Good Morning, Buffalo: Half of fatal overdoses in Erie County are from cocaine laced with fentanyl

July 18, 2021
Fentanyl is increasingly found in drugs other than heroin
"Fentanyl is in everything," says Cheryll Moore, the Erie County Health Department's medical care administrator.
Toxicology tests showed that nearly half of the people who died of drug overdoses in 2020 had cocaine and fentanyl in their systems, Moore said. And the trend has continued this year.
At the same time, fatal overdoses soared in the U.S. in 2020. About 93,000 people in the U.S. died of fatal overdoses, a 30% increase over the previous year, according to a preliminary statistics released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the largest increase ever recorded, The New York Times reported.
In Erie County, the increase was even worse. In 2020, 246 people died of fatal overdoses, an increase of more than 50% over the total in 2019.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canada could require Covid tests of vaccinated Americans driving through border: The day that many Buffalo-area residents have been waiting for – the day they can finally go to Canada again – now looks like it might be only about three weeks away. But the short drive to southern Ontario could turn out to be both complicated and expensive. Read more
Cuomo: Covid-19 caseloads continue to tick upward: On Friday, there were 1,156 positive Covid-19 tests statewide, a positivity rate of 1.39%. The state's seven-day rolling average was 1.19%, up from 1.09% on Thursday and 1.04% on Wednesday. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
His career brought him to VH1 and Spotify. Next up: Buffalo Toronto Public Media: Tom Calderone, a 1986 graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, spent two decades as a top executive with Viacom and Spotify, where his daily work involved decisions like choosing which boy band – Backstreet Boys or NSYNC? – to highlight on MTV. Soon he will be overseeing the PBS television affiliate WNED, NPR radio affiliate WBFO and classical radio station WNED. Read more
After 91 years, Vidler's is still 'magical': Vidler's started as the place in East Aurora where you could go to buy shoelaces and candy. Since then, it has become a destination. With four connected buildings and two levels, shoppers get lost browsing everything from craft supplies and candles to housewares and retro toys. Read more
Sean Kirst: In community for those with disabilities, a call to support the next generation: BJ Stasio is a South Buffalo champion of the civil rights movement for those with developmental disabilities. But Stasio, a Covid-19 survivor who is alarmed by a crisis level of pandemic vacancies for workers in direct support, has joined with old friend Max Donatelli to say that right now – as much ever – there is an urgent need to advocate. Read more
Big donations to Brown's reelection campaign have slowed since primary defeat: According to a report filed Saturday, the mayor’s campaign has received a total of 18 donations for $5,000 each, but none of them after the June 22 Democratic Primary. Only four donations of $1,000 – and none above $1,000 – were received after the primary defeat. Read more
Cheektowaga police chief, dies of apparent heart attack: Michael J. Sliwinski, 55, died Saturday after having an apparent heart attack at home, according to his brother. Sliwinski, who joined the Cheektowaga police in August 1991, was promoted to chief Jan. 28, 2020. Read more
WEATHER
Saturday's deluge filled roads and creeks to overflowing: As much as 4 inches of rain fell in some parts of Western New York on Saturday. Today’s forecast is for a chance of light rain and temperatures in the mid-70s. Read more
BILLS
Training camp position preview: No. 2 cornerback battle will be a highlight of camp: The Bills are approaching the cornerback position a bit differently so far this offseason. Read more
Taron Johnson out to be remembered for more than just his legendary pick-six: Johnson is entering a crucial season. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He’s not, however, showing any indication that’s in his head as the season approaches. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Life-sized dinosaurs have taken over the area outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. News Chief Photographer Derek Gee provides a glimpse of what guests can expect when driving through the Jurassic Quest course.
• The countdown to the Tokyo Olympics is on. In the first in a series of stories featuring Western New Yorkers scheduled to take part in the Olympics, News Sports Reporter Rachel Lenzi profiles Jessica Pegula, who comes from a family familiar to Buffalo sports fans. Pegula is one of six women's tennis players to represent the United States in the Olympics.
• A memorial flag composed of some 7,000 dog tags is on display this weekend at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall honors those killed in action, WIVB’s Abby Fridmann reports.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending May 28.
