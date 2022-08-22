Good Morning, Buffalo: Gun violence starts to drop as Buffalo police target 'micro hot spots'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 22, 2022

Gun violence starts to drop as Buffalo police target 'micro hot spots'

Buffalo police believe a new patrol strategy has contributed to a drop in gun violence in the city.

The approach involves identifying "micro hot spots” – pinpoint areas where shootings have occurred recently – and sending police officers there. Their assignment: park their cars, put on their lights, walk around and talk to whoever is out and about.

"Our presence alone will act as a deterrence for any other gun violence," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

After two years of near record-high numbers of shootings in Buffalo, gun violence is on the decline, even when the May 14 massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 dead and three more shot is factored in, The News’ Maki Becker reports.

Shootings are down about 36% in the first seven months of this year, compared to 2021, according to Buffalo police data. For the month of July, usually one of the busiest for crimes, the number of people who were shot was down 65%, compared to both 2020 and 2021.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

25 Shea's Buffalo Theatre staffers seek board inquiry into 'toxic' work environment: In the eight months since "Hamilton" performed at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 10 of the 37 full-time Shea's staff listed in the show's Playbill left their jobs. The departure of 27% of the staff was, with a few exceptions, partly due to a "toxic" and demoralizing workplace under Shea's President Michael Murphy, four current and former Shea's employees told The Buffalo News. Murphy was put on leave by the board of trustees on July 17. Read more

In milestone for cleanup, demolition will take down largest nuclear building at West Valley: The building where old nuclear reactor fuel was processed to recover uranium and plutonium will be coming down, bit by bit. The controlled demolition will take nearly three years, because of the radioactivity still in the structure. Read more

EEOC, meeting in Buffalo after massacre, sees hiring push as way to combat discrimination: U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Charlotte Burrows toured Buffalo on Sunday before today’s scheduled EEOC meeting at City Hall. The EEOC said it wants to demonstrate its commitment to fighting racism, following a racist mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. Read more

Long-stalled Amherst pocket park, focus of feud with billionaire, delayed again: Construction has ground to a halt at a former gas station in Eggertsville that's at the center of a running feud between the New York City billionaire who once owned the site and the town officials who pried it away from his control. Work on the pocket park planned for the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue had begun around Memorial Day, but it stopped weeks ago due to supply-chain problems. Read more

Ex-Matt Urban Center director gets favorable initial ruling in lawsuit over job loss: A federal magistrate judge said Marlies Wesolowski's lawsuit against the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center should proceed. After returning from the second of two medical leaves in June 2019, Wesolowski resisted retiring at age 63, even as one of the center's board members regularly said “don’t you think it would be better for your health if you were just retired?” according to her federal lawsuit. Within a year of that comment and the board member's other remarks about retirement, the board fired her. Read more

One charged and another sent to prison in pandemic fraud cases: Prosecutions over pandemic aid continue to wind their way through federal court. Brian Avery Smith, 49, of Buffalo, appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on a criminal complaint accusing him of wire fraud totaling nearly $120,000. In a separate case, Shaneesha White, a 32-year-old from Buffalo, was sentenced Thursday to 41 months in prison and must pay $48,833 in restitution to the New York State Department of Labor. Read more

WEATHER

More thunderstorms possible: Scattered thunderstorms this morning will be followed by mainly cloudy skies during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A high in the mid-70s is forecast. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At This Little Pig, a down-home menu with surprising range: “Since opening in 2017, the Cookes have built a reputation for barbecue, fried chicken, icebox cakes and one of the most decadently abundant brunch Bloody Mary bars on the Eastern Seaboard,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: A wish list for enhancements at the already-attractive Canalside: Can Canalside be better? Easy answer: yes. Earthly perfection is rare, if it exists at all. Read more

BILLS

With injury issues behind him, Bills running back Zack Moss no longer a forgotten man on offense: Moss ripped off an impressive 27-yard run in the preseason opener against Indianapolis, then followed that up with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in Saturday’s 42-15 victory over the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Sabres' trip to Sahlen Field provides a preview of a fan base looking forward: It was an hour before a Bisons game and an hour after a Bills preseason game, but all the ruckus was because the Sabres were in the house. And when the team aired a clip of veteran Kyle Okposo speaking to players at development camp last month, his message was clear: People can't wait for hockey season. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Niko Davis did not stick around in the NFL for 10 years like he hoped. He never got to play in a regular-season game. But he took the discipline required to play high-level football and used it to become a successful police officer. Now Davis, 32, is leading the Buffalo Police Explorers – a program that takes a group of 14- to 20-year-olds and gives them guidance and direction, all while teaching them about law enforcement, Thad Green reports.

• Bats are feared by many, but their decline in population is what's most frightening. In WGRZ’s “2 The Outdoors” feature, Terry Belke shares how studies in Chautauqua County are aiming to help bats survive.

• Roller coaster enthusiasts rejoice: Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World’s Silver Comet is running once again. The classic wooden coaster at the former Fantasy Island reopened after a three-year hiatus, WGRZ reports.

• Hopefully any need for speed you may have can be fulfilled on roller coasters rather than roadways. WYRK shares this list of Western New York's "most famous" speed traps.

