Good Morning, Buffalo: Half of all WNY Covid deaths were nursing home residents, new data shows

Feb. 7, 2021
In Erie County, 219 nursing home residents died in hospitals or other facilities
On Saturday, the state Department of Health posted information online about the number of nursing home residents who died of Covid-19 in hospitals or elsewhere, not just within the walls of nursing homes.
The data, whose release was ordered by a judge Wednesday, increased the official death toll of New York nursing home residents by 4,067, to 13,163.
In Erie County, the nursing home death figure jumped from 630 to 849; in Niagara County, the total rose from 124 to 148. For the Western New York region, we now know that more than half of those killed by the virus have been nursing home residents.
– Stephen T. Watson and Thomas J. Prohaska
U.S.-Canadian border shutdown is keeping couples apart – and breaking hearts: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who co-chairs the House Northern Border Caucus, is leading a push to open the U.S. border to Canadians who have unmarried partners here, a move Canada made for Americans in the same situation months ago. Read more
10 p.m. curfew remains sticking point for most area bars, restaurants: More than 90 bars, restaurants and strip clubs in the Buffalo and Rochester areas no longer are subject to the state's 10 p.m. curfew following a court order Friday. But the ruling, which comes just in time for today's Super Bowl, only applies to the bars and restaurants who sued the state over the curfew. Read more
Crystallization lab in Buffalo at center of global war against coronavirus: The High-Throughput Crystallization Screening Center at the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute is among few labs worldwide with the equipment and staff to do high-throughput structural screening on a virus that so far has killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide. Read more
Another Broadway Market rescue plan: At a cost of $50 million over five years, a plan developed by a national expert on public markets calls for transforming the Broadway Market into an international food mecca. That requires turning the page on what boosted the market in decades past: its Polish identity. Read more
Sean Kirst: A young guy just needed a break. He got one in an anonymous card: Thanksgiving week, Kirst wrote a piece that focused on 21-year-old Marcos Vazquez, who, for about a decade, has lived in a house at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy. The column appeared as we moved into the Yuletide, a time of traditional selflessness and empathy, which led Vazquez’s mentor, Mike Taheri, to speak with worry of a hard new year ahead. “Christmas starts Jan. 1,” he said. For Vazquez, in totally unexpected fashion, it came true. Read more
16-year-old girl dies, 3-year-old boy hurt in Lewiston sledding crash: A 16-year-old Lewiston girl died in Oishei Children's Hospital Saturday after the tube on which she was riding struck a tree at the bottom of the sledding hill in Clyde L. Burmaster Park, formerly Bond Lake Park. The site has a history of accidents. Read more
Learning about Judaism, one student to another: "Every faith tradition, at least from my perspective, is about talking about love and tolerance. The more we’re able to tell people about Judaism, the more we're able to promote the sense of love and tolerance," said Michael Steklof, director of Jewish Experience at the Center for Jewish Engagement and Learning. Read more
Lake-effect storm ends; light snow, colder temps follow: As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reported a foot of snow had fallen in Batavia. Akron also had 12 inches, Lancaster 10 and Alden 8. As for today, the NWS predicts 1 to 2 inches of snow in Buffalo, 2 to 3 inches along the Chautauqua Ridge and high temperatures in the mid-20s. Read more
Tom Brady's legacy only grows larger in making Super Bowl in first season with Bucs: Brady’s first season in the red and pewter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been another chapter in the quarterback’s illustrious legacy. Read more
Patrick Mahomes relishes rematch vs. man who verified he was 'doing things the right way': On Sunday, Mahomes will seek his second win a row in the big game. Brady will be looking for his seventh Super Bowl victory, and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more
Your guide to Super Bowl LV: The Kansas City Chiefs aim to repeat as Super Bowl champions when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on CBS. Read more
Inside the Sabres: Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall should skate apart, and other observations amid pause: As we await word on when the Sabres will play again here are five significant observations from the first 20% of the season. Read more
• Three Western New York teachers are the beneficiaries of $2,500 grants from State Farm’s Teacher Assist program. WIVB's Kelly Khatib shares the success stories of Newfane Middle School's Roberta Faery and Cayuga Heights Elementary's Joseph Ward and Patrick Uhteg.
• Four Western New York breweries are collaborating on a four-pack for a good cause. The Revive WNY Restaurants four-packs are the work of 42 North Brewing, Community Beer Works, Hamburg Brewing and Resurgence Brewing, Step Out Buffalo reports.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 18.
