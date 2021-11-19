Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Hard to argue with science,' Belstadt juror says in explaining verdict

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 19, 2021
'Hard to argue with science,' Belstadt juror says in explaining verdict
A juror who sat through 11 days of testimony and arguments in the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt said that the DNA evidence was the decisive factor in Belstadt's conviction for the murder of Mandy Steingasser, the 17-year-old North Tonawanda girl who was last seen alive Sept. 19, 1993.
Police seized Belstadt's car 11 days later and vacuumed it, finding amid the dirt two hairs that turned out to be Steingasser's pubic hairs, although DNA testing didn't prove that until 2017.
A minute examination of her badly decomposed body, found Oct. 25, 1993, turned up three fibers stuck to the corpse that matched the carpet of the car.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
David Robinson: How the latest Covid-19 wave could impact WNY’s economic rebound: The Buffalo Niagara job market has been stuck in the mud since late spring, and now, there are growing concerns that the fall surge in Covid-19 cases could push the region's economy into reverse at a time when it still has a long way to go to recover from the deep job losses suffered when the pandemic began. Read more
As workers return to offices, hybrid schedules take root: As employers prepare to bring workers back to the office in bigger numbers, many of them are embracing hybrid work schedules. Companies are balancing their interest in getting workers back together in person at times, with workers' own interest in doing their jobs remotely. Read more
Erie County reduces quarantine to 7 days for close contacts: The county has cut the quarantine for unvaccinated people who have close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 to seven days, down from 10. But there are some caveats. Read more
$40 million housing project coming to Gates Circle: TM Montante Development is teaming up with the nonprofit Belmont Housing for Western New York on a project to revive the remaining historic buildings of the former Gates Circle hospital. Read more
Infrastructure bill includes several Gillibrand initiatives: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the bill signed by President Biden this week will bring $27 billion to New York for roads, bridges, internet access, airport projects, the removal of lead water pipes and other projects. Read more
Launched during pandemic, Craft Technical Institute now bursting at seams: Covid-19 delayed the launch of a local training school for welders. It eventually started up on a track that was smaller and slower than originally planned – until now. Read more
Tonawanda police officer who lied about role in 2019 crash resigns from force as part of guilty plea: Howard Scholl III resigned from his job as a Town of Tonawanda police officer as part of an agreement in which he also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor falsification of business records. A judge accepted Scholl's guilty plea in connection with a 2019 crash in which he initially told police his wife was driving the vehicle. He also was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a 12-month conditional discharge. Read more
Local cafes offer cups of cheer with peppermint, gingerbread and berries: This is a particularly delightful time of year to savor offerings at local coffee shops where fall, winter and seasonal flavors are merging. Read more
Manage portion distortion: Break down your eating and thrive through the holidays
Losing and maintaining weight isn’t rocket science.
“It's basic eating, spacing out your meals, exercising and getting enough sleep," says Carol DeNysschen, professor and chair of the Department of Health, Nutrition and Dietetics at SUNY Buffalo State.
"The focus should be portion-controlled meals and being physically active.”
That combination builds muscle mass, which is metabolically more active than fat mass, so you will burn more calories – even at rest.
How should you focus on overcoming portion distortion while enjoying the holidays? DeNysschen and registered dietitian Sheila Flavin of Getzville dish out tips.
– Scott Scanlon
What to do when signs of dementia color holiday gatherings: Twice the number of Thanksgiving travelers next week are expected to journey forth than last year, when vaccines were not yet available to help address the ravages of Covid-19. Some on the move may contend with more than challenging weather and long lines. The Alzheimer’s Association believes its 24-hour helpline, which always bustles during and after the holidays, could be busier still with calls from people concerned about the physical and cognitive skills of older friends and family members. Here is what to look for. Read more
Discount Diva: 5 things that make me grateful this Thanksgiving: "Counting blessings is the only way to keep your head above water some days," writes Samantha Christmann, adding that there are lots of things to be thankful for this year. Read more
PlayAction: Bills face a Colts' O-line dripping with athleticism: The Indianapolis Colts bring one of the top five offensive lines in the NFL to town Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills. Mark Gaughan breaks down the challenges facing the Bills in his latest PlayAction column. Read more
Wide receiver Gabriel Davis stays patient after explosive game Sunday: As a rookie last year, Davis finished with 599 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 35 catches. Now, through nine games, he’s at 238 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches. Read more
Bills fan Eddie Mayerik, 6, undergoes eighth open heart surgery, inspires outpouring of support: Eddie Mayerik, 6, a massive Buffalo Bills fan, was born with two heart valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery, which in a healthy person carries blood to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body. His story has touched the hearts of Bills fans throughout the country and inspired needed support for him and his family. Read more
Mike Harrington: Sabres gave signs a total stinker was coming and they delivered: The 5-0 burn the Buffalo Sabres took from the Calgary Flames was the first pure stinker this season under Don Granato, the first time they looked like the team-with-no-clue we saw so many nights under Ralph Krueger, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Observations: Sabres booed off home ice after 'embarrassing effort' in 5-0 loss: The Buffalo Sabres were a disaster in front of goalie Dustin Tokarski, allowing three goals in a span of 1:37 in a second period that ended with fans booing the Sabres off the ice. Read more
• Daemen College’s spirited mascot is “diggin’ into diversity.” Willie the Wildcat is the star of a new teaching tool that aims to inspire children to think about issues like stereotyping and unconscious bias. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall highlights the new video.
• If you’ve peered at the painting of a giant hot dog atop Louie’s Foot Long Hot Dogs in Tonawanda or the art that graces the façade of the Anchor Bar on Main Street, you’ve seen some of the creations of artist David “New York” Jones. WKBW’s Mike Randall says Jones’ creativity is showcased in communities across Western New York.
• As we spotlight high-profile art, this week marks a milestone in Buffalo's public art saga. When a neon sculpture “sprung” up at the Elm-Oak arterial 37 years ago, it instantly became a lightning rod for controversy. “Green Lightning” was created by Billie Lawless, but it stood for only several days before Mayor Jimmy Griffin ordered its removal.
• Some unlucky holiday travelers might relate to the hassles facing a dad who struggles to return home the week before Thanksgiving in the 1987 film “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” WYRK’s Chris Owen reminds us that many of the scenes from the flick that starred Steve Martin and John Candy were shot in Western New York.