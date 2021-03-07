Good Morning, Buffalo: Fully reopen schools? Here's what the Covid-19 numbers say

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 7, 2021
State Covid data fuels arguments from both sides about whether to reopen schools
Is it time to reopen schools five days a week?
When and how to reopen fully continues to be the discussion as the school year wears on, but the data from the state Department of Health paints a picture for both sides of the argument.
Proponents point to data that shows falling Covid-19 cases and a general acceptance that transmission rates are lower within the schools.
But that same data also lends proof to those who say now is not the time to change tactics in the schools, particularly with new variants of the virus emerging.
The state has been tracking Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and staff since the start of the new school year.
As of the end of February, more than 2,700 cases have been reported in the 38 school districts across Erie and Niagara counties. Those only include cases where students or teachers were on-site, as opposed to off-site working remotely from home.
Here’s a look inside the numbers.
– Jay Rey
Another ex-aide calls Cuomo's office conduct inappropriate: Ana Liss, 35, told the Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her “sweetheart,” once kissed her hand and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend. She said he sometimes greeted her with a hug and a kiss on both cheeks. Read more
Kathy Hochul builds backing statewide – but would it be enough? Andrew Cuomo finds himself staring down multiple controversies, including allegations of sexual harassment that have prompted calls for his resignation. If Cuomo resigns, could Hochul thrive as governor of a pandemic-wracked state driven by downstate voters and dominated by ambitious downstate politicians? Read more
New Catholic schools chief: 'I don't want to see any schools close': Timothy Uhl, the newly appointed superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, takes over the struggling education program of a bankrupt diocese whose credibility has been rocked by the sexual abuse scandal and attempts to cover up the facts. The situation isn't new for Uhl. Read more
Bruce Adams, a stalwart in the Buffalo arts community, dies: For roughly four decades, Bruce Adams created conceptual paintings that challenged his audiences. He also educated subsequent generations of artists at both the secondary public school and college level, and many of whom would go on to not only create their own works, but train others. Read more
One more cold day: A warmup is on the way, but as for today, expect a high around 30 degrees and partly cloudy skies, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
New Walden Galleria store draws legions of rapper Westside Gunn's fans: Buffalo Kids drew a diverse array of hundreds and hundreds of shoppers from as far away as Florida who wanted the chance to buy merchandise such as sneakers, baseball caps, sweatshirts and shorts – all featuring Gunn’s pop cultural, wrestling, football and style influences. It was the kind of crowd rarely seen at malls even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Discount Diva: Why Buffalo Niagara's bargain shoppers are a match for Gabe's stores: “Buffalonians' love for bargains – the same penchant for low-prices that has fueled high sales at stores like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Burlington – has lured the Gabe's chain to Erie County,” writes Samantha Christmann. The West Virginia-based off-price chain will bring its first two New York stores to Cheektowaga and Hamburg this summer. Read more
Ferris wheel coming this spring to Buffalo RiverWorks: A new Italian-built Ferris wheel expected to open in May promises "a wow factor" that will draw visitors to the entertainment and sports complex. The 90-foot-tall red, white and blue attraction will be built on top of a 15-foot elevated platform near the Labatt Blue-painted silos on a 1.8-acre site that includes the ruins of a silo. Read more
Who should the Bills target in free agency?: In this week's mailbag, Jay Skurski has thoughts on free agency and answers other questions about the 17-game season, whether the Bills can get better despite their cap situation and much more. Read more
What happens with the 14 free agents? The Bills have 14 pending unrestricted free agents. There's a decent chance more than half of them won't be back. Jay Skurski rated the percentage chance for each of the 14 to be back with the Bills in 2021. Read more
Inside the NHL: Buffalo's Patrick Kane is in the thick of the MVP race: Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week has more on Kane, as well as why you shouldn't expect the Sabres to change their minds about a president of hockey operations. The column also has some other news and notes from around the league. Read more
Observations: How did Ralph Krueger react to his boss not giving him a vote of confidence a day earlier? By focusing on fixing what is going wrong, he said. “Anything beyond that right now would be a waste of focus and energy. The team needs me to be 100% present and that’s what I am here, right now.” Once again, his best effort wasn't good enough. The Sabres lost their sixth straight, and the coach pointed to mental toughness Saturday. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations. Read more
• We’re still 10 days from St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s not too early to don some green and get in the spirit. The Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward was held on Saturday with a limited number of runners and staggered starts. News photographer John Hickey captured the action.
• Paramount Pictures expects to begin shooting another film in Buffalo later this month, WGRZ’s Jackie Roberts reports. Paramount’s last production in Buffalo was "A Quiet Place Part II."
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Jan. 15.
