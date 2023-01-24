Good Morning, Buffalo: Framework in place for new Bills stadium as 30-year, $1.4 billion deal nears completion

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 24, 2023

Framework in place for new Bills stadium as 30-year, $1.4 billion deal nears completion

The framework for the new Bills stadium project deal, including a 30-year lease and community benefits agreement, was unanimously approved by the Erie County Stadium Corp. on Monday.

A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at SUNY-Erie Community College South. If there are substantive negative comments about the structure of the deal, the board will need to consider those before a final approval is given.

But Monday’s approval authorizes the final paperwork to be signed, and the Erie County Stadium Corp. will likely need to meet again next month after the public hearing to tie up any loose ends.

The Erie County Legislature and County Executive Mark Poloncarz must also provide their final approval for the deal after the public hearing. The National Football League has already approved it.

“All of the substantive issues have been resolved,” said Stephen Gawlik, senior council for Empire State Development, who oversees the Erie County Stadium Corp. as its subsidiary. “There’s just some lawyering left to do now.”

– Michael Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Who killed the monsignor? His Impala is found, and police zero in on homicide: Day 3: The possibility of suicide was soon replaced by homicide as investigators probed the death of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, one of the most prominent priests in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese. Read more

Preservationists question state plans for historic chapel near Peace Bridge: New York State's plans for the historic Hutchinson Memorial Chapel of the Holy Innocents on the site of the former Episcopal Church Home are raising objections among preservationists. They fear a loss of architectural integrity and protection from the elements if inferior materials replace the current slate roof. Read more

Langworthy named to key House panel that shapes floor votes: Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, a Republican who represents suburban and rural Erie County as well as the Southern Tier, on Monday snagged one of the more important committee assignments in the House, where he will help shape the legislation that goes to the floor for votes. Read more

Tonawanda golf dome reopening eyed for next month: Work could begin as soon as today to fix damage to the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome caused by the Buffalo blizzard last month. The Tonawanda Town Board was set to vote Monday night to spend $232,000 on contractors to make emergency repairs to the dome, which deflated on Christmas Eve and has remained closed since. Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the dome in Brighton Park could reopen in about four weeks if the restoration work proceeds according to plan. Read more

Mother Cabrini Foundation awards $14 million in grants to Buffalo area nonprofits to help close health care gaps: The grants from the state’s largest foundation will help a variety groups in their efforts to address the health-related needs of low-income residents and underserved communities in the region. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

With $4.5 million on the way, Lancaster has lots of ideas for building up its downtown: To hear Lancaster Mayor Lynne Ruda tell it, there's no shortage of ideas about how to use the downtown redevelopment funds the village is receiving from the state. Lancaster and the Village of Wellsville were among the first-ever recipients of funding awards under the state's New York Forward program, which aims to support smaller and rural communities. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: CBS’ Tony Romo, Jim Nantz were sharp chronicling Bengals’ ‘shellacking’ of Bills: On the list of annoyances during Cincinnati’s 27-10 “shellacking” – the appropriate word used by play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz – of the Bills on Sunday in the AFC divisional playoff game, Romo would probably be No. 15 or lower on the list, Pergament writes. Read more

BILLS

'You run out of gas at some point': Without making excuses, Bills grapple with exhausting season: With the season over, the Bills are still grappling with how much they fought as they tried to move forward. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: First decision for Bills? They can't 'run it back' with this core in 2023: "The Bills can’t run it back with this roster. No way, no how. It would be roster construction malpractice," O'Halloran writes. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Owen Power provides the OT juice as 'Young Guy Andy' wins for Sabres in his 700th game: Anderson became the 31st goalie in NHL history and just the fifth American to play in 700 career games, making 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The owner of an Elmwood Village plant shop received national exposure this month when she was interviewed on NPR’s “Marketplace” about the impact the historic Christmas weekend blizzard had on small business owners. Johanna Dominguez of Put a Plant on It talked with program host Kai Ryssdal.

• An 8-year-old boy who has been battling an aggressive form of cancer for five years is receiving an abundance of support from his classmates at Hamlin Park Academy School #74. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley visited the classroom as third-grader Silas DeJarnette was flanked by smiling friends who clutched handmade cards.

• A school bus driver in Clarence has crocheted more than 7,000 colorful winter hats for her student passengers over the decades. WGRZ’s Heather Ly profiles a dedicated driver who has made quite an impression on students at Harris Hill Elementary School.

• It can be tempting to take eye health for granted. January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, and a local ophthalmologist talks with Spectrum News Buffalo’s Revathi Janaswamy about the importance of testing for a leading cause of vision loss.

