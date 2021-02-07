Good Morning, Buffalo: Half of all WNY Covid deaths were nursing home residents, new data shows

16-year-old girl dies, 3-year-old boy hurt in Lewiston sledding crash: A 16-year-old Lewiston girl died in Oishei Children's Hospital Saturday after the tube on which she was riding struck a tree at the bottom of the sledding hill in Clyde L. Burmaster Park, formerly Bond Lake Park. The site has a history of accidents. Read more

Learning about Judaism, one student to another: "Every faith tradition, at least from my perspective, is about talking about love and tolerance. The more we’re able to tell people about Judaism, the more we're able to promote the sense of love and tolerance," said Michael Steklof, director of Jewish Experience at the Center for Jewish Engagement and Learning. Read more

WEATHER