Good Morning, Buffalo: Forced overtime roils the ranks of Erie County jail deputies and officers

July 19, 2022

Forced overtime roils the ranks of Erie County jail deputies and officers

There are few professions where someone with a high-school education and limited skills could wind up in a job making $70,000 or more the first year, and more than $80,000 or $90,000 in future years.

Jail officers and deputies can. But those same officers can also be forced to work 72 hours a week.

"The money is great, but if you can't enjoy it because you're always working, what good is it?" said Brian Dickman, president of the Teamsters union that represents Erie County Holding Center deputies and civilians.

So how is it that jails that have fewer inmates than ever before, due to bail reform, could still need more deputies and officers hired to supervise inmates?

The answer is very complicated.

– Sandra Tan

Paladino campaign loan gives him strong financial lead over Langworthy

Buffalo developer Carl Paladino holds a lopsided financial advantage over his opponent, state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, in their congressional primary thanks entirely to the $1.5 million he loaned his campaign.

Paladino has collected just $50 in campaign contributions, compared to the $307,000 raised so far by Langworthy.

But Paladino has $1.45 million in cash on hand as of June 30, federal campaign finance reports show, far more than the $304,000 the Langworthy campaign had.

– Stephen T. Watson

Accused gunman in Tops shooting pleads not guilty to federal charges: The defense team for the white supremacist accused of the May 14 mass killing at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue says it hopes to resolve the case without going to trial. One of the accused shooter's federal public defenders told that to the judge Monday when the 19-year-old was arraigned on a 27-count indictment. Read more

Gun violence on the decline in Buffalo so far this year: The number of shooting victims in Buffalo fell in the first half of this year, and a task force report released Monday shows the city's decline in shooting incidents, injuries and deaths in the first three months of 2022 was the exception compared with other major cities in New York State. Read more

Cars Sharing Main Street gets $54.5 million boost in federal aid: The funding will be used to address the section of Main between Mohawk Street to Church Street, though it's not clear if there are enough funds to go that far. Read more

Construction starting at $110 million Wilson Centennial Park: Groundbreaking begins today at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, nearly four years after Mary Wilson, Ralph's widow, announced $100 million to be evenly divided between the formerly named LaSalle Park and regional trails. The capital cost for the park, which will see topography changes, a new bridge and new recreational opportunities, has risen to $110 million, with the overall amount, including a $16 million endowment, bringing the total to $140 million. Read more

Fredonia businessmen to buy, redevelop historic White Inn: Steve St. George, owner of S. St. George Enterprises, is teaming up with restaurant partner Devin Jones to undertake the project, which local officials are touting after four years of efforts to rescue the property at 52 E. Main St. Read more

Millennium Hotel Buffalo is going up for auction: The 301-room hotel next to the Walden Galleria will be sold through a three-day online bidding process, which will be administered through Ten-X from Sept. 6 to 8. Read more

Baby born inside Niagara County Jail: "The baby came quick," the top administrator at the Niagara County Jail said Monday as he explained why an inmate gave birth inside the facility and not in a hospital. Both baby and mother are now doing fine, the official said. Read more

City lawmakers plan to vote today on redistricting maps: Following a couple of delays, the Buffalo Common Council will hold a special session at noon Tuesday to vote on the proposed reapportionment map for new district boundaries. Read more

Don Paul: The heat is on: Expect warm and muggy conditions today, with abundant sunshine and a brisk southwest breeze. The heat is also on for Wednesday, under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Read more

At Compass Run, Louisiana heartland treasures make it to Buffalo: The menu at this Seneca Street restaurant zigzags across the landscape of Louisiana but also the world of James Roberts’ hunger. If you trust his compass, it’s the trip of a lifetime. Read more

Gusto guide: Andrew Galarneau's favorite fried chicken sandwiches in WNY: "My favorites range from straightforward, old-school approaches like the beer-battered bird with honey mustard at Wiechec’s Lounge to the Asian-leaning sriracha aioli and Napa slaw jazzing up the Mansard’s offering," Galarneau says. Read more

The Editorial Board: As Jacobs finds his voice on Trump, the GOP’s voters need to pay attention: Released from the need to fawn over the former president, Rep. Chris Jacobs said what has long been evident to anyone not in Trump’s thrall: He’s dangerous – crazy, even. Read more

Training camp preview: Tre'Davious White's return date dominates the conversation at cornerback: Uncertainty best describes the Buffalo Bills’ situation at cornerback entering training camp. Read more

Ilya Lyubushkin never enjoyed facing the Sabres. Now, he wants to help them win: A defensive stalwart, Lyubushkin will clear the front of the net, kill plays with big hits and help prevent opportunities for the opponent’s power play. Read more

• A “mesmerizing” video of a rainbow stretching across Niagara Falls has gone viral, attracting more than 33 million views, the Hindustan Times in India reports.

• The smell of Cheerios may never have wafted from a downtown plant if it wasn’t for the firefighting prowess of a crew on the Edward M. Cotter. In this installment of our [BN] Chronicles, Steve Cichon looks back on General Mills’ push to make Buffalo the world’s largest breakfast cereal producer.

• If you have friends or relatives who live in places such as New York City, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C., you already know that Buffalo commuters have it easy. An annual study has crowned Buffalo the best city in the nation for commuters. TheHill.com summarizes the findings.

• If you’re intrigued by time travel, you could always crack open a number of novels (“Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel is a riveting read.) Or you could take a more interactive approach and head to Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford. In this WKBW One-Tank Trip segment, Mike Randall says the 600-acre attraction has nearly 70 historic buildings and is billed as the state’s largest “living” museum.

