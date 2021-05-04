Good Morning, Buffalo: Get a look at latest plans to turn DL&W terminal into Metro Rail station

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Cuomo: ‘Major reopening’ of New York to begin May 19: Many businesses across New York State can start letting in more customers later this month when the state eases capacity restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The restrictions , most of which go into effect May 19, must incorporate a 6-foot social distancing requirement, the governor said. Read more

How vaccinations, Covid-19 mitigation could impact attendance at college sports: Restrictions surround college athletics as the pandemic continues, even with the ongoing vaccine rollout and declining case numbers and positivity rates across the country and in Western New York. Administrators and coaches at local colleges and universities plan on fans returning in the fall, but they also understand that getting back to normal – or creating a new normal – hinges upon multiple factors, including whether the pandemic wanes or waxes. Read more