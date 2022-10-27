Good Morning, Buffalo: High turnout eyed as early voting begins Saturday

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 27, 2022

High turnout eyed as early voting begins Saturday

Early voting begins Saturday in New York, and some local officials expect a high-profile governor's race and the intense national debate over the midterm elections to drive turnout here.

Voters can head to the polls over the nine days from Saturday through Nov. 6 to cast their ballots early, with four locations open in Niagara County and 38 open in Erie County.

A recent boost in requests for absentee ballots for the general election suggests local early voting turnout could rise, matching a national surge as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, said Ralph Mohr, Erie County's Republican election commissioner.

"We expect more than last year. The absentee ballot requests have really picked up. They started out slow, but the last two, two-and-a-half weeks are really heavy," Mohr said. "So we anticipate that that same sentiment is going to carry through to the early voting."

– Stephen T. Watson

GUSTO SESSIONS

Whatever the size of the crowd, one thing has remained constant: Vin DeRosa's musicianship is always presented through a lens of love and light. DeRosa’s main vehicle, the soul/funk/R&B/pop/indie-rock supergroup Vitamin D, has evolved into a meeting ground for some of the finest and most adventurous musicians in Western New York. DeRosa joined News Music Critic Jeff Miers at GCR Audio Recording Studios for the latest episode of the "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast, a collaboration between The Buffalo News and Music is Art.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As stadium talks continue, tentative deal for Bills becomes flashpoint in race for governor: Republican Lee Zeldin vows if elected to reopen the pact and negotiate an agreement that requires far less taxpayer money than the one crafted by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that has sparked criticism since it was announced in March. But state and Erie County officials who helped reach the agreement say Buffalo, as one of the smallest National Football League markets, risks losing the team unless significant public funding is part of any deal. Read more

A TikTok challenge went viral. This week in Buffalo, the consequences turned fatal: The trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais exploded over the summer as a result of a viral challenge on TikTok, and may now be fueling illegal activity in Buffalo – and revealing a deadly side that has local law enforcement on high alert. Read more

Court date moved up for teen accused in stolen Kia crash that killed 4: The 16-year-old accused of driving the stolen car that crashed on the westbound entrance to the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington is set to appear before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on Friday, two and a half weeks earlier than previously scheduled. Read more

‘Secret garden’ at MLK Park dedicated to city’s first Black architect: On Friday, a bronze plaque announcing "John E. Brent Garden" will adorn the site of a small garden encircled by stone walls and pillars and iron grates in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Read more

Funeral for Buffalo State sophomore killed in stabbing set for Saturday: Family and friends of Tyler X. Lewis, the 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State student killed earlier this month in a stabbing on the University at Buffalo's North Campus, will say goodbye Saturday on Long Island. Though there's been no arrest, police and prosecutors "are making real progress," a UB spokesman said Wednesday. Read more

A lawyer and a police officer both tout their experience in race for Cheektowaga justice: It almost sounds like the start of a joke: A lawyer and a cop walk into a courtroom. In Cheektowaga, either of them could be the judge. John J. Wanat, a retired police sergeant, and attorney Jennifer A. Runfola, are running for town justice. Read more

WEATHER

Clouds stick around as temperature cools down: Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday, with a high of 51. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

M&T expands tech hub by adding space at Lafayette Court in $24 million project: The bank is creating a second technology node in Buffalo just blocks away from Seneca One and M&T's corporate headquarters. M&T has been building out four of the five floors it now leases at Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.'s Lafayette Court Building at 465 Main St. Read more

Conversion of Amherst Bowling Center to apartments wins approval: A downstate developer wants to demolish the derelict 52,000-square-foot bowling alley at 47 E. Amherst St. and replace it with a pair of two- and four-story structures totaling 159,168 square feet. Read more

Nine Main Street buildings get grants for façade improvements: The state grants, which range in size from $8,000 to $35,000, will enable the building owners to renovate retail and restaurant space, create new storefronts, make repairs to windows, tiles, roofs and skylights, and replace elevators. Read more

EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

The Editorial Board: Letitia James for attorney general: James has been relentless, from the recent settlement with the Buffalo Diocese over child sexual abuse to consumer fraud, debt collection, housing, lead paint, bad landlords, restitution, the environment and a host of other issues. Read more

The Editorial Board: Thomas DiNapoli for comptroller: Taxpayers deserve a strong budget watchdog. In a little over a decade, the former assemblyman from Long Island has proven to be a natural fit for the office. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: With or without Kensington deck, make 55 mph more than just a suggestion: While there are multiple opinions about a $1 billion proposal to deck part of the Kensington Expressway, there should be consensus on cracking down on speeders on what one nearby resident calls a “racetrack.” It not only would raise revenue, it would make the highway safer for other drivers. Read more

Alan Pergament: Chris Horvatits appears to Ch. 4’s morning choice; WNYer wins ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’: Horvatits and Kelsey Anderson have been the primary anchor team since Melanie Orlins left WIVB-TV in June after five years and eventually landed as a morning anchor in Charleston, S.C. Read more

BILLS

Bills safety Micah Hyde finding new ways to impact team after neck surgery: “I can count on one hand how many games I've missed in my career. And I'm talking way back to when I started playing sports,” Hyde said. “So, this is just new to me. And I think it's eye-opening. And I know that there's a lesson to be learned ... " Read more

Mark Gaughan: Aaron Rodgers, Packers are a cautionary tale for Bills, their fans: As great a career as Rodgers has had, his postseason record leaves something for a first-ballot Hall of Famer to desire. He’s 7-9 in the playoffs since the Super Bowl XLV win over Pittsburgh in the 2010 NFL season. Every season as a top contender is precious, and every wasted opportunity is a lasting scar, writes Gaughan. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Amid ongoing concerns about avian flu, many consumers are wondering if there will be enough turkeys to go around this Thanksgiving – and how much the birds will cost. WBEN’s Brayton Wilson talks with local experts about holiday food trends.

• Buffalo’s live theater legacy stretches back to the Erie Canal era. Visit Buffalo Niagara’s Michelle Kearns talks with theater critic and educator Anthony Chase about the region’s eclectic theater scene.

• True, Buffalo gets its share of bad publicity for harsh winters. But the city’s reputation as a great region for commuters continues to grow. Buffalo has once again made it on a list of the best cities for motorists, ranking 23rd in the nation. The personal finance website Wallethub cites the region’s relatively low cost of owning and maintaining vehicles, and safety factors such as accident rates.

