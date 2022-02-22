Good Morning, Buffalo: Greenway trail comes closer to fruition, but City of Niagara Falls needs to play a role

Feb. 22, 2022
Greenway trail comes closer to fruition, but City of Niagara Falls needs to play a role
Biking and hiking trails are becoming a big deal in Niagara County.
The Niagara River Greenway Commission's goal of creating a bike and pedestrian path from Lackawanna to Youngstown is nearly complete.
One of the remaining gaps is a 1.8-mile route in the LaSalle neighborhood of Niagara Falls, where the state Department of Transportation has planned a route that would take the trail off busy Buffalo Avenue by building a trail beside the LaSalle Expressway – if the city will agree to maintain it, which seems likely.
Niagara County officials say they want to join that trail and a planned route along Lake Ontario into a countywide trail network that will include a route from Lockport to Olcott to connect to the state's Erie Canalway Trail.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Council to take up bill aimed at ending 'demolition by neglect' of landmarks: Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto proposed the legislation after learning the embattled Great Northern grain elevator had never been inspected by Buffalo's Department of Permit and Inspection Services since owner Archer Daniels Midland purchased the structure in 1993, three years after it was landmarked. Read more
Coming soon to an old brewery building near you: a new brewery: The owner of Buffalo Brewing Co. – John E. Domres Jr. – wants to restore the fading three-story brick building near Broadway and Fillmore Avenue and relocate his business from its current cramped space on Myrtle Avenue. Read more
Schumer calls for cap on ‘outrageous’ cost of insulin for diabetes: The Affordable Insulin Now Act would reduce "the outrageously high price of a monthly dose of insulin” for diabetes patients, Sen. Charles Schumer said at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences on Monday. Read more
Four charged after stolen car in Amherst leads to pursuit in Niagara County: An 18-year-old and three juveniles in an allegedly stolen car fled police in Amherst and Niagara County early Monday before being taken into custody. Read more
Prosecutors oppose Capitol rioter's request to leave parents' Williamsville home
Federal officials have pushed back on a request to loosen the home-confinement rules for an accused Capitol rioter now living in his parents' Williamsville home.
Thomas Sibick, charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, has asked permission from a federal judge to be allowed to work on two property renovation projects during the day.
"He is merely asking for permission to occupy his time by being productive, rather than by sitting around his parents’ home all day," Stephen Brennwald, his defense lawyer, said in a court filing.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cara Gardner and Tara Ravindra urged the judge to reject the request.
"The government remains concerned about the safety of the community," they said in their court filing.
– Patrick Lakamp
WEATHER
Mother Nature pushing the replay button on last week’s variable weather: If last week's wildly variable weather had you pining for spring, along with worrying about flash floods and weary of shoveling yet more snow, get ready for an approximate repeat of all that action this week. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Where Andrew Galarneau goes for destination desserts in WNY: From Irving to Medina, The News' food editor offers his favorite places to satisfy a sweet tooth. Read more
At San Marco Ristorante, celebrating the persistence of excellence: For three decades, the same three people have welcomed San Marco’s customers, cooked its food and set its standards. Read more
COLUMNS
Alan Pergament: WIVB’s Brien Kennedy is fourth local TV GM to announce retirement within 8 months: Kennedy, who has been at the Nexstar station for a little more than two years, will officially leave in late May. Read more
BILLS
Does Gabriel Davis have vice grip on starting job as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver?: Davis, 22, caught four touchdowns in three games in December before missing a week with Covid-19, then returned to form and led the Bills in every major receiving category in the playoffs, catching 10 of 13 targets for 242 yards and five touchdowns. Read more
SABRES
Inside the NHL: What happened in Vegas is never far from Alex Tuch's mind: What happened in Vegas the last four years (three Western Conference finals appearances, one Stanley Cup final appearance) doesn't stay there. It's the experience Alex Tuch can lean on to try to replicate with the team he grew up loving as a kid outside of Syracuse. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Two Buffalo brothers mark their second year in business as creators of a kids clothing line. That’s quite an accomplishment, given the fact that the entrepreneurs are 10 and 12 years old. WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports the business was born when the brothers couldn’t find a Black-owned clothing brand and decided to create their own.
• Volunteer crafters that turn recycled plastic bags into durable sleeping mats for the homeless also marked a milestone. WGRZ’s Heather Ly says a group that calls itself Mats for a Mission recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.
• Judy and Stu Weinstein are celebrating their “inner kid” with the launch of Junior Jerry Jam. The program for young musicians, kids and parents showcases the music of the Grateful Dead in a family-friendly, multigenerational environment.
• Out-of-towners have been known to poke gentle fun at the unique names of some communities in Western New York. Think Cheektowaga. But WYRK’s Chris Owens notes that other towns across the state have equally novel names. How about Neversink (located next to the Neversink River), Butternuts or Halfmoon?
