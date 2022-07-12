Good Morning, Buffalo: Garnell Whitfield joins Biden to mark passage of gun safety legislation

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 12, 2022

'We must continue to fight': Garnell Whitfield joins Biden to mark passage of gun safety legislation

Those who lost loved ones from the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Ill., gathered at the White House Monday with President Biden and other elected officials to mark the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

But everyone who spoke at the ceremony, including Biden and Garnell Whitfield Jr. of Buffalo, agreed that the measure should be seen only as a first step toward ending the American plague of gun violence.

Biden reiterated his longtime call for an assault weapons ban. And Whitfield – who lost his mother, Ruth Whitfield, in the May 14 Tops market massacre that claimed 10 lives – stressed that the nation also must confront domestic terrorism and white supremacy.

– Jerry Zremski

Related: Two months after racist attack, Tops on Jefferson to reopen Friday: The reopening of the store at 1275 Jefferson Ave. will be done “quietly and respectfully,” Tops officials said. Store officials had said last month they were hoping to have it reconfigured and reopened by the end of July. Work on the interior and exterior has been ongoing since then. Read more

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Six involved in assault that killed man in wooded area in Lake View, police say: Police charged six Hamburg residents with luring a Town of Boston man to a wooded area and assaulting him, which resulted in his death. Brenden Benoit, 25, was stabbed and punched, according to prosecutors. His body was found early Sunday morning. Read more

Amended Council map tweaks reapportionment plan amid criticism: Buffalo lawmakers decided on Monday to allow at least a few more days for the public to review proposed changes to council district boundaries. It will also give the Common Council more time to find out whether the body can accept and consider other boundary proposals at this point in the process, including one from a community group. Read more

In turnaround bid, Athenex sells another asset for $19 million: The struggling company is attempting to turn around its fortunes by slashing costs, selling non-core business units and focusing on cell therapy. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Amazon seeks more than $124M in property tax breaks for Niagara warehouse project: The company and its developer are asking the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to approve the package of sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks. Agency officials have been talking about the unprecedented scale of the project, and its projected $1.286 billion impact on the community, both directly and indirectly. Read more

New power line that runs through Erie, Niagara counties energizes state’s renewable energy goals: The Empire State Line, a power line running between Royalton and Elma, is expected to bolster the state's strategy to emphasize renewable energy. The $180 million project, built by NextEra, is now in service. Read more

POLITICS

Langworthy launches TV ads for congressional campaign: Nick Langworthy's new ad for his 23rd Congressional District campaign hits the airwaves this morning, signaling his media entry into an expected high-intensity effort against Republican rival Carl Paladino. Read more

BILLS

Training camp preview: Bills preach physicality in run game: Second-round draft pick James Cook adds an element to the offense, as the Bills have looked for a running back who can be more dynamic in the pass game. Read more

SABRES

Star-studded Sabres development camp will include eight first-round picks: The club will have 10 of last week's 11 choices in camp overall, although top choice Matthew Savoie may not skate in the wake of a shoulder injury he suffered during the Western Hockey League playoffs. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Technology is helping to remove trash along Buffalo’s waterfront, WGRZ reports. Two "seabins" have been installed at Buffalo Harbor State Park. Each device can capture up to eight pounds of trash each day, including cigarette butts and microplastics.

• “Inside a purple storefront on the West Side, you can build factories, explore the North Sea, and make Mars habitable for humans,” writes Forever Young contributor Matthew Biddle. He’s referring to Gather & Game, a Grant Street game store and community play space.

• Forty years ago tonight, a massive fire ripped through the Connecticut Street Armory on Buffalo’s West Side. The multiple-alarm blaze destroyed much of the interior of the structure’s back portion, ravaging everything but the outer walls. Explore Buffalo compiled this architectural profile of the local landmark.

• Young baseball players were swinging bats, stealing bases and "making buddies for life" on Grand Island this past Sunday. It was Buddy Day, an event sponsored by the Miracle League. The organization provides opportunities for children with special needs to play baseball, regardless of their abilities. WKBW’s James Kattato chatted with some participants.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.