Good Morning, Buffalo: Higgins fumes as infrastructure compromise threatens Kensington project

Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown: The Democratic and Working Families parties, labor unions, community groups and progressive organizations from around the country say they can also lend money and people power to support India B. Walton and counter any business-oriented effort should Mayor Byron W. Brown decide to wage a write-in campaign for November. Read more

Cellino Law faces serious financial challenges, eliminates lawyers' salaries: Last year, Ross M. Cellino Jr. began his own firm, which has now run into financial trouble. Cellino held a meeting with all his attorneys on Thursday, telling them that “drastic” actions – including salary cuts – are needed to keep the firm running. He said Covid-19 has badly hurt the firm’s caseload. Read more