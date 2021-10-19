Good Morning, Buffalo: Fruit Belt land trust backs out of housing deal championed by Walton

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Walton pushes back on claims in Brown ad as mayoral election turns negative: With two weeks to go in the campaign for mayor of Buffalo, India Walton and Byron Brown are ramping up criticism of each other. Walton called a Monday press conference to accuse the mayor of lying about police staffing levels in his new ad. Brown, meanwhile, pointed to a number of Walton brushes with the law in the new spot he debuted Monday. Walton counters with her own new ad today. It's all part of an increasingly intense battle between the candidates. Read more