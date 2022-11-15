Good Morning, Buffalo: Gov. Hochul reflects on Tops shooting: 'We lifted each other up'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 15, 2022

Gov. Hochul reflects on Tops shooting: 'We lifted each other up'

Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Broadway Fillmore on Monday to continue doing what's she's been doing all year long – giving large amounts of state dollars to boost the East Side.

The competitive $10 million grants the city secured offers money for businesses, child care, open space, human services, affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, organic gardening and historic attractions.

But before the governor announced the selections, she reflected on the horrific racist massacre on May 14 that claimed 10 lives.

"This tragedy was something we had to deal with in the moment, but when you think about the six months we just came through, it is a true statement that our spirits were not broken; our spirits were, in fact, lifted up," Hochul said. "We lifted each other up, we looked out for each other and we took care of our neighbors."

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hochul doubles down on support for embattled Dem chairman Jay Jacobs: The New York State Democratic Chairman just presided over Tuesday's victory for Kathy Hochul as the state's first woman governor. But progressives are howling over the loss of a string of congressional seats across the state. Now Hochul stands by Jacobs, even as others demand his replacement. Read more

Canisius College adopts test-free admissions policy: Canisius is doing away with standardized test scores as a factor for admission, removing a barrier that can put college out of reach for some students. The college cites research and studies that show that high school performance is a better indicator of future success in college than standardized testing, which tends to favor the most advantaged students. Read more

FBI offers reward, seeks public’s help in identifying CompassCare arson suspects: The FBI's Buffalo Office has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who can help identify the people responsible for the firebombing of the anti-abortion center in Eggertsville. The FBI and Amherst police also released video footage and images showing two suspects, and the vehicle they drove, taken from surveillance cameras at CompassCare, 1230 Eggert Road, in the early hours of June 7. However, CEO James Harden said still he isn't convinced the investigation is a priority for the FBI. Read more

Buffalo man faces federal charges for buying gun modifiers from China: Angel Flores stands accused of buying equipment that would have allowed him to convert pistols into fully automatic weapons. He was charged last week after federal agents raided his home in the Broadway Fillmore area. Read more

WEATHER

The weekend forecast – snow, snow and more snow: Get ready to send out the plows and open up the record books. The Buffalo area is almost certain to get socked with serious snow this weekend. Read more

Ask Don Paul: How far in advance can major lake snow be predicted? "Longer than you think," responds Paul. He explains some tools that are used to forecast approaching storms. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Billy Club, becoming Allen Street’s chillest nightspot: For generations, prime eats on Allen Street was Jim's Steakout or before that, the 24-hour Towne. In the years since, the well-trod nightlife district hasn't seen anything like Billy Club, an oasis of extraordinary cooking and bespoke cocktails amid a sea of nightspots offering shot specials. New chef Ian Wortham has taken Billy Club's menu to places that you should check out in person, News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Amherst to buy Westwood Golf Course ‘as is’ to jump-start Central Park plan: The Amherst Town Board last week agreed to pay $7.75 million for the former golf course in its current condition. Amherst, not the developers, will lead the cleanup of the property, guide its transformation into a park and oversee construction of recreational and cultural venues. It's the latest shift in the plans for reusing the massive, 171-acre site in the heart of Amherst, a project that has sparked fierce debate in the town for a decade. Read more

Natale targets former Orchard Park convent for senior housing conversion: The 60,000-square-foot building on Murphy Road was owned by Sisters of Mercy, but has been vacant for more than two decades. Developer Angelo Natale wants to demolish the deteriorating convent and transform the site into a senior residential apartment complex, with as many as 186 market-rate apartments for those age 55 and up. Read more

Completion of utility work preps Canalside site on Scott Street for sale to Benderson: The long-anticipated redevelopment project may finally get the go-ahead after years of delays. The property at Washington and Scott has long been targeted by Benderson Development Co. for a multistory building that could include a combination of retail, office and residential space. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Horizon Health, Endeavor Health announce affiliation. Could it lead to a merger?: Horizon Health Services, headquartered in Amherst, and Cheektowaga-based Endeavor Health Services will be affiliates under the umbrella of the Horizon Health Alliance, a network created to bring together behavioral health organizations to meet the growing demand for mental health and substance use services. Read more

POLITICS

Dems back Michael Kooshoian for vacant Erie County Legislature seat: Democrats in the 3rd District chose Kooshoian, an attorney for the Town of Tonawanda, to replace Lisa Chimera, who resigned last week to join the Poloncarz administration as deputy county executive. Read more

BILLS

Upon Further Review: Previously a strength, second half of games has become horror show for Bills since bye week: The Buffalo Bills’ run of second-half dominance has come to an emphatic end following the team’s bye week. Read more

Observations: Bills still not shedding any light on Tre'Davious White's continued absence: It remains anyone’s guess as to when Tre’Davious White will make his season debut with the Bills. Read more

SABRES

Tage Thompson still 'hungry' to score more, defend better to help Sabres win: If, years from now, Tage Thompson ever reflects on the Buffalo Sabres’ mid-November loss to the Boston Bruins, he’ll remember one moment above the rest. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• With lake-effect snow in our forecast, WKBW’s Imani Clement shares tips for winterizing vehicles.

• A controversy over public art erupted 38 years ago today when a neon sculpture was illuminated in downtown’s Elm-Oak corridor. Many spectators said the "Green Lightning" sculpture created by Billie Lawless resembled dancing phallic symbols. Mayor Jimmy Griffin ordered its dismantling five days after its debut.

• Trivia buffs and lovers of local history might enjoy this Reddit Buffalo post that invites people to share “obscure” facts about the Queen City. More than the 130 contributions poured in within the first several hours that showcase everything from local inventions and “lost” neighborhoods to weather-related nuggets.

