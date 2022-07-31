Good Morning, Buffalo: 'He keeps pushing': A year into ALS, new milestones for indomitable baseball coach

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

July 31, 2022

Sean Kirst: 'He keeps pushing': A year into ALS, new milestones for indomitable baseball coach

A year ago, when Dennis Crawley Jr. learned he was facing a genetic version of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, he immediately thought of too many others in his family lost to the disease.

Typically, as Crawley knew too well, it moved fast.

A year later, weakness in his leg causes him to walk with a cane. But as he continues a sequence of injections with an experimental drug, he is also coming off some monumental success as a high school baseball coach in Depew, and he has been there to witness several family milestones he feared he would not see.

Crawley takes nothing for granted, and understands what he is up against. But he wills himself to take life day by day, and as summer rolls toward autumn, he and his wife, Jen, are already laying out another set of dreams and goals – including being at Highmark Stadium for this Buffalo Bills season of high hopes.

– Sean Kirst

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

About to be honored in DC, Flight 3407 families gear up for another fight: The Families of Continental Flight 3407 will be honored Monday with the presentation of a plaque that will hang at Federal Aviation Administration headquarters. But the families still have an ongoing aviation safety fight on their hands. Read more

Would-be pot sellers say it's hard to plan when the rules still aren't set: Hopeful cannabis retailers have a lot of ideas and a lot of questions, but they are short on answers when it comes to the nitty gritty of how things will work day to day in the retail cannabis space. Read more

A day of hope, healing and support in East Buffalo: 'We're here for the long haul,' federal official says: Hundreds gathered Saturday for what organizers called a day of hope and healing in East Buffalo, just a few blocks from where a self-avowed white supremacist on May 14 shot and killed 10 Black community members at the neighborhood's only full-service grocery store. Resources were provided, with more than 3,000 backpacks distributed to children, nonperishable food items doled out to hundreds of families and free health services offered such as Covid-19 testing, vaccinations and blood pressure screening. Read more

Ukrainian art exhibition offers insight into ongoing war: The exhibition, titled "Living Through War: Works from Kharkiv by Bella Logachova," features 19 large canvases of digital art displayed chronologically. They begin when Russian forces invaded Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014 and conclude with six artworks depicting the war that began with Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Read more

Elusive Golden Snowball trophy finally makes its way to Buffalo: The shiny glass and wood trophy that recognizes the snowiest spot in the state finally arrived Friday in the city famous for its epic snowfalls. The elusive trophy took years to get here, and as recently as a few days ago, it appeared unlikely to leave Binghamton, the 2020-21 Golden Snowball champion, anytime soon. But Stephen Vermette refused to give up. Read more

POLITICS

Due to redistricting, New York voters may change party affiliation – even on Primary Day: Want to change your political party affiliation today? You can. Want to change it on Primary Day, Aug. 23, when New Yorkers will cast their votes for open seats in Congress and the State Senate? You can do that, too. With New York's lengthy redistricting process to redraw the congressional map leading to two split primary dates, the State Legislature chose not to extend the enrollment freeze beyond the second primary, Aug. 23. Instead, the freeze ended July 5. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Practice gets chippy as the Bills put on the pads: The team’s sixth practice ended with some fireworks when starting quarterback Josh Allen shoved defensive tackle Jordan Phillips up high on the final play of 11-on-11 drills. Allen kept the ball on an attempted two-point conversion and as he tried to navigate through the middle of the line of scrimmage, Phillips made contact with the star quarterback. Read more

SABRES

Sabres prospect Olivier Nadeau out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery: A 6-foot-2 winger, Nadeau was unable to participate in the on-ice portion of Sabres development camp and had the procedure before departing Buffalo. He suffered the injury while leading his former junior club, Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, to the Memorial Cup final. Read more

BUFFALO BASEBALL

One game made Bob Patterson a Buffalo baseball hero. One season made him a Hall of Famer: If you remember Bob Patterson's time in Buffalo, it's mostly because he's the crafty lefty who threw the first pitch in then-Pilot Field – and then threatened to toss a no-hitter in the downtown ballpark's memorable 1988 opener. But Patterson will be enshrined in the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday in Sahlen Field for much more than being the answer to a trivia question. He was a 12-game winner for the Buffalo Bisons in 1989 on one of the best staffs in franchise history and then fashioned a career as a big-league reliever, making more than 500 appearances from 1990-1998. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• America's largest garden tour kicked off Saturday as thousands walked far and wide to admire the life and scenery put into the 28th annual Garden Walk Buffalo. The News' Minh Connors has photos from Saturday's festivities.

• The Beatles and Rolling Stones never played together in a concert, but participants in a charity event will try to imagine what it would have been like if they had. Musicians will play the music of both bands at “The Greatest Concert That Never Was,” from 1 to 6 p.m. today at the outdoor Sportsmen's Park at 334 Amherst St. The event benefits One8Fifty, a nonprofit group that encourages people to become organ donors, The News' Dan Herbeck reports.

• Each year, thousands visit the Jell-O Gallery in LeRoy. WKBW's Mike Randall took a trip to the museum in the town that's the birthplace of the gelatin treat.

• Talk about a purr-fect show. WIVB's Adam Duke has details on LollaPAWlooza, a concert being held in September to benefit the Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group.

