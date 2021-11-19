Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Hard to argue with science,' Belstadt juror says in explaining verdict

HEALTH & WELLNESS

What to do when signs of dementia color holiday gatherings: Twice the number of Thanksgiving travelers next week are expected to journey forth than last year, when vaccines were not yet available to help address the ravages of Covid-19. Some on the move may contend with more than challenging weather and long lines. The Alzheimer's Association believes its 24-hour helpline, which always bustles during and after the holidays, could be busier still with calls from people concerned about the physical and cognitive skills of older friends and family members. Here is what to look for.