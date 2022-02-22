Good Morning, Buffalo: Greenway trail comes closer to fruition, but City of Niagara Falls needs to play a role

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Council to take up bill aimed at ending 'demolition by neglect' of landmarks: Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto proposed the legislation after learning the embattled Great Northern grain elevator had never been inspected by Buffalo's Department of Permit and Inspection Services since owner Archer Daniels Midland purchased the structure in 1993, three years after it was landmarked. Read more

Coming soon to an old brewery building near you: a new brewery: The owner of Buffalo Brewing Co. – John E. Domres Jr. – wants to restore the fading three-story brick building near Broadway and Fillmore Avenue and relocate his business from its current cramped space on Myrtle Avenue. Read more