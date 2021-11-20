Good Morning, Buffalo: Health care employers search for solutions to staffing crunch

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Byron Brown claims victory in historic write-in campaign: Brown had received 38,338 write-in votes, according to unofficial results posted by the Erie County Board of Elections. As was expected on election night, his tally now exceeds the 25,194 votes cast for his opponent, India Walton. Read more

A Belter survivor tells her story and questions whether justice was done: A woman who four years ago was sexually assaulted by Christopher J. Belter – about 4 a.m. Thanksgiving Day 2017 – said she was so intoxicated that she was hallucinating during the attack in Belter's bedroom. She said that Belter, who avoided a prison sentence Tuesday in Niagara County Court for attacks on her and three other teenage girls, took advantage of being a wealthy white male in obtaining eight years' probation. Read more