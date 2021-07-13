Good Morning, Buffalo: Grosz is highest-ranking clergy in Buffalo Diocese accused of child sex abuse

'He had these dimples': Family recalls 3-year-old Donovan Drive victim: Ammunition found in the Cheektowaga apartment of two "persons of interest" in a shooting that killed a 3-year-old and shell casings found at the shooting scene "appear to be the same type," a prosecutor said Monday. That potential link is the first glimpse offered by authorities into how the pair arrested last week may be connected to the July 5 shooting that killed Shaquelle Walker Jr. and wounded three men. Read more

Elizabeth Wolford to become chief federal judge in WNY – first woman to lead Western District: Wolford, a Buffalo native who is a federal judge in Rochester, is set to become the first female chief judge in the federal court system's Western District of New York – and, in fact, the first female chief judge in the state outside the New York City area. Read more