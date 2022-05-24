Good Morning, Buffalo: For those who escaped Tops alive, trauma and a question: What now?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 24, 2022

For those who escaped Tops alive, trauma and a question: What now?

Julie Harwell knelt on the sidewalk outside the shuttered Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, tears streaming down her cheeks, as a crowd paused for 123 seconds Saturday – the time it took for a gunman to strike terror into the heart of Buffalo’s East Side.

In front of her was a line of 10 white dove-shaped signs with the names of the people who lost their lives in the massacre.

Her name could have easily been on one of those doves, along with the names of her boyfriend, Lamont Thomas, and their 8-year-old daughter Londin.

But somehow they survived. Thomas hid in a cooler at Tops with Londin. Harwell said she crawled on the floor to a back exit, getting trampled along the way.

They are grateful beyond words for being alive and grieve for those who didn’t make it out.

But now they are dealing with the trauma of what they experienced, along with everyday life.

There has been a tremendous outpouring of love and support for the families of the victims of those killed and three people wounded in the May 14 killing spree.

The other survivors need help, too.

– Maki Becker

Related:

Help is still needed: As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

MORE COVERAGE

Kat Massey, the mayor of Cherry Street, is laid to rest: Katherine "Kat" Massey was hailed as a dynamic community organizer, activist and champion of the Fruit Belt at her funeral Monday. She was one of 10 Black people shot and killed in the Tops massacre. Read more

Jeff Miers: Buffalo’s Black musicians mourn, while lamenting their city’s ‘segregation by design’: The racial and economic divide between the East and West sides of Buffalo, made manifest by the construction of the Kensington Expressway in the 1960s, has created a kind of apartheid in the area’s music scene – a scene many Black musicians say is still plagued by racism in 2022. Read more

911 call taker responds to accusations she hung up on Tops employee during mass shooting: The call taker who has worked with Erie County’s Central Police Services Department for eight years said she does not want to be judged before more facts come out at her hearing, which is scheduled for the week of May 30. Read more

The Editorial Board: Strong hearts among us: Some saved lives and others helped young Western New Yorkers cope. In the midst of sorrow, anger and fear, heroes and champions have appeared. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Falling numbers suggest Covid-19 shouldn’t ruin summer in WNY: The spring Covid-19 surge finally appears to be petering out. Past indicators suggest the continued decline offers hope for a quiet and safer summer. But there could be a "fly in the ointment." Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sempolinski to seek Reed seat in special election; will yield to Jacobs for full term: Republican leaders across the Southern Tier are lining up behind Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski for a special election to succeed former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who resigned on May 10. Read more

Rath weighs running against Giambra for GOP Senate nod: A major Republican primary for the State Senate looms following the weekend release of final district lines that could pit former County Executive Joel A. Giambra against incumbent Edward A. Rath III – two of the best known names in Erie County politics. Read more

State, feds shut down Getzville debt collection operation over abusive tactics: Two years after initially filing a lawsuit, federal and state regulators on Monday shut down what they called a "predatory debt collection operation" in Getzville, saying it "used deceptive and abusive tactics to illegally collect millions of dollars from hundreds of thousands of consumers." Read more

Kaleida’s chief administrative officer nominated for NFTA chair: Michael P. Hughes, Kaleida's senior vice president and chief administrative officer, appeared virtually Monday before a joint meeting of the State Senate's Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee and the Transportation Committee. His nomination for the unpaid post was approved, it moves to the Finance Committee today and is slated for consideration by the full Senate next week. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Midweek moderation, unsettled conditions and a look at the holiday weekend: Any unsettled weather conditions later this week will be gone for Memorial Day weekend, Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Explore the diversity of Mediterranean dining: Lebanese restaurants began Mediterranean restaurant culture in Western New York. Now they've been joined by Iraqis, Syrians, Jordanian Palestinians, an Israeli, and more hummus and falafel artists to offer a veritable cornucopia of vegan and vegetarian-friendly delights. Here are some of Andrew Galarneau’s favorites, including Falafel Bar in Amherst, Hertel Bakery in North Buffalo, Ghada Have it in the Town of Niagara, Pita Gourmet and Almaza Grill on Transit Road, and the Pita Place on Evans Road in Williamsville. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Growth in Northland corridor generates need for more power: Buffalo Urban Development Corp. officials are contemplating whether and how to pay for a potential $2.14 million investment that would duplicate the existing 3.5-megawatt substation with a second facility. The action would double the power capacity in the East Side light-industrial hub. Read more

BILLS

Josh Allen on The Match: 'I want to get under (Tom Brady's) skin': Allen is gearing up for The Match, a golf exhibition June 1 in Las Vegas that will pair Allen with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes against veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Allen joined the PGA Championship ESPN megacast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on Sunday, sharing a lot of insight on his approach to golf, but staying coy on certain topics. Read more

SABRES

Rasmus Asplund leading all players in goals at IIHF World Championship: Rasmus Asplund is proving in Finland this month that he’s capable of more on offense after enduring a 46-game goal drought with the Sabres this season. Asplund, 24, leads all skaters at the IIHF World Junior Championship with six goals in six games for Sweden, which is second in Group B behind Finland and plays Latvia on Tuesday. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Field trips have returned to the spring lineup in many schools for the first time since the pandemic hit in early 2020. WGRZ’s Alexandra Rios reports that a class from Build Community School recently visited the Buffalo Zoo. For many youngsters, it was their first trip to the popular local attraction.

• Consider it a mission that pairs a love for history with a desire to stay healthy and active. Residents are urged to participate in this year’s Canalway Challenge by tracking miles on the New York State Canal System and Canalway Trail. The Niagara Gazette notes that participants can walk, run, cycle or paddle their way as they trace the system’s history while receiving recognition.

• Buffalo’s radio era truly began 100 years ago this month. On May 18, 1922, WGR began beaming locally produced radio shows from its Elmwood Avenue studios at the Federal Telephone & Telegraph Co.’s manufacturing plant. The station’s legacy is highlighted in this installment of [BN] Chronicles.

• The Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a few upcoming concerts. WNED Classical’s Marty Wimmer sits down with Dr. Robert Strauss, the chorus’ artistic director, to discuss the group’s legacy in Western New York.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

