other factors related to impairment when she concluded that Harris was impaired while driving in March 2019 when he drove into a Tonawanda apartment building. Read more

Hamburg church to resume Sunday service after vandal destroyed windows, set fires: Hamburg Police charged a 20-year-old Blasdell man with setting fires and breaking windows inside St. Matthew United Church of Christ on April 2. The church's pastor said he's grateful no one was hurt, writes Jay Tokasz. Read more

Don Paul: It will be a lackluster weekend with bits of snow, but next week will be warmer: Showers will return with sparse coverage during Saturday, Paul writes, preceded by some sunny breaks and accompanied by a chilly 15-25 mph southwest wind by afternoon. Read more

Dinner, theater and a good laugh with 'The Love List' at Desiderio's: With a nice crowd of people sharing dinner and a show, the entire evening had a sort of celebratory quality, almost like a happy wedding, writes News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller of the newest production by the Cheektowaga dinner theater. Read more

Bills can find interior offensive line help on Day 3: The Bills could use a young, mid- to late-round guard or center who new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer can mold into a starter in 2023. The middle rounds are a perfect place to find that prospect. Read more

'There's a lot of excitement and there should be' as Sabres sign No. 1 draft pick Owen Power: "We're really looking forward to him joining us here shortly," forward Jeff Skinner said after the Sabres' 4-3 loss to Florida. "There's obviously a lot of excitement and there should be. He's going to be a great player for us. And we're excited for him." Read more

Sabres blow another lead as Panthers roar back to win in final minute: "The game went back and forth, and not the end that I wanted and not the end that the team wanted either," Rasmus Dahlin said. "It's my bad and I can't do that. It's a tough game. Good team. We battled all the way to the end." Read more

• From fungus to potholes to fresh baseballs, it's been a week of wide-ranging subject matter in the #EveryDayAPhoto series by The News' staff photographers. Get caught up on shots that range from strange to spooky to mesmerizing.

• An April Fools' joke that caused a stir in the Tops Markets in East Aurora, a Gowanda llama's close race to become the Cadbury bunny and a Faucet for the City of Tonawanda Plumbing Board? That's the entertaining trio spotlighted in this week's "lighter side of The News."

• If the phrase "rooftop party" piques your interest, then Hombre y Lobo's celebration for Cinco de Mayo will intrigue. Buffalo Rising passes along details for the Mexican-themed party atop the Hub.

• Bar-Bill Tavern nears solidifying its third location – and first outside of the Buffalo area. WKBW updates the vaunted wing joint's progress in its attempt to open in Penfield.

