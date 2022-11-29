Good Morning, Buffalo: Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 29, 2022

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

"The defendant did this because Roberta Drury was Black."

"The defendant did this because Heyward Patterson was Black."

"The defendant did this because Pearl Young was Black."

"The defendant did this because Celestine Chaney was Black."

"The defendant did this because Katherine Massey was Black."

"The defendant did this because Ruth Whitfield was Black."

"The defendant did this because Margus Morrison was Black."

"The defendant did this because Andre Mackniel was Black."

"The defendant did this because Aaron Salter was Black."

"The defendant did this because Geraldine Talley was Black."

For the 10 victims killed at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, prosecutors on Monday told a judge why it happened.

Payton S. Gendron, 19, a self-described white supremacist, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to 15 charges, including domestic terrorism and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

He will be sentenced to life without parole on Feb. 15.

– Aaron Besecker

Williamsville teacher fired over 'insensitive' homework sues to get job back

A middle school teacher suspended and later fired for assigning "culturally insensitive" homework to students has gone to court to try to keep her job and has accused the Williamsville Central School District of unfairly scapegoating her in the high-profile case.

Karen Hamm, a Mill Middle School foreign language teacher, last week brought legal action to overturn the decision to terminate her over the assignment that asked students to translate into Spanish a series of phrases that included the words "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American."

Williamsville school officials had suspended her with pay in January. A hearing officer earlier this month upheld the district's determination that Hamm's actions warranted termination and the School Board on Nov. 21 followed through by ending her employment.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Supreme Court justices – and even a government lawyer – cast doubt on Ciminelli’s conviction: A federal jury and an appellate court in Manhattan both said Louis P. Ciminelli and the other "Buffalo Billion" defendants were guilty of fraud – but it seems the U.S. Supreme Court isn't so sure. Read more

Nazi memorabilia auction draws anger: Ever since World War II, when soldiers returned to the U.S. with wartime paraphernalia, Nazi memorabilia has been in circulation. But with the rise of antisemitism, Jews and others have criticized the sale of Nazi artifacts coveted by white supremacists, and are slamming an auction held Sunday by Clarence-based Schultz Auctioneers that included relics of the Third Reich. Read more

Erie County cites inmate privacy in response to News’ lawsuit over jail video: The Erie County Sheriff's Office has filed court papers in response to a lawsuit by The Buffalo News that seeks to force the release of body camera videos showing an officer kicking a handcuffed inmate's head, or near his head. In its response filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court, Sheriff John C. Garcia's office cites inmate privacy as a primary reason it believes the jail videos should not be released. Read more

Conservatives eye Lorigo’s wife for vacancy; GOP may ultimately decide: Lindsey Bratek Lorigo, a registered Conservative and wife of the Erie County Legislature's departing minority leader, was recommended by Conservatives last week to fill the vacancy created by Joseph Lorigo’s election to State Supreme Court. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: What makes a blizzard different: “Blizzard” is regarded as a meteorological severe weather term, and has a specific definition and criteria to prevent its dilution through overuse, Paul explains. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Sonwil seeks $11 million in tax breaks for new $63 million West Seneca warehouse: One of the region's fastest-growing providers of warehouse facilities is planning to construct another facility. And Sonwil Distribution Center wants the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to back its new venture and 19 new full-time jobs with nearly $12 million in tax breaks. Read more

BILLS

John Brown says he's ready to play for Bills; a closer look at an atypical practice squad signing: “If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.” Read more

A.J. Epenesa returns to practice, along with four players who return from illness: Safety Jordan Poyer, running back Nyheim Hines, defensive back Siran Neal and linebacker Tyler Matakevich were spotted during the portion of practice at Highmark Stadium open to reporters. Also, quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) was a full participant for the first time since his injury on Nov. 6 against the New York Jets. Allen missed two practices following the game and had been limited in practice since. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres squander late two-goal lead, fall to Lightning in overtime: With the Buffalo Sabres clinging to a one-goal lead, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov tied the score with 2:02 left in regulation to send the game to overtime, and Steven Stamkos scored the game winner to send the Sabres to a 6-5 loss at KeyBank Center. Read more

Mike Harrington: Hard lessons continue for Sabres in frustrating thriller vs. Lightning: There is a harsh bottom line that fans and players alike agree on: The Sabres are supposed to be better than this. Probably not a playoff team but they're not supposed to be seventh out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division, writes Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A mural that celebrated immigrants who built new lives in Buffalo was exhibited for years inside Metro Rail’s Allen/Medical Campus Station. WBFO’s Thomas O’Neil-White says the work was created using 288 ceramic tiles that displayed poetry. It was removed years ago and is now in storage. Discussions are underway about possibly restoring a mural that is considered a piece of history for the local Latino community.

• Living in a snowy region has its benefits. Just ask local snowmobile enthusiasts. Erie County had the distinction of being home to the highest number of snowmobile registrants last year, according to state data shared by WYRK. Erie edged out Oneida County for the top spot, while Chautauqua made it into the top 15 counties with the most number of snowmobile registrations.

• Lockport’s “lumber magnets” supplied materials for ships, homes and other structures, making them among the busiest mills in the state in the late 1800s. Local historian Anne Marie Linnabery examines Niagara County’s lumber legacy in this feature for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

• How do you devour your chicken wings? WBUF shares this TikTok video demonstrating a technique that has “baffled many in the home of the wing.” And it’s not just because the demonstrator dips his wing in ranch dressing.

