Good Morning, Buffalo: Hochul beat Zeldin, but the race was the closest in a generation. Why?

Nov. 10, 2022

Kathy Hochul beat Lee Zeldin, but the race was the closest in a generation. Why?

While Kathy Hochul and her supporters basked in falling confetti and jubilation at her Manhattan headquarters as she was elected New York’s first woman governor, The News’ Robert J. McCarthy reports that questions still surround her narrow victory over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

Four years ago, incumbent Andrew Cuomo coasted to a 23-point re-election triumph over Republican Marc Molinaro in the governor's race.

This year, Hochul won re-election by 52% to 47%, or just 5 points, data from the state Board of Elections show.

What's behind the numbers? The News’ Stephen T. Watson presents five things to know about the Hochul-Zeldin race as political observers and journalists dive into voting data in the surprisingly close contest in deep-blue New York.

How does the Buffalo Bills' offense change if Case Keenum is under center instead of Josh Allen on Sunday? Plus, why Ed Oliver's and Tremaine Edmunds' stock is up despite the run defense's struggles. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this and more on the latest PlayAction podcast. All in 13 minutes.

Amid rise in extreme domestic violence, advocates offer support to victims: The Keaira Bennefield case has renewed focus on the crisis of domestic violence in Western New York, which has only gotten worse in recent years. Heightened, vacillating emotions in domestic situations make supportive advocates even more crucial, experts say. Read more

New GPS system to track the progress of Buffalo’s snowplows: ‘We are ready for the snow this year.”: The new tracking system displays an interactive map pinpointing specific streets and the status of snow removal at the locations. Read more

Man already sentenced in killing of youth football coach pleads guilty to felony gun charges: Jason L. Washington Jr. now faces the possibility of an additional 30-year maximum sentence in connection with two separate gun-related incidents last year. Read more

Lexington Co-op workers begin union organizing campaign: Under the name Lexington Workers United, employees have partnered with the same Rochester-based union that helped unionize Spot Coffee and Starbucks in Buffalo. Read more

Here it comes: Rain and cold – and some snow – in the forecast this weekend: It’s expected to be warm and dry today with highs that could reach 70. But the changes start Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Read more

Rod Watson: Lawn jockeys are Exhibit A in the fight for a proper curriculum: The fact that two members of an American Legion affiliate could don “lawn jockey” outfits for Halloween or that a Getzville homeowner can display such a statue are proof of why the fight over an accurate teaching of the country’s racial history is so important. But education alone is no match for willful blindness, Watson says. Read more

Erik Brady: On ‘Avenue 5,’ the future bears a striking resemblance to Buffalo. Thank Annie Griffin for that: “‘Avenue 5’ is a really dark series about the present that’s set in the future,” says Annie Griffin, the Buffalo native who directed Monday's episode. Read more

From rice to residents: Former Tandoori owner plans apartment complex in place of restaurant: Ravi Sabharwal wants to demolish the vacant single-story former restaurant and put up a five-story apartment building at the northwest corner of Transit Road and Sheridan Drive. Read more

Amherst seeks rezoning of former Ridge Lea Campus to allow for Costco, another big-box store by Benderson: Town officials are asking to reclassify nine properties along the east side of Ridge Lea Road and the north side of Meyer Road. The town said it wants to rezone the area "to accommodate future large-box retail development." Read more

Perry’s Ice Cream is spending $18 million to expand in Akron: The expansion will include a 20,000-square-foot addition to its factory, with the expectation that the project will lead to the creation of 15 jobs at a factory that currently has 370 workers. Read more

McDermott on Josh Allen injury: 'We'll see how he does and use common sense': Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day to day. He did not practice Wednesday with a right elbow injury, which he suffered late Sunday in the loss to the New York Jets. Read more

With Josh Allen ailing, onus is on Bills' coaches to tweak the program: Regardless of whether or not Josh Allen plays – and we won’t have a better perspective on his injured right elbow until after Friday’s practice – the Bills need some tweaks after the loss to the New York Jets, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

Sabres preparing for 'hardest game' of season with Jack Eichel back in Buffalo: The Golden Knights’ current eight-game win streak has them sitting atop the NHL with a 12-2 record (24 points), and Eichel is skating like he did during his career-high 36-goal season in Buffalo in 2019-20. He’s second on the team in goals (6) and first in points (15). Read more

• “What’s better than ringing in the New Year with the Goo Goo Dolls?” asks The News’ Toni Ruberto. “Not having to pay for a ticket.” The Goos will perform a free concert at 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the STIR feature bar of Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.

• If you’ve had visions of making your backyard more wildlife-friendly, the SPCA Serving Erie County offers a Humane Habitat program. WGRZ’s Terry Belke explains why it’s more important than ever to “decrease the negative impacts” that humans have on wildlife.

• The “gift of time” can be a powerful force, says a local veteran who was recently honored for his decades of volunteerism at Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. Spectrum News 1’s Brianne Roesser says Terry Bourgeois has played roles in numerous initiatives, including the Ride for Roswell and the Roswell Park Community Alliance Board. Bourgeois even founded his own fundraiser.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

