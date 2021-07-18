Good Morning, Buffalo: Half of fatal overdoses in Erie County are from cocaine laced with fentanyl

Sean Kirst: In community for those with disabilities, a call to support the next generation: BJ Stasio is a South Buffalo champion of the civil rights movement for those with developmental disabilities. But Stasio, a Covid-19 survivor who is alarmed by a crisis level of pandemic vacancies for workers in direct support, has joined with old friend Max Donatelli to say that right now – as much ever – there is an urgent need to advocate. Read more

Big donations to Brown's reelection campaign have slowed since primary defeat: According to a report filed Saturday, the mayor’s campaign has received a total of 18 donations for $5,000 each, but none of them after the June 22 Democratic Primary. Only four donations of $1,000 – and none above $1,000 – were received after the primary defeat. Read more