Good Morning, Buffalo: Half-million Erie County residents now qualify for vaccine. But can they get it?

Feb. 10, 2021
Half-million Erie County residents now qualify for vaccine. But can they get it?
As many as half a million Erie County residents will now be eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine starting Monday under new state guidelines.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that people with comorbidities – including heart disease, diabetes and hypertension – would now be allowed to get the vaccine.
Counties are expected to receive more doses from the state to provide to people in the new eligibility category.
How many? How often? Who will decide who gets them and how will they be distributed?
All of that is being worked out now, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters in a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.
"We're basically going to be putting in place that process over the next few days, and then working with these health care providers to ensure that the individuals who are most at risk are getting the vaccine. It's a complicated process," he said.
– Maki Becker
Biden move will send vaccine to community health centers: Buffalo's community health centers have been pushing to become a part of the federal government's Covid-19 vaccination effort – and thanks to a Biden administration move Tuesday, it may happen. Read more
Reed goes to Albany to criticize Cuomo on Covid-19 nursing home controversy: Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, joined state GOP lawmakers in Albany on Tuesday to continue his criticisms of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on state policies he says led to many of the nearly 15,000 Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
Child allowance proposal would boost Buffalo: Buried in President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus proposal is a plan to offer monthly payments to lower- and middle-income families who are raising children. And to hear advocates for the poor in Buffalo tell it, that proposal could dramatically reduce child poverty in the city with the nation's second-highest child poverty rate. Read more
What the Tops merger means to shoppers: Executives say the planned merger between Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 won't cause wholesale changes at the supermarket chains, but there are a few ways the deal could affect consumers. Read more
Erie County felon accused of one-man crime spree across six counties: Authorities across Western New York and the Finger Lakes say Patrick T. Fuhr is a menace to himself and others on the region's roads. Fuhr, who is being held in the Wyoming County Jail, is a felon whose driver's license has been suspended or revoked at least 13 times. He now faces scores of moving violations and drug-related criminal charges for a spree of incidents tracing back to last summer. Read more
Opponents: School zone speed cameras target 'Buffalo’s most impoverished residents': Speed camera technology in school zones has been a lightning rod for criticism since cameras were activated a year ago. But an independent review by a certified fraud examiner casts the most recent negative light on the program. Read more
Hamburg car dealership to pay $110K to settle sexual harassment lawsuit: James Mitsubishi in Hamburg has agreed to pay $110,000 to two former female employees as part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The suit accused the dealership's then-general manager of subjecting the employees to sexual harassment in 2018. Read more
Another cold one: A mix of clouds and sun in the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Highs in the low 20s. Read more
Sumitomo Rubber USA in Tonawanda gets a $122 million vote of confidence: The company’s parent will make a major investment in its Town of Tonawanda tire-making facility, solidifying operations at one of the region's largest manufacturing employers. Read more
Bills position grades: Offense drove the bus in 2020 season: "The script was flipped for the Buffalo Bills from a unit strength standpoint," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams only looking ahead and Sabres' challenges are daunting: "Kevyn Adams was in full going-forward mode Tuesday and you get it. Blaming the NHL or the New Jersey Devils isn't going to do anybody any good," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Guidance from NHL led to decision to play Devils: During a 25-minute news conference, Adams fielded questions about the challenge of completing this 56-game season – Buffalo has a 4-4-2 record in 10 games played – amid the pandemic and the circumstances that led to the Sabres’ temporary shutdown last Tuesday. Read more
• The Colored Musicians Club on Broadway in downtown Buffalo is a cultural gem that boasts a rich history. It was a favorite spot for many luminaries in the music world to gather after performances, including Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. As we celebrate Black History Month, Step Out Buffalo’s Brett Llenos Smith examines what he aptly describes as a “legendary local treasure.”
• As we reflect on Buffalo’s ties to talent, our [BN] Chronicles feature showcases Spain Rodriguez, one of America’s most esteemed underground cartoonists. News contributor Steve Cichon says Rodriguez vividly captured Buffalo’s grit in decades of comics.
• Have you been thinking about buying an electric vehicle? Are Buffalo’s harsh winters compatible with electric vehicles? Lauren Fix, the self-proclaimed Car Coach, talks with WBEN’s Susan Rose about these and other issues.
• If you’re looking for an outdoor winter adventure, Welcome 716 says Genesee Country Village & Museum is an ideal spot for walking, snowshoeing or skiing. Special events will be held in February, including a Wild Winter program for kids that features activities ranging from animal tracking to survival games.
