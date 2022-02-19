Good Morning, Buffalo: Former CCS Oncology chief deemed 'danger' to patients, stripped of state medical license

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 19, 2022
Former CCS Oncology chief deemed 'danger' to patients, stripped of state medical license
The former chief of CCS Oncology, once one of the region's largest providers of cancer care, was barred from practicing medicine in New York
The state Board for Professional Medical Conduct this month revoked the medical license of Dr. Won Sam Yi following a lengthy review of the care he provided to seven seriously ill cancer patients, six of whom later died. His attorney blasted the decision and said he will appeal.
However, in newly unsealed court papers, federal and state government lawyers said they would not support claims made in 2015 by a former CCS employee that the practice defrauded taxpayers out of millions of dollars.
– Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Facing pressure from hospitals, NY won't enforce Covid-19 booster mandate for health care workers: The state announced Friday it will reassess in three months whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among health care workers. As of Tuesday, the Health Department said 75% of the state's health care workforce either had received or were willing to get a booster, writes Jon Harris. Read more
Proof of vaccine, testing no longer required for HS cheerleading state championships: The capacity for the high school championship event will be less than 400 and spectators are no longer allowed to attend, reports Clevis Murray. Because of the limited capacity, the RIT policy does not require vaccinations or testing. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
A college for 113 years, D'Youville is now a university: D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo said the new status marked the institution’s expanded focus on advanced studies, research and applied scholarship and will help in attracting future students, especially those from other states and countries, Jay Tokasz writes. Read more
Buffalo teachers vote no confidence in Superintendent Kriner Cash: A resolution by the Buffalo Teachers Federation Council of Delegates claims the recent violence at McKinley High School was the responsibility of Cash, who the teachers say did not heed earlier complaints about lax security and discipline at McKinley. Barbara O'Brien has the full story. Read more
Ukrainians here fear potential Russian invasion of their ancestral home: Buffalo-area Ukrainians say the buildup of troops brings to mind Russia's invasion and annexation of the Crimean peninsula eight years ago. Like then, some residents are sending medical supplies to their ancestral home as one way to demonstrate solidarity against the Russian threat, Mark Sommer reports. Read more
Unlicensed bounty hunter sentenced to jail for illegal search of Buffalo home: Dennis J. White, 36, of Buffalo, was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller for the controversial late-night raid that has prompted a lawsuit against White and the City of Buffalo, which had police officers dispatched outside the home. Read more
WEATHER
Snowmelt, flooding, ice and snow: Wild weather hits WNY: A sink hole in Getzville, emergency evacuations in Evans, cars stranded in water in Lancaster and rescues from West Seneca homes were a few of the major stories connected to the flood-then-freeze of Thursday into Friday. Read more
Next 36 hours: Snow, wind gusts up to 55 mph expected Saturday: Snow totals may be only an inch or two, but wind gusts approaching 55 mph are expected to cause visibility issues. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Western New York until 1 p.m. today, with southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching 55 mph. Read more
GUSTO
Final Albright-Knox Northland exhibition celebrates living Black artists: The exhibit celebrates the work of 23 living Black artists, including several from Buffalo, and from five countries in all. In addition to Edreys Wajed, the exhibit is co-curated by Buffalo artist Aitina Fareed-Cooke in collaboration with Aaron Ott, the Albright-Knox's curator of public art. Read more and see Sharon Cantillon's photos
Fun ideas for midwinter break with better family health in mind: Independent Health's February Fun, rock climbing at Central Rock Gym, a visit to the Buffalo Zoo and a few ice-skating opportunities highlight Scott Scanlon's healthy, family-focused suggestions for winter break. Read more
For 15 years, The Big Easy in Buffalo has been making a joyful noise: Jeff Miers speaks with Tod Kniazuk on how he founded the Big Easy, a non-profit concert series that's expanded its programming in 2022 thanks to new partnerships, as well as why New Orleans music sparks joy in listeners. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
M&T Bank, People's United Financial extend merger agreement: M&T officials had previously hoped to complete the deal – the largest in M&T's history – in the fourth quarter of 2021, reports Matt Glynn. It is the bank's first acquisition since Rene F. Jones was named chairman and CEO. Read more
[Subscribe to the new Buffalo Next newsletter for updates on Buffalo's economic and business revitalization]
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: How does Zack Moss factor into the 2022 offensive plan?: Offseason? What offseason? Jay Skurski discusses Zack Moss' future with the Buffalo Bills, possible free agents for Buffalo, what happens in the press box and the expected degree of the Bills' roster turnover. Read more
Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips eager to reach his potential in Buffalo: “I feel like we all work really well together,” Phillips said. “I know that they trust me and they come to me a lot for help. And I love being there for the guys. So yeah, I mean, I’ve definitely been praying for it every day since I got drafted, signing a very nice second contract and staying here, so we'll see how it all plays out." Read more
SABRES
How Casey Mittelstadt's return could impact Sabres' lineup now, in the future: Cleared to return to the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup after rigorous on-ice workouts with assistant coach Matt Ellis, Casey Mittelstadt centered Kyle Okposo and Rasmus Asplund during practice Friday in preparation for his first game since Jan. 30. However, coach Don Granato is not married to the Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner line that's had some recent success, writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Politics can be filled with zany stories, like how Sen. Chuck Schumer has told the same story at college graduations for so long that multiple generations are now recalling why he chose to forego a scholarship, or how Erie County comptroller Kevin Hardwick is using the same mailing envelopes – name included – as his predecessor, Stefan Mychajliw, whom he intentionally contrasted in his campaign. Here's this week's Off Main Street.
• How can you best appreciate the dawn of the fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Amazon Prime Video? The News' Alan Pergament takes you back to the third season finale and gives his feelings on the show, which has announced it will end after five seasons.
• The Niagara Wine Trail has a new executive director, The News' Thomas J. Prohaska reports. Susan Swiatkowski, who's also worked with Destination Niagara USA, Old Falls Street and the Hard Rock Cafe, will take over several responsibilities for the trail that connects 14 wineries.
• Rachel's Mediterranean Grill is adding to its arsenal of Buffalo-area restaurants by opening a location at Delaware and Hertel avenues, WIVB reports. Adam Duke has further details.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.