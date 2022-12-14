Good Morning, Buffalo: For Ukrainian students at D'Youville, home for the holidays has special meaning

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 14, 2022

For Ukrainian students at D'Youville, home for the holidays has special meaning

Anastasiia Horova wanted to go home to Ukraine for her winter break from D’Youville University, but her parents ruled it out as too dangerous.

Their town of Kryvyi Rih in southeast Ukraine is among many areas hit by power outages and water shortages in recent weeks due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Instead of traveling home, Horova is headed to Germany to her older sister’s place, where their parents sent her the day after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Their mother is hoping to get there to see her daughters for the first time in nearly a year.

Horova’s schoolmate, Yaroslav Malynych, is risking the trip home to his native Lviv, despite the danger. His travel plans involve about 20 hours of flying from Buffalo to Chicago to Copenhagen to Warsaw and then six to eight hours on a bus to Lviv.

But he's on a deadline: He has to return to Buffalo before he turns 18 on Jan. 14 to avoid being conscripted to serve in the war.

When Malynych arrived in Buffalo in August, he thought he would spend the winter holidays visiting relatives in New York City, but with the war still raging, he wants to see his parents and brother in Ukraine while he can.

He doesn't know how long it will be before he can return to see his family without getting drafted.

“I’ll turn adult after that, so I would not be able to leave Ukraine,” he said. “So, it’s like my last chance for now.”

As most of their fellow college students head off to safer homes, Horova and Malynych are among 11 Ukrainian students at D’Youville who had to make tough choices about how to spend their holiday break this year.

– Janet Gramza

PlayAction podcast: As the Miami Dolphins visit Western New York on a potentially wintry Saturday night, what are some key components of the Buffalo Bills' offense that need improvement? Also, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the Bills' work-in-progress secondary and debate how much of an advantage, if any, cold weather is for the Bills' chances. Listen now

'Vile, black-hearted demon' gets maximum sentence in 1978 cold case murder

John A. Sauberan, convicted at trial in October in a 1978 murder that went unsolved for decades, on Tuesday received the maximum sentence of 25 years to life as Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio and a friend of the victim excoriated him as a heartless, lifelong criminal.

Sauberan, 63, was tracked down by Buffalo cold case detectives after DNA linked him to the killing of Linda Tschari, who was 19 when she was stabbed to death in her home. Notably, the supporters of the Tschari family who attended the sentencing included Sauberan's estranged daughter and other relatives of his.

– Stephen T. Watson

Push for $26,000 raise for new deputy county executive yields questions, hypocrisy accusations: The request for a $25,952 raise for new Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera has been met with some pushback in the Legislature. The raise would elevate her pay from $143,963 to $169,915. Chimera, a former county legislator, has been in the position about a month. Read more

Buffalo lawmakers asking questions about legal marijuana rollout: Recreational marijuana use was legalized in New York State in March 2021. Common Council members have questions and concerns regarding the rollout guidelines. Read more

Early step taken toward eminent domain of Cobblestone properties: The buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. have faced code violations for years that city inspectors have said represent health, welfare and safety issues. Read more

YMCA Buffalo Niagara gets $2.5 million gift for new North Buffalo site: The YMCA plans to construct a new building, on Elmwood Avenue north of Hertel Avenue, to replace its aging branches on Delaware Avenue and in the Town of Tonawanda. The organization has received a $2.5 million gift from the William E. & Ann L. Swan Foundation to help pay for the cost of the new branch. Read more

Jerry Sullivan fired by WIVB and two newspapers for sexist podcast comments: Sullivan was under fire on social media immediately from Twitter followers and other journalists after an appearance on a livestreamed podcast in which he said: “The worst fans really are the women. They don’t get critical journalism. They’re all wannabe cheerleaders.” Read more

Former Roswell Park nurse sentenced for tampering with medications intended for patients: Federal prosecutors said Kelsey A. Mulvey, 30, of Grand Island, took medications that were intended to treat cancer patients in order to feed her own drug addiction. She was convicted in 2021 of tampering with a consumer product and has been sentenced to 37 months in prison. Read more

