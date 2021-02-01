Good Morning, Buffalo: Higgins now suggests keeping part of Skyway for pedestrians, bicyclists

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Small WNY businesses turn to fundraising site to survive: In the wake of the pandemic and state-mandated closures, businesses and their fans are increasingly turning to GoFundMe campaigns to raise the money they need to see them through these turbulent times. Some say it has been a lifesaver. Read more

After 64th truck collision, Tonawanda railroad bridge isn't stymied – but police are: Sure as snow in January, sure as taxes in April, some wayward tractor-trailer driver will try – and fail – to drive under the CSX railroad bridge in the City of Tonawanda. The trailer usually ends up accordioned while the steel bridge is left with barely a scratch. The city can't figure out how to prevent the crashes. Read more