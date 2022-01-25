Good Morning, Buffalo: Gov. Hochul confident on Bills stadium deal

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 25, 2022
She's not ready to 'spike the football' just yet, but Hochul confident on Bills stadium deal
“On a day Buffalo Bills fans could use any reason to smile, Gov. Kathy Hochul might be providing it," writes The News’ Tim O’Shei.
Hochul sounded a note of optimism Monday over negotiations for a new football stadium that would replace the Bills’ current home. But during a meeting with the Editorial Board of The Buffalo News, she made it clear that this game also will not be over until it is over.
State legislators would need to approve the inclusion of stadium funding in the state budget, which is due April 1. That gives the Buffalo-born governor more than two months to land a deal, and it also coincides with the timeline of the NFL owners, who meet in the last week of March and would need to approve a deal.
Hochul is not out on the road much during the pandemic, but The News’ Robert J. McCarthy reports she is using these January days to sell her new budget just as her predecessors in years past. Hochul said Monday she is optimistic about achieving the goals of her $216 billion budget because of the influx of new money into state coffers.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Judge strikes down state mask mandate; but for schools and in Erie County, it's still in effect: A judge in New York State Supreme Court ruled Monday that a public mask mandate put in place by the state Department of Health at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul violates the state's constitution, rendering it unenforceable effective immediately. However, the State Education Department sent a message to school districts statewide Monday night declaring that they must continue to enforce the mask rule. Erie County’s local mask requirement also remains in effect. County Executive Poloncarz noted Monday night that the county's mandate was not changed by Monday's court ruling because it “is based on different state laws.” Read more
Covid-19 restrictions still make border crossings difficult for families in WNY and Ontario: Travel restrictions between Canada and the United States during the pandemic have made it nearly impossible for some families to visit with relatives or attend religious services. Small rallies Sunday near the Peace Bridge in Buffalo and Fort Erie coincided with a larger movement in Canada to protest a mandate requiring unvaccinated truckers entering Canada from the U.S. to get a Covid-19 test and quarantine. Vaccinated truckers may enter and not have to quarantine. The mandate took effect Jan. 15. Read more
Williamsville Village Board decides to pay $300 fine for violating mask rule: The Williamsville Village Board decided Monday night to pay the $300 fine imposed by Erie County Department of Health for violating the county’s mask mandate. The measure passed 3-2, with Trustees Eileen Torre and Christine L. Hunt and Deputy Mayor David F. Sherman giving approval. Mayor Deb Rogers, who has been outspoken in her opposition to mask regulations, was joined by newly appointed Trustee Matt Carson in voting no. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: For Bills fans, a reason for hope after ‘spiritual demolition derby’: "What makes this one both a little different and maybe, just maybe, a little more bearable involves a distinction, even if it elevates the worst of the what-ifs: The Bills did things we have waited generations to see," Kirst writes. Read more
New Council faction to demand ‘parity’ for flood of federal dollars: There was a time when Buffalo's Common Council was labeled "compliant" in its subservience to Mayor Byron Brown. But a new Council faction is making it known it will have its own say in how about $2 billion in new money is to be spent over the next two years. Read more
Are Erie County property taxes really going down? It depends: Every time Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz rolls out a new budget proposal, he points out that the county tax rate is lower than the year before. This past fall, he said it was the lowest in modern history. But are you paying less in property taxes? Not necessarily. Read more
Unifrax is moving its headquarters to Dallas, changing its name: Unifrax plans to move its corporate headquarters from the Town of Tonawanda to Dallas, but the company said it does not expect the shift to result in immediate job cuts locally. The company has 453 local workers. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Cold sticks around, but distant hope appears: Finally, some signs we may undergo a thaw from this harsh winter pattern early in February. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
5 can’t-miss Buffalo-area beer, drink festivals: The first quarter of 2022 is shaping up to be one for the ages when it comes to the Western New York beer scene. Read more
Your guide to Detroit-style pizza in Buffalo: In a city that prides itself on pizza, the fastest way to start an argument is declare your favorite pizza, the one pie to rule them all. Jet’s Pizza, 2165 Delaware Ave., was the first Detroit-style pie available in the area, part of a 390-store nationwide chain. If you want to stick with the Pizza Hut of Buffalo’s Detroit-style offerings, you can – it's not bad. But if you’d like to see what some of the area’s pizza impresarios are doing with the luxe rectangular form, check these places out.
BILLS
Analysis: Bills got more pressure on Patrick Mahomes and had little to show for it: The Buffalo Bills’ defense succeeded in getting more pressure Sunday on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes than it did in the 2020 AFC championship game. It didn’t matter. Despite heat in his passing pocket, Mahomes made play after play – with his arm and his legs – in the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 overtime victory. Read more
Bills Notebook: NFL's overtime rules fall under the spotlight after classic playoff game: The flip of a coin went a long way toward ending the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run. When quarterback Josh Allen incorrectly called “tails,” before the start of overtime Sunday night, it gave the host Kansas City Chiefs possession. The Bills’ offense, which was scintillating in the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional playoff game, would never see the field at Arrowhead Stadium again, as the Chiefs went on a 75-yard touchdown drive to come away with a 42-36 victory, breaking the hearts of Bills fans near and far. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: It was set up for the Bills, just like the 2006 Sabres. And then it wasn't: "Farewell, 2022 postseason vintage Buffalo Bills. Meet the 2006 Buffalo Sabres. You will live together in Heartbreak Hotel forever. It was in the bag. Plan the parade down Delaware Avenue into Niagara Square. It was a lock. And then it was not," writes Mike Harrington. As it did for the Buffalo Sabres in their heartbreaking loss in the 2006 Eastern Conference Finals to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Big One got away from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. "And will this team – and this fanbase – ever have this good of a chance again? That's the gnawing feeling you have after Sunday's mind-boggling, historic, gut-wrenching, how-did-that-happen Bills loss to the Kansas City Chiefs," Harrington adds. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What a difference a century makes. News contributor Steve Cichon notes in this installment of [BN] Chronicles that Niagara Square was a more peaceful place back in 1914.
• Law enforcement is a serious business, but this hasn’t deterred the West Seneca Police Department from adding a dash of humor to some of its social media posts. Spectrum News’ Viktoria Hallikaar says the occasional levity aims to expand the department’s reach, improve community relations and even relieve some of the stress officers face on a daily basis.
• As we prepare to wrap up the first month of 2022, it’s a good time to ask ourselves how we’re doing with our new year’s resolutions. WGRZ’s Kate Welshofer talks with a certified personal trainer who offers tips for keeping up with fitness goals.
• That’s a lot of mustard! The family-owned company that makes Weber’s Mustard celebrates its centennial this year. WKBW’s Mike Randall reports that it was 1922 when Joseph Weber started making his popular horseradish mustard. His granddaughter and her husband took over the business 25 years ago.