Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Great energy and enthusiasm' evident at Central Terminal developer tour

Sept. 9, 2022

'Great energy and enthusiasm' evident at Central Terminal developer tour

The Master Plan is done. Gov. Kathy Hochul, with help from philanthropies and the city, has committed $61 million toward refurbishment.

Now, with a solicitation to developers due at the end of the month, the Central Terminal last week hosted 65 developers, architects, potential tenants and others interested in being part of the East Side icon's redevelopment.

Like many present, architect Marc Mondor looks to have a role with others to tackle the 17-story, 523,000-square-foot site.

"I'd like to think we could make a good team member to somebody here," said Mondor, co-founder of evolveEA, a green building and sustainability design firm based in Pittsburgh.

"It seems to really be living up to the hype," Mondor said. "As we say, it has good bones and is visually striking, with the potential to be a regional – if not a national – destination if done properly."

– Mark Sommer

Elizabeth visited WNY as a princess but never as queen: Queen Elizabeth II came to Niagara Falls once before she was queen, and visited Ontario a few times, with stops in Niagara-on-the-Lake, St. Catharines and Hamilton. Read more

Democrats portray Zeldin as ‘extreme’ as he presses attack on Hochul over crime, economy: The "extreme Lee Zeldin" tour will continue this month, with other stops planned for Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Binghamton, said James Martin, a spokesman for State Democratic Party. Read more

Fire academy grad whose auto crashed and burned faces arraignment: The Buffalo Fire Academy graduate whose Jeep Cherokee crashed and mysteriously burned hours after the graduation ceremony has been charged in connection with the matter. Jordan Ernest, who has since been terminated from the Fire Department, will be arraigned in City Court on Friday morning on a misdemeanor charge of making a false written statement. Read more

Hamburg wants air quality, traffic concerns addressed before agreeing to asphalt plant: Hamburg Planning Board members are starting what could be a six- to nine-month review of a proposed asphalt plant on Camp Road. The project was first proposed in 2019, but the town had heard nothing from AL Asphalt since 2020, when the company tried to get approval for the asphalt plant in Niagara County. Read more

Williamsville South’s Kevin McNamara remembered as man who loved to coach: The indelible mark McNamara left on the athletes and those throughout Western New York was clear. Prior to Wednesday's game, players and coaches from both teams and officials took a knee for a moment of silence in tribute to the man who spent 28 years coaching Williamsville South’s girls varsity soccer team. Read more

Trial for accused Cheektowaga Dollar Store shooter put off for third time: Attorneys were scheduled to start picking a jury next week in the trial of Travis J. Green, accused in the 2017 shooting at the Cheektowaga Dollar General, an incident with all the makings of a mass shooting. But questions about Green's mental health have delayed it for the third time. Read more

Maria Whyte, Poloncarz’s deputy county executive, leaves, adding to administration exodus: Whyte is leaving to take a job as the new chief community impact officer and chief of staff for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. A former majority leader in the Erie County Legislature, Whyte has been Mark Poloncarz’s deputy county executive since 2015. Read more

Summer heat returns: Sunny skies and a high around 80 are forecast for today. Read more

Watch now: Look Inside: Buffalo Tikka House: The Bangladeshi Indian restaurant’s new space on Main Street faces its main source of customers — the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine. Watch here

Niagara Veggie Van Mobile Farmers Market bridges gaps in access to healthy, affordable produce: Last year, the Niagara County Veggie Van Mobile Farmers Market provided more than 10,000 pounds of fresh produce to customers. The next few weeks make up prime time for its farm market season, which promises to get a bigger boost next year – with an actual veggie van. Read more

Borderland Festival set to ‘foster community through music and celebration’: The music festival returns to Knox Farm State Park on Sept. 17 and 18. Borderland has earned devout fans for whom the event is a cornerstone of their seasonal entertainment schedule. Read more

Postgame coverage: Buffalo Bills defeat Los Angeles Rams 31-10 to kick off season: The Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2022 NFL season with a dominant 31-10 victory Thursday over the Los Angeles Rams in California. Josh Allen led the offense with 297 passing yards and three touchdowns (and 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground), and new defensive end Von Miller made his mark with two sacks (out of seven total for the Bills). Read – and see – all of our postgame coverage here.

Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller to be inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame: Miller, 42, retired in 2021 as the winningest American-born goalie in NHL history with 391 career victories across 18 seasons with Buffalo, St. Louis, Vancouver and Anaheim. Still beloved by hockey fans in Buffalo, Miller is the Sabres' all-time leader in games played by a goalie (540), wins (284) and saves (14,847). His 28 shutouts rank second behind Dominik Hasek's 55. Read more

• “I garden because I like to play. Gardening is just not work to me,” says Carol Ann Harlos, 80, who enjoys observing birds and insects in her West Amherst gardens. Our Outdoor Spaces feature showcases the extensive gardens that draw many compliments from neighbors, visitors and passersby.

• A Buffalo teen is achieving her “dream to dance” after being selected by one of the nation’s premier dance companies. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley reports that 18-year-old Emma Robinson is one of youngest dancers selected by the Atlanta Ballet. Robinson graduated in June from Buffalo Seminary.

• Buffalo is among the 20 “most walkable cities” in the U.S., according to this study published by Money Inc. The article touts Buffalo’s walkable downtown and surrounding neighborhoods, including Allentown, Larkinville and Elmwood Village.

• The worst prison riot in the nation’s history occurred 51 years ago this week at the Attica Correctional Facility. This Heritage Moments segment that aired on WBFO Radio examines the uprising and the four-decade-long cover-up that followed.

• Lockport is home to a “one-of-a-kind underground hike,” Only in Your State’s Raymond Goldfield writes. He’s referring to Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride, an attraction that features a journey through a man-made cave system. “Many ghost stories have been told about the tunnel, and rumors persist of a sealed-off natural cave nearby,” he writes.

