Good Morning, Buffalo: Forgiveness is easier said than done for some relatives of Buffalo mass shooting victims

Oct. 11, 2022

Forgiveness is easier said than done for some relatives of Buffalo mass shooting victims

Many of the relatives of nine people killed during a Bible study in an historic African American church in Charleston, S.C., forgave the white supremacist convicted of that crime.

Some even wished mercy on Dylann Roof at a hearing just days after the June 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church – a show of grace and forgiveness amid horror.

Five months after the Tops Markets shooting on Buffalo’s East Side that killed 10 Black people, some here, too, are forgiving, but others struggle with the notion of forgiving accused murderer Payton Gendron.

It was Buffalo’s worst mass shooting.

“It’s not one that has an easy answer, and it’s really not something that I talk about,” former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield Jr. said of forgiving the white supremacist charged with murdering his 86-year-old mother inside the store. “It’s not something that I’m required to share with people. It’s just something that I have to come to grips with my creator.”

– Deidre Williams

Sean Kirst: ‘Indescribable’: In Syracuse, Micron announcement wraps in upstate dreams: Dennis Connors, one of the most respected historians in Central New York, was born into a Lackawanna family that moved there originally because of the steel plant. Now 71, Connors said a Micron proposal for billions in spending near Syracuse offers echoes of that tale and could have the effect countless upstate families have dreamed about for decades: It might be the project that helps convince thousands of young people to stick around. Read more

Jury in cold case homicide trial asked to weigh DNA from 44-year-old evidence: A DNA hit three years ago led to John Sauberan's murder trial, which continues today in Erie County Court. Sauberan's defense has suggested problems with the DNA evidence, so what exactly have prosecutors offered to the jury? Read more

Zeldin campaign seizes on shooting outside his home: Rep. Lee Zeldin has never shied away from emphasizing crime as a major theme of his campaign for governor. Now, following a shooting outside his Suffolk County home, Zeldin says the incident only underscores his point. Read more

Billy Bragg will perform at Starbucks picket line in Buffalo: The politically active British musician who specializes in folk-punk protest songs will join Starbucks Workers United outside the Elmwood Avenue Starbucks Wednesday and perform. Read more

Poloncarz appoints two new directors to fill vacancies on Erie County staff: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has named Jacqueline N. Hall director of Workforce Development and Veterans Services. Felice E. Krycia will become director of the Erie County Veterans Service Agency. Read more

Gusto guide: Yemeni cuisine in Western New York: There are three Yemeni restaurants in Lackawanna and Buffalo that folks can check out for a taste of their neighbors’ cooking. Read more

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap: The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs. Read more

Upon Further Review: First career interception does little to lift Kaiir Elam's spirits despite big win: The team’s first-round draft pick left no doubt he’s his own harshest critic. Read more

Sabres Notebook: The roster is set as Pilut and Luukkonen head to Rochester: The roster is set. Now the Buffalo Sabres can get down to the business of dropping the puck. Read more

• It’s been a tad slow in arriving, but a dazzling display of color has finally started to transform the Greater Niagara landscape. The News’ Harold McNeil reports that experts say climate change is impacting leaf-peeping season.

• The Buffalo native who created a public mural at the foot of West Ferry Street that honors abolitionist Harriet Tubman recently met with students from the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. WGRZ talked with artist Gino Morrow about his vision for the mural.

• A local foodie with a flair for cooking has grown his online presence into one million TikTok followers, WKBW reports. His real name is Alex Dispence, but he’s better known on social media as Supchef.

• The upper Niagara River is among the top 10 best spots in the nation for bass fishing, according to a new ranking published by Bassmaster Magazine. NYup.com summarizes the findings.

