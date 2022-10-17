Good Morning, Buffalo: Her attacker freed without bail, questions arise: Could more have been done to save Keaira?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 17, 2022

Her attacker freed without bail, questions arise: Could more have been done to save Keaira?

The Oct. 5 slaying of a mother in front of her three children has raised questions about how the police and courts handled her case and whether New York's bail reform laws played a role.

Keaira Bennefield’s accused killer, her estranged husband Adam Bennefield, had been released from custody in Cheektowaga Town Court the previous night following an arrest for a Sept. 28 domestic incident.

Should police and judges have more leeway to consider the dangerousness of a defendant – especially in domestic violence cases?

Should Adam Bennefield have been charged with a more serious offense in the Sept. 28 beating, which would have allowed the town justice to impose bail before releasing him?

Should police have provided more protection for Keaira Bennefield?

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said he believes the state needs to amend its bail reform laws to allow judges to evaluate the dangerousness of a defendant when determining bail.

"This could easily be solved with one sentence in the bail law. You don't have to throw it all out the window," Flynn said, pointing out that New York is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow judges to consider "dangerousness."

– Maki Becker

Analysis: Majority leader or minority leader? Voters nationwide could determine Schumer's fate: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is up for re-election this year, but he can't help but keep his eye on other Senate races nationwide. After all, those races will likely determine if he will serve as majority leader or minority leader next year. Read more

State Sens. Sean Ryan, Ed Rath to debate next month at St. Joe's: State Sens. Ed Rath and Sean Ryan have agreed to a debate six days before next month's general election. St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in the Town of Tonawanda will host the pair Nov. 2 in its annual political debate. The veteran lawmakers were thrown together in the new 61st Senate District after lines were redrawn earlier this year. Read more

Pridgen: It's time to talk about adding at-large members to the Buffalo Common Council: “I just want to be clear this is not stating that this Council supports or does not support at-large (members),” Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. “There have been many people who have come to this Council and others who have called and asked us to at least look at if there is a benefit, if there is not a benefit to the residents of the City of Buffalo.” Read more

New November School Board elections in Buffalo met with just one contested race: State legislation passed in 2019 has gone into effect: Buffalo's School Board elections have moved from May to November to coincide with the general election. It's a change that was pushed for more than a decade by myriad local advocates as an attempt to increase voter turnout. But while six seats are up for election this year, only one district has a contested race. Read more

Scholarship awarded in honor of Tops mass shooting victim 'Kat' Massey: East Side resident Camrin Mosley, a recent graduate of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, has been awarded the inaugural scholarship in memory of Katherine “Kat” Massey. Mosley will use the scholarship, given by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, when she attends SUNY Buffalo State to study business. Read more

Paul Bliss advances 113-unit residential project in Amherst: Suburban developer Paul Bliss is moving ahead with previously announced plans for a new upscale mixed-use project on Maple Road in Amherst that will bring 113 new apartments and townhomes to the eastern part of town, while a high-end homebuilder is pursuing a new 18-lot development in the same area on Klein Road. Read more

Rainy Monday: Showers are expected early today, becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. A high in the lower 50s and winds from 20 to 30 mph are forecast. Read more

At Yalley's African Restaurant, get a glimpse of Ghana on Kenmore: “On a map, Africa seems far, far away. Sit in an African restaurant on Kenmore Avenue and chat about the finer points of Ghananian red-red while you tuck into fufu and the revelations of jollof rice, and Africa seems more like just another seat at humankind’s table,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more

Complete coverage: Bills victorious over Chiefs, 24-20: In another thriller in Kansas City, this time the Bills came out on top. Here is all our coverage from the game, including analysis, video, photos and more. Read more

Sabres two-game takeaways: Power play and top line struggle; Rasmus Dahlin and goalies shine: The Buffalo Sabres gave their fans a good tease to start the season in KeyBank Center, but that will have to suffice for a while. The Sabres open a four-game Western road trip Tuesday night in Edmonton and won't be home again until they host Montreal on Oct. 27. Mike Harrington has a look at their start. Read more

• Two strangers came together to create a mural near the site of the Tops mass shooting, Jon Harris reports. "God put us in the same place at the same time to make this happen," said Gary Heard.

• In a couple of weeks, ghouls and goblins may be coming to a street near you. WIVB has a list of trick-or-treating times for neighborhoods around Western New York.

• "Bike season is far from over. There’s still time to get out around town on two wheels before the snow flies. And if you’re looking for a good excuse to not park your bike for the winter yet, then look no further than the Haunted Buffalo Ride," writes Buffalo Rising's Newell Nussbaumer.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

