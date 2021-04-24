Good Morning, Buffalo: Heading into second Covid summer, restaurants use lessons they've learned

Sheriff's candidate: Party chairman said she's 'not what a sheriff looks like'

Erie County Sheriff's candidate Kimberly Beaty, one of two candidates who were considered serious contenders for the Democratic endorsement, said she was pressured by the county's party chairman, Jeremy Zellner, to get out of the race.

"I am deeply disappointed in the process that was executed by the chair, and I believe we need real change," Beaty said in her first in-depth interview with The Buffalo News regarding her decision to drop out of the race, then re-enter. "That's why I got back in. I care."

She said she felt the process was rigged against her.

"The reason why I got out is directly related to why I got back in, to help people," she said.

Zellner, however, said Beaty just wasn't ready. And her actions showed that.

– Sandra Tan