Good Morning, Buffalo: Half-million Erie County residents now qualify for vaccine. But can they get it?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 10, 2021

Half-million Erie County residents now qualify for vaccine. But can they get it?

As many as half a million Erie County residents will now be eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine starting Monday under new state guidelines.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that people with comorbidities – including heart disease, diabetes and hypertension – would now be allowed to get the vaccine.

Counties are expected to receive more doses from the state to provide to people in the new eligibility category.

How many? How often? Who will decide who gets them and how will they be distributed?

All of that is being worked out now, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters in a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

"We're basically going to be putting in place that process over the next few days, and then working with these health care providers to ensure that the individuals who are most at risk are getting the vaccine. It's a complicated process," he said.