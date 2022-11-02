Good Morning, Buffalo: Gov. Kathy Hochul summons powers of incumbency to stave off Lee Zeldin's challenge

Nov. 2, 2022

Gov. Kathy Hochul summons powers of incumbency to stave off Lee Zeldin's challenge

Gov. Kathy Hochul enjoys all kinds of advantages at the end of her effort to be elected New York's first woman governor.

She boasts a 3.5 million Democratic registration advantage, has raised record amounts of campaign money, and can wield all the powers of incumbency as a sitting governor.

But Republican Lee Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman, is giving her an official challenge. Indeed, his campaign is shaping up as the most serious against an incumbent since Republican George Pataki took on Democratic Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1994.

Now Hochul is gathering all her political friends in a final push that includes powerful allies such as labor and the New York State Democratic organization.

PLAYACTION

How will the Buffalo Bills divvy up snap counts at cornerback with Tre White returning soon? What roles will Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford play in the coming weeks? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this, plus whose stock is up and whose is down seven games into this Bills season on the latest PlayAction podcast. All in 15 minutes.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

ECC’s Balkin held talks about closing City Campus library before his suspension: In the weeks leading up to SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin’s suspension with pay last week, he had been exploring moving the library at ECC’s City Campus into space at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library three blocks away. Read more

How should Buffalo talk about racism? Author of ‘White Fragility’ to help guide: Following the racist Tops mass shooting on May 14, the outpouring of love and support from the white community was swift, substantial and appreciated, said Nanette Massey, an East Buffalo resident and workshop coordinator. But how do white people and Black people move forward from there? Massey and author Robin DiAngelo hope a workshop they’re co-hosting Saturday will help guide folks. Read more

Jurors begin deliberations in drug killings: Is Deandre Wilson a fall guy or a triple murderer?: Wilson is charged with fatally striking Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred with a handgun inside a home in the Schiller Park neighborhood and then stepping outside and shooting Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, who were sitting in a minivan with their son, Noelvin. The 3-year-old boy was then left alone in the vehicle for eight hours with the bodies of his dead parents. Read more

Buffalo, Niagara County each to receive $100,000 in state aid to bolster domestic terror threat assessments: The funding aims to assist in combating domestic terror attacks like the one that occurred at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14. Read more

County worker accuses former Lackawanna mayor and Poloncarz appointee of harassment: When former Lackawanna Mayor and Erie County appointee Geoffrey Szymanski resigned as the director of the Workforce Investment Board in August, he cited "burnout" and a desire to seek new employment as the reasons. But a county employee who used to work for Szymanski has now accused him of harassment and stalking. So we revisited our original resignation story and asked all sides to respond to the latest accusations. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

About 1,300 new Covid-19 cases in Erie County for third straight week: The total of 1,304 cases during the week ending Oct. 29 was seven fewer than 1,311 cases for the week ending Oct. 22. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,300. Results from at-home tests were not included. Read more

WEATHER

November off to a warm start: Expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 60 degrees today. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Unique artist-chef dinner on tap at Asbury Hall: Eight artists selected by Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center were teamed with eight creative local chefs to develop dishes reflecting the artist’s sensibilities through the chef’s prism, creating a shared palette aimed to provoke and please palates. Read more

ELECTION 2022

Three Democrats, one Republican vie for Buffalo City Court seats: Voters on Nov. 8 will fill two City Court judgeships among three candidates. JaHarr S. Pridgen, Buffalo’s City Court chief judge, is running unopposed in a special general election for a full term to that position. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: Billy Goeckel will always be a Golden Griffin, but his ‘Red and Blue’ has stood the test of time: The Canisius College graduate composed “The Red and Blue” while a law student at the University of Pennsylvania. That’s Penn’s theme song, heard at commencements and convocations and athletic events. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Are Buffalo employers embracing diversity?: Local employers are making headway on diversity, equity and inclusion, but they've still got work to do. Those are some of the themes from the latest assessment by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. Read more

BILLS

Bills acquire Colts running back Nyheim Hines at trade deadline: The Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023. Hines, 25, has 18 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown this season, along with 25 receptions for 188 yards. His threat as a pass-catcher can further open up the Bills' offense. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Winners, losers of NFL trade deadline and how moves impact Bills: A combination of parity, available cap space and willingness to deal draft picks led to an entertaining NFL trade deadline Tuesday, capped by the Bills acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis. Read more

Position grades: Pack's plan for Stefon Diggs shows challenge Bills' foes face: The Buffalo Bills’ success in moving Stefon Diggs around the offensive formations was demonstrated again Sunday against Green Bay. Diggs caught three passes for 66 yards out of the slot. He had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown while playing out wide. Read more

SABRES

Sabres center Dylan Cozens working to 'earn' respect when facing NHL's best: Now stronger following a productive offseason, Cozens has taken another step toward becoming a consistent difference-maker with the puck and a pain in the neck to face when he’s defending. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A Buffalo native who was commissioned to paint the Harriet Tubman mural at the foot of West Ferry talks with WGRZ’s Claudine Ewing about his inspiration for one of the newer additions to Buffalo’s public art collection.

• Fans of “Marketplace” business reports on NPR will be interested to learn that host Kai Ryssdal recently visited the Elmwood Village to talk about jobs, interest rates and other pocketbook issues with economist Nela Richardson. In Buffalo, there is “the sense that low-wage workers are doing better than inflation,” Richardson told Ryssdal.

• Four first responders in the Town of Tonawanda were honored by the American Red Cross for their “heroic actions” to save two family pets during a house fire on Memorial Day weekend, Spectrum News 1 reports. They whisked to safety a pitbull named Moose and a puppy named Brutus, administering oxygen through a pet mask.

