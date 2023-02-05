COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Feb. 5, 2023

Four people believed to be homeless died in the Buffalo blizzard. How others found safety

The Christmas weekend blizzard claimed 47 lives in Erie and Niagara counties, including two people who were found dead from hypothermia in a backyard tent on Normal Avenue. Two other people who died during the storm were believed to be homeless, according to police reports.

Given the ferocity and duration of the blizzard, advocates for the homeless expressed a sense of relief the death toll wasn’t higher, especially among the region’s most vulnerable populations – those living unsheltered and on the streets.

A safety net of emergency warming shelters that’s been in place for more than a decade helped protect the street homeless, as well as others who face housing challenges or who were forced out of their homes during the blizzard due to power and heating loss, flooding from burst pipes and other storm damage.

– Jay Tokasz

Who killed the monsignor? Former prosecutor links a monsignor to murder: Day 15: Buffalo’s Catholic Diocese has never seen another priest like Monsignor Franklin M. Kelliher, the former amateur boxing champion and professional wrestler who acted as the unofficial disciplinarian for priests who misbehaved. Priests who drank to excess, gambled, stole money, molested children, had affairs or engaged in other crimes or frowned-upon behavior were taken to Kelliher for physical punishment, according to two police sources and several retired priests who spoke to The Buffalo News. Read more

Lawyers want to question 5 Buffalo cops who ticketed minority drivers the most: Five Buffalo police officers issued 31,046 tickets from 2012-2020. Around 72% went to motorists identified as Black or Hispanic. Less than 7% went to drivers identified as white. The figures seemed out of whack for a city that the U.S. Census Bureau says is roughly 48% white, 33% Black and 12% Latino or Hispanic. The figures were compiled, using city data, by lawyers pressing a broad lawsuit against City Hall and the police department. Read more

Graduation rates improve despite pandemic disruption, but are diplomas devalued? Despite the pandemic, or some would say because of it, graduation rates continued to inch up in most schools last year. Rates went up in the vast majority of high schools in Erie and Niagara counties from 2019 – the year before the pandemic started – compared to 2022. Read more

A working relationship between Buffalo's Common Council and School Board? Maybe: Buffalo's Common Council and the Buffalo School Board have done little together this decade. The two groups operate in their own spheres even though they serve many of the same constituents. The Council even has an education committee. But that may be changing. The Buffalo School Board last month assigned Cindi McEachon, the North District representative elected in November, as liaison to the Buffalo Common Council's education committee. Read more

Warmer, windy: Today will be mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. A high in the lower 40s is forecast, along with winds from 20 to 30 mph. Read more

Zoning changes around Bills stadium inevitable as councilman makes push for his plan: An Orchard Park councilman has proposed a new zoning code that would make it possible to have a multiple-story hotel, as well as retail and office space, in the area around the planned Buffalo Bills new stadium. Conor Flynn is proposing a new stadium district that would “provide regulating flexibility to encourage economic development.” Read more

A different kind of developer: How small community-based projects can bolster neighborhoods: Brandi J. Barrett’s participation in the state's new 20-week training program to turn East Buffalo residents into community-based real estate developers is paying off for her, and for others. Together with a friend from her college years at Daemen University who lives in the Bronx, Barrett is part of a new crop of community developers investing in and creating opportunities in parts of Buffalo that have long been underserved and neglected. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'A big guy in this city': Buffalo grieves for Lum Smith, beloved scholar of Black history: A loss that has jolted the city he loved: The death of Lum Smith, lifetime educator and tireless, deeply knowledgeable historian of the African American community in Buffalo ... a guy who seemed to know everyone, remember everyone and whose passion was the importance of remembering the quiet stories of courage, love and diligence that build families, neighborhoods – and cities. Read more

Bob McCarthy: Cleaning out a desk holding 41 years' worth of memories: “Cleaning out the desk on my last day at The Buffalo News. It has been 41 years, more than 30 as political reporter. So there are reams of files, sticks of gum from 1987 and all those notes on story ideas I never completed. But Republicans and Democrats alike can heave a sigh of relief – I was never important enough to leave with classified documents,” McCarthy writes. Read more

The Editorial Board: Hochul's Medicaid boost for nursing homes is welcome - but is it enough? New York is not a young state. With one in six residents over 65, there are now more older adults in New York State than the entire population of 21 states. Many of these seniors, after years of hard work and unfailing contributions to the economies of their communities, have physical frailties that necessitate skilled care. They should receive this care. Read more

Analysis: The Buffalo Bills have an Ed Oliver problem – with no easy solutions: Four years into his career, the defensive tackle has not been a bust. But he’s not been a home run, either, Jay Skurski says. Read more

Jason Payne, one of only two Black head coaches in pro hockey, has Sabres' ECHL affiliate thriving: "Is the NHL doing what it needs to do to bring change? Yes. Hockey itself is doing its best to get on the right path and really address the diversity issue," said Jason Payne of the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Sabres' ECHL affiliate. Payne is one of only two Black head coaches in North American pro hockey. Read more

• Hundreds of athletes of all ages competed in the annual Backyard Classic hockey tournament Saturday at Canalside. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Oishei Children's Hospital critical care unit. Check out Joshua Bessex’s photos from the tournament.

• The New York Power Authority's icebreaking tug Breaker II plowed through ice floes in the Niagara River near the authority's water intake near the Fort Schlosser historic site above Niagara Falls. Here’s a video by Derek Gee.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 25.

