Good Morning, Buffalo: Fruit Belt land trust backs out of housing deal championed by Walton

Oct. 19, 2021
Fruit Belt land trust backs out of housing deal championed by Walton
A $20 million proposal to bring 50 affordable housing units to the Fruit Belt on Buffalo’s East Side appears to be barely on life support, The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein reports.
The goal of the plan, signed by Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton when she led the land trust in 2020, was to create more lower-priced options for residents, while offering a path to ownership.
But the plan’s partners have struggled to gain consensus in the community. In July, the interim director of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust abruptly backed out of the project, blaming Walton, its founding executive director, who stepped down last November to run for mayor.
"I believe it's clear that the agreement signed by then-Executive Director India Walton and President Zaid Islam was premature due [to] their inexperience with complex housing projects of this scale," wrote interim executive director Stephanie Simeon to its project partner, Southern Tier Environments for Living.
Epstein reports that the venture's failure comes at a time when Walton has been citing the project among her successes as "an accomplished executive director" in the Fruit Belt, as she campaigns for mayor against incumbent Byron Brown.
Fayebrooke on Youngs luxury independent senior living facility in Williamsville is set to open in early 2022.
Walton pushes back on claims in Brown ad as mayoral election turns negative: With two weeks to go in the campaign for mayor of Buffalo, India Walton and Byron Brown are ramping up criticism of each other. Walton called a Monday press conference to accuse the mayor of lying about police staffing levels in his new ad. Brown, meanwhile, pointed to a number of Walton brushes with the law in the new spot he debuted Monday. Walton counters with her own new ad today. It's all part of an increasingly intense battle between the candidates. Read more
Jay Jacobs’ mention of Klan figure in Walton statement draws fire: State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs faced criticism from several corners of New York politics Monday after injecting Ku Klux Klan figure David Duke into hypothetical circumstances surrounding the contest for mayor of Buffalo. Read more
Holiday workers have more options this year – and many aren’t choosing retail: After scrambling for workers the past 18 months, retailers and shipping companies are growing more desperate heading into the holiday shopping season. They’re trying different things to enlist temporary help. But none of it may be enough to draw the number of workers needed to handle the industries’ busiest time of year. Read more
New York State settles school aid lawsuit: Do public school superintendents remember how to put a budget together without asking for more state aid? Those annual pleas for more money could be a thing of the past after the governor settled a seven-year-old school funding lawsuit. Read more
UB lands new medical school dean with reputation in neurology, research: The University at Buffalo sought a new leader for its health programs focused on primary care, health equity and collaborative research that will bolster its worldwide reputation. Administrators said Monday they found her at the University of California-Davis. Dr. Allison Brashear, an international expert in movement disorders, holds an MBA and has an impressive résumé. Read more
Family says Buffalo woman was victim of abuse before she killed boyfriend: A woman who admitted killing her boyfriend is hoping for a lighter sentence. In a hearing possible under a recent change in state law, Nateonna Roland's defense attorney is trying to prove her client was a victim of domestic violence. Read more
New restoration area transforms banks of Tonawanda Creek: A new shoreline restoration project and a new ADA-compliant gravel path were unveiled Monday at the North Tonawanda Botanical Garden. The $450,000 project was completed by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper with the help of several funding partners. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
Don Paul: Warm anomalies are over, with average fall temperatures on tap: The warmest first half of the month on record is already fading from memory, Paul notes. Still, a warming west-southwest flow will take high temperatures back up to above average today and Wednesday. Read more
In Elma, Japanese-American bean sprout business rooted in history ends: In a business dominated by agricultural conglomerates, John Tsujimoto was a one-man niche operation. For 48 years, he rose at 5 a.m. to tend his indoor sprout farm in Elma. Last month, he retired. Read more
Facing staffing crunch, Kaleida Health offers incentives for workers who pick up extra shifts: Kaleida Health’s staffing woes have been aggravated by the pandemic, the state's vaccine mandate and a patient volume increase stemming from an ongoing strike at Mercy Hospital. Kaleida has agreed to offer additional incentive pay to its employees if they work extra shifts. Read more
Full coverage: A look at the Buffalo Bills' 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans: The Buffalo Bills fell 34-31 to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on "Monday Night Football." You can find all of our postgame coverage here.
Jason Wolf: How does a Bills team with so many weapons keep coming up short in red zone?: "The Bills have scored only 16 touchdowns in 29 trips to the red zone this season, confounding for a team with so many weapons," writes Jason Wolf. Read more
Sabres prospects Owen Power, Erik Portillo are keys as Michigan takes No. 1 in the polls: Michigan, with a stacked roster featuring Sabres prospects Owen Power and Erik Portillo, moved into the No. 1 spot in both major college hockey polls. Read more
• The weekend birth of a tyke weighing in at 130 pounds has many local animal lovers eager to welcome the Buffalo Zoo's newest resident. Tashi, the zoo’s greater one-horned rhinoceros, gave birth to the calf. WGRZ notes that mother and daughter will spend the next few weeks bonding behind the scenes.
• Could all Buffalo school buses be electric by 2035?” asks WBFO’s Tom Dinki. The New York City Council recently approved a law that requires all school buses to be powered by all-electric, zero-emission drive systems within 14 years. Some environmental advocates want to see the same action taken locally.
• A deadly flood with tidal wave-like force struck Buffalo 177 years ago this week. The devastating storm surge – known as a seiche – killed 78 people and washed away scores of homes. Stephen R. Powell looks back on the tragic event that ravaged in 1844.
• What are some of the best local bars for the over-30 crowd? The question was posted on Reddit Buffalo over the weekend and spawned dozens of recommendations involving venues that are scattered across the region.
