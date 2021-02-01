Good Morning, Buffalo: Higgins now suggests keeping part of Skyway for pedestrians, bicyclists

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 1, 2021
'The DOT needs to give serious consideration to this'
Rep. Brian Higgins has called for the Skyway's removal for years.
So it might seem a little strange that five months after the state Department of Transportation, with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, revealed plans to do just that, Higgins now wants the state to consider retaining a portion of the aging, concrete behemoth.
To be sure, Higgins does not want vehicular traffic on the Skyway. But he is concerned about access to the Outer Harbor from downtown, and thinks a proposal by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, released today, may be a good place to start.
The proposal calls for keeping most of the superstructure, which stands 110-feet-tall at its highest, for pedestrian and bicycle use and as an observation deck. The Campaign for Greater Buffalo, whose motto is "Preserving Wonderment," has a new name for the reimagined structure: the Cloudwalk.
– Mark Sommer
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo: Black hospital workers shunning vaccine at greater rate than whites, Latinos: The governor said Sunday that African Americans accounted for just 10% of vaccine recipients in hospitals statewide, even though 17% of all hospital staff are Black. Whites, Latinos and Asians all received the vaccine at rates closer to their percentage of the statewide hospital workforce. Read more
SUNY to open second testing lab at UB South Campus: The UB testing lab, set to open in March in Farber Hall, will enable the State University of New York to process about 350,000 Covid-19 tests per week, up from the current 200,000, and also will allow the system to test all students, faculty and staff weekly instead of every other week. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
Buffalo students, parents prepare for an unusual first day of school
Some students in Buffalo Public Schools are being phased back into the classroom today for the first time in nearly a year.
There are some first-day jitters.
There's a cautious curiosity to see how the classroom has changed amid Covid-19.
And hanging over their heads is the drama still playing out in the courts, where the Buffalo Teachers Federation filed a lawsuit to prevent in-person instruction from resuming due to health and safety concerns.
– Jay Rey
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Small WNY businesses turn to fundraising site to survive: In the wake of the pandemic and state-mandated closures, businesses and their fans are increasingly turning to GoFundMe campaigns to raise the money they need to see them through these turbulent times. Some say it has been a lifesaver. Read more
After 64th truck collision, Tonawanda railroad bridge isn't stymied – but police are: Sure as snow in January, sure as taxes in April, some wayward tractor-trailer driver will try – and fail – to drive under the CSX railroad bridge in the City of Tonawanda. The trailer usually ends up accordioned while the steel bridge is left with barely a scratch. The city can't figure out how to prevent the crashes. Read more
Need a driver's permit? Soon you may be able to take the New York written test at home: New York has been quietly testing a program to allow people applying for driver's permits in New York – there were more than 400,000 such individuals last year – to take their written tests online instead of having to go to a DMV office. Read more
Postal Service again prodded to fix 'dangerous' traffic flow at Williamsville branch: Federal and local officials say they're frustrated the U.S. Postal Service still hasn't fixed "dangerous traffic patterns" at the branch on Sheridan Drive in Amherst. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, on Wednesday wrote to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to make improvements at the site. Read more
WEATHER
Snow system moves in: Parts of Western New York could see up to 4 inches of snow over the next two days, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Today’s high will be in the upper 20s, but gusty winds will make it feel cooler. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Prescott's Provisions, Manhattan swagger at Tonawanda prices: Vincent Thompson draws on memories from a trip to Sicily for an extraordinary dish that starts with wood-grilled chicken-fennel sausage, and ends with nduja vinaigrette. It’s just one of the big-time flavors at the little City of Tonawanda restaurant whose quiet sophistication keeps bringing News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau back to see what’s next. Read more
Falls brewery plan goes flat as landlord, Community Beer Works battle in court: NFC Development Corp., the city economic development agency, pronounced last rites over the project last week by canceling two grants, totaling $200,000, that it had approved in 2017. But in fact, the idea of a Falls location for Community Beer Works, the popular Buffalo craft brewer, had gone flat almost two years before the NFC vote on Wednesday. Read more
BILLS
Bills receiving corps put up top NFL season in 25 years: Mark Gaughan reviewed the Bills' offense, leading with the wide receiver group, and has some analysis and a look ahead. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: This Sabres loss was about way more than goaltending: What we saw Sunday in KeyBank Center was the continuing of a troubling trend: The Sabres' highest-paid offensive players (Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo have combined for three goals all season. They couldn't even beat New Jersey's fifth goalie Sunday. Here's Harrington's column on what went wrong. Read more
Risto is blunt in postgame: The Sabres' defenseman, who has had a solid start to the 2021 season, sounded dejected after the team's effort Sunday: "It doesn’t need to be pretty. I just feel like we are (the) better team, we have more skill but we just need to match the work ethic, and then we just need to win these games.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Limited registration for the Buffalo Marathon opens today, but there's still some uncertainty surrounding the event, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic. WGRZ's Danielle Church spoke with marathon executive director Greg Weber about the race's status and what preparations are being made.
• Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, so it's not too early to begin planning ways to treat your special someone. Step Out Buffalo shared these unique date ideas.
• Speaking of ways to have some fun, how about having an entire movie theater to yourself? It’s an option this month at the North Park Theatre, which is offering private movie screenings, WIVB reports.
• You may be familiar with the song "Dancing in the Moonlight." At Peek'n Peak Resort in Clymer, you can go tubing in the moonlight. Peek'n Peak's lunar tubing features tubing lanes illuminated by colorful LED lights and also has a music element, WGRZ shares.
