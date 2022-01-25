Good Morning, Buffalo: Gov. Hochul confident on Bills stadium deal

SABRES

Mike Harrington: It was set up for the Bills, just like the 2006 Sabres. And then it wasn't: "Farewell, 2022 postseason vintage Buffalo Bills. Meet the 2006 Buffalo Sabres. You will live together in Heartbreak Hotel forever. It was in the bag. Plan the parade down Delaware Avenue into Niagara Square. It was a lock. And then it was not," writes Mike Harrington. As it did for the Buffalo Sabres in their heartbreaking loss in the 2006 Eastern Conference Finals to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Big One got away from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. "And will this team – and this fanbase – ever have this good of a chance again? That's the gnawing feeling you have after Sunday's mind-boggling, historic, gut-wrenching, how-did-that-happen Bills loss to the Kansas City Chiefs," Harrington adds. Read more