Good Morning, Buffalo: Four weeks later, fear and hope on Jefferson Avenue

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 13, 2022

Four weeks later, fear and hope on Jefferson Avenue

The flowers are wilting. Balloons tied to street lights are drooping.

Tents and vans are still set up where groups offer free meals and groceries. People continue to drop by the memorials along the chain-link fence that surrounds the parking lot.

More than four weeks after the massacre at the Tops Markets in the heart of the East Side, the national media that trained its cameras on Buffalo's horror and grief are long gone. The crowds of people grieving, praying and volunteering have dwindled.

Now, workers are busy gutting the shuttered supermarket, filling trash bins with debris and preparing for it to reopen at the end of July.

Jefferson Avenue is open to traffic.

But for the people who live near the Tops on Jefferson and relied on it, life is far from back to normal. Just about everyone shopped at that store. Some were there earlier that day. Others were planning on stopping by to do some shopping. Many heard the gunfire.

They've all seen the outpouring of love for their neighborhood since May 14, and that has helped ease some of the pain and shock.

But as the spotlight fades, they hope the resolve for change does not.

The Buffalo News spoke with several residents of the Cold Spring neighborhood around Tops about what they are feeling now and what they hope will be done about racism, gun violence and the future of their community.

– Maki Becker and Deidre Williams

MORE MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE

Preventing school tragedy: 'You always hope it never happens, but it's never far from our minds': In the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, school administrators are re-examining security measures and telling anxious parents just what they have done to protect children, although some safety measures are confidential. Read more

Critics say new law doesn't ban sale of body armor like accused Buffalo gunman used: Gov. Kathy Hochul will work with the State Legislature to amend a law she just signed that restricts the purchase of soft body armor by citizens to make sure it prevents them from buying the type of hard body armor plates that a gunman wore while killing 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket, her staff said Sunday. Read more

Erie County government grapples with dozens of cases of sexual abuse under Child Victims Act law

When New York lifted the statute of limitations on lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse, Erie County knew it could be facing a slew of cases dating back decades because of its role in placing children in foster care or other residential facilities.

In the end, 42 lawsuits were filed against Erie County. That could have huge cost implications for taxpayers since Erie County has been self-insured since roughly 1980.

But money aside, the allegations made in these suits – including a few involving children younger than 5 – could break your heart. The Buffalo News reviewed all 42 complaints over many weeks to help paint a picture of what allegations have been made against the county and what types of individuals are charging the county with negligence and failure in its duty to protect the young.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Man serving life prison term seeks to vacate 1998 conviction of killing Buffalo police officer: Attorneys for the man convicted in a 1997 slaying of a Buffalo police officer say a prior attorney's admission to the jury during closing arguments violated their client's constitutional rights to a fair trial. Two key witness have recanted, saying police influenced their testimony then. Read more

Work begins on gas station park at center of feud between Amherst, billionaire: After a lengthy delay, crews in recent weeks began work to transform a former gas station site in Eggertsville into a pleasant place to relax or wait to catch a bus. This comes two years after the Town of Amherst used eminent domain to take control of the property over the fierce objections of its New York City billionaire owner, John Catsimatidis. Read more

Food vendor looks to 'change the game' at Harborcenter, Buffalo hospitals: Restaurateur Paul Tsouflidis is finalizing an agreement to open Newbury Salads at LECOM Harborcenter in the space previously occupied by the Healthy Scratch, while also adding kiosks and “smart shelves and fridges” in a number of locations in and around Buffalo General Medical Center. Read more

WEATHER

Dry, sunny Monday: WIVB says today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s. Read more

BILLS

Von Miller's Pass Rush Summit benefits younger Bills: The Bills brought in Von Miller to beef up their pass rushing abilities, but Miller's value is more than just his on-field production. He's a leader who the Bills expect will get more out of the younger defensive linemen. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A Buffalo Public Schools administrator has been named one of TIME magazine's 10 Innovative Teachers for 2022. Fatima Morrell, associate superintendent of culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives, earned the honor for her efforts in teaching anti-racism, WBFO's Marian Hetherly reports.

• School will soon be out for summer, and for parents, that can present a challenge. "Not to fear – Buffalo and the surrounding area is full of activities that will keep your children having fun, making friends and learning new things in the process," writes Buffalo Rising's Liberty Darr.

• Shaquille O'Neal will be in Buffalo later this month, not to play basketball but to perform as a DJ. Shaq’s Bass All-Stars concert is set for June 24 at Buffalo RiverWorks, reports Geoff Herbert for NYup.com.

• "When it comes to treating yourself, the go-to option should 100% be a spa day," writes Andrea Diedrich for Step Out Buffalo. Diedrich suggests seven of the most luxurious spas in Western New York.

