Good Morning, Buffalo: Higgins fumes as infrastructure compromise threatens Kensington project

June 26, 2021
Higgins fumes as infrastructure compromise threatens Kensington project
Joe Biden promised to try to be a bipartisan president, and he lived up to that promise Thursday when he backed a $973 billion infrastructure compromise hammered out by senators of both parties.
But in doing so, Rep. Brian Higgins thinks the president "is being played" by Republicans who won't offer up the Senate votes needed to actually pass the package.
What's more, Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, is furious that the measure slashes the amount of funding for a program aimed at replacing highways like the Kensington Expressway. Biden originally proposed $20 billion for such efforts, but the compromise would set aside a mere $1 billion.
"The bill sucks as it relates to that," Higgins said.
– Jerry Zremski
Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown: The Democratic and Working Families parties, labor unions, community groups and progressive organizations from around the country say they can also lend money and people power to support India B. Walton and counter any business-oriented effort should Mayor Byron W. Brown decide to wage a write-in campaign for November. Read more
Cellino Law faces serious financial challenges, eliminates lawyers' salaries: Last year, Ross M. Cellino Jr. began his own firm, which has now run into financial trouble. Cellino held a meeting with all his attorneys on Thursday, telling them that “drastic” actions – including salary cuts – are needed to keep the firm running. He said Covid-19 has badly hurt the firm’s caseload. Read more
Samuel's Grande Manor plans to add apartments, restaurants: Samuel's Grande Manor, long known for hosting weddings and other special events, is looking to build apartments and add dining at its Clarence property. Owner Charlie Pezzino is seeking the town's permission to build 24 apartments behind his banquet facility. He's also planning to build six luxury apartments and lease space to two restaurants inside the venue, in an effort to create a mixed-use community on the site. Read more
Man killed Friday is Buffalo's 45th homicide victim of year, fourth gun death in 24 hours: A 32-year-old was fatally shot early Friday near Kehr and French streets as a significant surge in gun violence continues to plague the city. With the killing, Buffalo – which has averaged 50 homicides a year over the last decade – has hit 45 homicides so far this year. Read more
Sean Kirst: A 'reborn' baseball coach teaches the long game: This year's Dunkirk High baseball team won 16 of 20 games before losing last week to Alden in the sectional playoffs. Still, years from now, the chances are good the players from that team will barely recall that defeat. Their most vivid memories will be of first-year assistant coach Don Stoyle, whose hope and faith – despite a life shaped by a childhood accident – became the "rock" on which head coach Frank Jagoda and his team built its season. Read more
Ruling keeps Westminster, Enterprise charter schools open for 2021-22: A State Supreme Court justice Friday granted a preliminary injunction that keeps two charter schools open for the 2021-22 school year, according to a release from Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools. Both charter schools were voted by the Buffalo Board of Education in March to close by June 30. Read more
Don Paul: Extended stretch of muggy and unsettled conditions moving in: The dew point is expected to rise to uncomfortable levels this weekend, but the timing and location of convection will be difficult to predict and likely infrequent. Expect a breezy, warm and humid Saturday with slight potential for storms. Read more
From animals to fossils, 7 places to visit with kids: Regardless of your family's summer activity preferences, the Buffalo area can accommodate all ages. Whether it's playful animals at Kelkenberg Farm, an inspirational natural setting at Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center or a ninja warrior challenge, quality entertainment is close by. Read more
What's brewing: Sessionable IPAs to enhance your summer drinking: As a counter to heavier IPAs, Session IPAs are easy-drinking and refreshing, writes News contributor Brian Campbell. Breweries such as 42 North, Woodcock Brothers and Resurgence Brewing have released popular interpretations of the summer-friendly style. Read more
Upping the tempo could present opportunity for Bills' Brian Daboll: Based on three seasons of Daboll offense in Buffalo, it’s apparent that going up-tempo – like most of his tactical decisions – is something he employs based on matchups. Read more
Bills Mailbag: Projecting what might happen with Cole Beasley is a challenge: Jay Skurski speculates what Beasley might do and answers other questions in this edition of the Mailbag. Read more
Orioles get to Blue Jays' bullpen, snap 20-game road skid in the 10th: The Blue Jays gave up four runs in the eighth and Pat Valaika's bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 10th allowed the Baltimore Orioles to finally end their heinous road losing streak and escape Sahlen Field with a 6-5 win Friday night. Read more
• Explore & More Children's Museum isn't just kid-focused – adults can have a good time romping around the venue, too. See the smiling faces at the Grown-Up Night of Play, with a snazzy '90s birthday theme.
• Some buzz was expected at the debut of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, but more than 20,000 riders in the attraction's first month has exceeded even the director's expectations, The News' Mark Sommer writes.
• Keep an eye on your flower beds and yards, as Japanese Knotwood has a tendency to sprawl, WIVB reports. Al Vaughters explains why the invasive species ranks high on the DEC's list to eradicate.
• WGRZ's Karys Belger checks in on Black-owned businesses around the city, from Allen Street to Fillmore, to see the rate at which they're recovering from the pandemic.