DA: Sisters charged with assault in after-school stabbing at Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence: Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique C. Gray, 35, both of Buffalo, have each been charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the DA's Office said. The victim, a 31-year-old Buffalo woman, was in the school lobby to pick up her child on Dec. 8. Read more

Wintry mix expected, then lake-effect snow possible starting late Friday in WNY: It’s unclear exactly where the lake-effect band of snow could end up, but it is expected to set up along a line from somewhere around the City of Buffalo to the Buffalo airport toward Batavia, and the Southtowns, too. So, it is certainly possible that domeless Highmark Stadium will be showing Miami a true Buffalo-style welcome Saturday night. Read more

Local bakeries go beyond the cookie with festive holiday treats: Some local bakers are “pushing the envelope” and serving up unique holiday edibles, including eggnog croissants and almond fruit tree coffeecakes. Read more

Alan Pergament: ‘SNL,’ CBS, Hallmark Channel provide some snowy Buffalo angles: “It was quite a weekend for Buffalo’s snowy image,” Pergament writes, noting that three television programs highlighted the region. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Bills quarterback Josh Allen reveals PRP injection for elbow. What is the process?: Maybe, just maybe, upon the conclusion of the Bills’ season, quarterback Josh Allen will reveal how seriously he injured his right (throwing) elbow on the third-to-final play of the Nov. 6 loss to the New York Jets. Ever since, No. 17 has been predictably coy about the status of his wing, which is the engine for the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes. “OK,” and “getting better,” have been his go-to comments. But Allen did offer new information last week during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Allen said the doctors’ initial diagnosis “wasn’t too optimistic about me playing the (next) few weeks. Anywhere from 2-4 weeks.” Allen, though, didn’t miss a game and acknowledged he received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to aid in the healing. Read more

Position grades: Bills' Josh Allen keeps moving up charts as dual-threat QB: Josh Allen keeps inching up the NFL record books thanks to his ability to find the end zone as a runner. Allen’s 5-yard rushing touchdown in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets was the 37th of his career. It tied him for fourth all-time among quarterbacks with Steve McNair and Tobin Rote, and Allen has done that in less than five seasons. Allen is just three rushing TDs behind the No. 3 QB on the list, Bills Wall of Famer Jack Kemp (40). Kemp had 25 of those TD runs with the Bills and 15 with the Chargers’ organization. Allen is six behind No. 2, Hall of Famer Steve Young (43). Cam Newton has the most QB rushing TDs with 75. Allen is the only quarterback in NFL history with 25 or more touchdown passes and five or more rushing touchdowns in three different seasons. Allen also is the only QB in NFL history with 120 or more touchdown passes and 35 or more rushing TDs in his first five seasons. Read more

Observations: Sabres ace latest test, score six goals in the third period in win: Tage Thompson’s goal on a 5-on-3 power play started a six-goal third period to back goalie Craig Anderson’s excellent showing in a 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The Sabres (13-14-2) snapped a two-game skid by going 3 for 6 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Anderson made 40 saves to earn his sixth win in 12 starts, the 314th of his career and his first shutout since March 26, 2019. Read more

• Even with higher borrowing costs, housing markets in “affordable, mid-sized manufacturing hubs” will stay busy in 2023, according to experts at realtor.com. The website places Buffalo among the top five housing markets positioned for growth in the coming year.

• You may have heard about a rare white deer that was spotted recently on Clinton Street in West Seneca. Sightings of albino animals are rare occurrences, WGRZ’s Terry Belke says in this 2 the Outdoors segment.

• Nestled in Niagara Falls’ Oakwood Cemetery is a section devoted to people “who made a name for themselves by challenging the enormous power” of the cataracts, WIVB’s Luke Moretti reports. He profiles several notable daredevils who are buried there.

• The magical allure of fireplaces was captured in this quote from author Henry David Thoreau: “I lingered most about the fireplace, as the most vital part of the house.” Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Morrow has compiled this list of popular fireplace bars, cafés and restaurants.

