Feb. 4, 2023

Feb. 4, 2023

Forest Lawn parts ways with president it had investigated over internal personnel-related complaints

For 17 years, Joe Dispenza was the hands-on leader of Forest Lawn who even voiced the radio commercials. His tenure effectively ended last June, when he was put on administrative leave by the nonprofit cemetery's board of trustees over "personnel-related complaints."

After seven months, Forest Lawn and Dispenza announced on Friday that they had parted ways after signing off on a financial package and separation agreement.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Who killed the monsignor? Suddenly, the murder investigation ends: Day 14: For the first month, the Buffalo Police Department threw everything they had at solving the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. Detectives were brought in from precincts all over Buffalo to help the Homicide Squad find a killer. FBI agents, State Police and the New York City Police Department were consulted. But then, the investigation was suddenly shut down, with no arrests or explanation. Read more

Boulevard Mall site ideal for Gov. Kathy Hochul's housing push, Amherst Supervisor Kulpa says: A long-planned project to revive the fading Boulevard Mall property in Amherst fits in perfectly with Gov. Kathy Hochul's push to add new housing across the state, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Friday. Kulpa, speaking at his annual State of the Town address, said residents can expect to see major progress in 2023 at the mall site. Read more

Rising costs, complaints leave Hamburg rethinking garbage pickup: Hamburg Town Board members looking at garbage pickup are thinking of going back to the future, with a few tweaks. If the town signed one contract with a solid waste service, residents could save as much as $100 or more a year, they hope. The Town Board looked at doing the same thing in 2005, without success. Read more

India Walton enters Common Council campaign for 'everyday people looking for help': "Every time there is a major crisis, especially since I’ve run before, there are everyday people who are calling, who are emailing," Walton said. "They’re looking for help. I think they just want someone who is accessible and someone that’s going to listen.” Read more

The short life of the new USS Little Rock: Design flaws, setbacks lead to decommissioning

The USS Little Rock left Buffalo in December 2017 as a modern and sophisticated naval vessel with a bright future.

It wasn't to be.

The ship is slated to be decommissioned in March at Florida's Mayport Naval Station, the victim of propulsion design failures the other eight Littoral Combat Ships to be decommissioned also suffer from.

The USS Little Rock could be dismantled or scuttled. Paul Marzello, executive director of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, would like to see it join its 1945 namesake as a museum ship.

– Mark Sommer

WEATHER

Don Paul: The bitter cold in the Buffalo area will be gone by Sunday: “Saturday will bring a little moderation in temperatures, with some developing sunny breaks by afternoon, and maybe a few flurries,” Paul writes. “Unfortunately, the breeze will again pick up to 15-22 mph toward midday. The wind chill will lessen compared to Friday, but still be in the harsh and uncomfortable range.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

National Fuel CEO calls state energy plan 'incredibly irresponsible': National Fuel Gas Co. CEO David Bauer took aim at the state's plan to greatly reduce fossil fuel emissions by rapidly electrifying home heating and appliances, saying the plan moves too far, too fast, and would be costly for consumers. Read more

Production needs driving Moog Inc.'s expansion: Moog Inc. is looking to the future, planning a $77 million project to add a building to its Elma campus. The manufacturer is gearing up for more work in its aircraft and space business segments. Read more

$3 million in grants available for small businesses in East Buffalo. Here's how to apply: Small businesses in East Buffalo can now apply for a grant of up to $50,000 through a program developed by the state to help largely minority-owned establishments rebound from the social and economic impacts of the mass shooting at Tops of Jefferson Avenue in May. Read more

OPINION

The Editorial Board: Fact-finder offers reasonable parameters for a teachers contract: It’s not a mandate. Rather, the report by a fact-finder is a platform for renewed bargaining by the Buffalo City School District and its teacher union. Read more

BILLS

Senior Bowl wrapup: Middle-round prospects showed off at wide receiver: If the Bills opt to supplement their receiving corps with a young wideout on the second or third day of the draft, here’s a look at some of the prospects who stood out in Mobile, Ala. Read more

SABRES

Linus Ullmark, fellow All-Star goalies show Sabres need to be patient with UPL: Five of the eight goalies are first-time all-stars, including Ullmark, who has a 26-4-1 record for the first-place Bruins. None followed the same path to the NHL, and patience was required, an important lesson for the Sabres and their fans. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From Amherst's Supervisor of the Rings to an alphabet soup of acronyms, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Sarah DiVincenzo kept her West Side Pilates business running through the first year of the pandemic and a health scare during the second. Her inspiration? The Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, one of five "Blue Zones" around the world where residents live to be 100 at 10 times the rate in the U.S., Scott Scanlon reports.

• Jewish Repertory Theatre is presenting “Tuesdays with Morrie” this month. “Based on the wildly popular autobiographical book by sports journalist Mitch Albom, in the play, Albom visits his old college professor, Morrie Schwartz, once a week on Tuesdays. Over the course of these visits, we chart the deepening relationship between the two men, as Morrie declines from ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It's much more fun than it sounds, but prepare to cry,” writes Anthony Chase in a theater review.

