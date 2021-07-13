Good Morning, Buffalo: Grosz is highest-ranking clergy in Buffalo Diocese accused of child sex abuse

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 13, 2021
Buffalo Auxiliary Bishop Grosz accused of molesting child at confirmation
Retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz, who for many years played a key role in the handling of sexual abuse complaints against priests in the Buffalo Diocese, is accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after a confirmation service in 1990.
The News’ Jay Tokasz reports that a Genesee County man, now 46, has filed a Child Victims Act lawsuit that accuses Grosz of groping him at a gathering in a church hall following the confirmation ceremony inside St. Brigid Church in Bergen.
Grosz did not respond Monday to a voicemail left on his cellphone. Buffalo Diocese spokesman Greg Tucker released a statement moments after the voicemail saying that Grosz has “voluntarily agreed to step aside from active ministry and not to exercise any priestly or episcopal functions pending a thorough investigation.”
“Bishop Grosz has denied ever having abused an individual, either an adult or minor,” the statement said.
Grosz is the highest-ranking clergyman in the Buffalo Diocese to be accused of child sex abuse.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: How the lockdown affected our listening: Stress, fear and anxiety force our brains into more simplistic thinking – and that cuts deep into our ability to hear what other people are saying. Tim O'Shei explores whether lockdown turned us into bad listeners. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Here come the brides: Post-Covid couples scramble to marry: A year's worth of Covid couples are rushing to the altar. So are all of the couples who had already planned to marry in 2021, and those who decided to get married during quarantine. They're all competing for the same bands, caterers and tuxedo rentals. This means vendors are getting scarce, inventory is running low and prices are soaring. Read more
'He had these dimples': Family recalls 3-year-old Donovan Drive victim: Ammunition found in the Cheektowaga apartment of two "persons of interest" in a shooting that killed a 3-year-old and shell casings found at the shooting scene "appear to be the same type," a prosecutor said Monday. That potential link is the first glimpse offered by authorities into how the pair arrested last week may be connected to the July 5 shooting that killed Shaquelle Walker Jr. and wounded three men. Read more
Elizabeth Wolford to become chief federal judge in WNY – first woman to lead Western District: Wolford, a Buffalo native who is a federal judge in Rochester, is set to become the first female chief judge in the federal court system's Western District of New York – and, in fact, the first female chief judge in the state outside the New York City area. Read more
Council sets meeting for public to weigh in on federal stimulus spending: Got any ideas on how Buffalo should spend the $331 million windfall the city is slated to receive from the federal government’s Covid-19 stimulus package? The Common Council wants to hear from you. It’s holding a public meeting Thursday for the public to provide feedback. Read more
Three East Side apartment projects advance through city approvals: Buffalo’s “near” East Side – stretching from Main Street to Jefferson Avenue – is the beneficiary of the latest spurt of real estate development. Read more
Etched window replaced at Buffalo courthouse that was damaged in protests last summer: A 4-foot-by-8-foot glass window etched with words from the U.S. Constitution was installed Monday at the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse, replacing a panel damaged last year during protests. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Sticky, unsettled weather this week in WNY: Sunday and Monday’s gloomy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms will be giving way to more uncomfortable heat and humidity to go with the threat of additional convection at times this week. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
The people choose ‘healthy’ cheesecake: Taste of Buffalo announces 2021 award winners: The highlight was an ironic choice. First place for People’s Choice Independent Health Healthy Options went to the Cheesecake Guy for lemony fresh bites. Read more
BUFFALO MEDIA
Tom Calderone taking helm at Buffalo Toronto Public Media: The SUNY Buffalo State graduate has strong local ties and a wealth of experience in the media and entertainment industries. Calderone will succeed Don Boswell, who is retiring after 23 years leading the organization. Read more
WKBW-TV names new anchor to fill shifts held by Keith Radford, Madison Carter: Pheben Kassahun is a native of Dallas who most recently worked as an evening anchor and multimedia journalist in Johnson City, Tenn. Read more
COMMENTARY
Jim Heaney: The slow death of transparency: “Stonewalling is becoming more and more commonplace at all levels of government,” writes the editor of Investigative Post in his Outrages & Insights column for Buffalo Spree. Read more
BILLS
Bills training camp position preview: Bills RBs get to deliver on faith: The Bills’ brain trust demonstrated a ton of it in running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss this offseason. Read more
With fastest plays in NFL in '18 and '19, Matt Breida adds speed to Bills: The element of speed is what’s intriguing about Breida’s potential role in the Bills’ offense in 2021. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Calendar is dictating Jack Eichel timeline – and he can forget about Boston: "Should we be thinking this is Jack Eichel's last week with the Buffalo Sabres? Possible, but not likely," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you enjoy waterfront outings, you might want to visit one of the more remote parks along the Buffalo River. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Jill Jedlicka talks with WKBW about shoreline improvement efforts at Red Jacket Riverfront Natural Habitat Park on Smith Street.
• The Buffalo Niagara region played a defining role in the modern civil rights movement. It was 116 years ago this week that the Niagara Movement’s first meeting was held across the border in Fort Erie, Ont. A group of prominent black intellectuals led by W.E.B. Du Bois and other community leaders met to discuss strategies for promoting civil rights. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project takes a closer look at this milestone in history.
• Carnivals often put smiles on faces even in routine eras. The Queen of Heaven Carnival, a summertime favorite in West Seneca, was especially enjoyable for many participants this past weekend as they savored another sign that things are returning to normal. Check out our Smiles feature by News contributor Matt Weinberg.
• What better way to raise awareness about hand hygiene than to launch a 16-city tour of the world’s largest bottle of soap? WGRZ reports that the 21-foot-tall container is made of fiberglass and metal and weighs 2,500 pounds. It will be displayed from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst.
• Buffalo native Christine Baranski, a renowned performer on stage and screen, shares her childhood memories in this profile in the New Yorker. “Shortly before he died, my father took me to Kleinhans Music Hall, which was the Carnegie Hall of Buffalo, to see a Polish singing troupe from Warsaw,” Baranski recalls.