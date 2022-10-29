Good Morning, Buffalo for Oct. 29: Republican Lee Zeldin targets a tough audience: NYC Democrats

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 29, 2022

Republican Lee Zeldin targets a tough audience: NYC Democrats

Lee Zeldin was visiting his second Manhattan synagogue of the morning last week on a day that would eventually log six appearances around New York City – that vast voter stronghold where the Republican must persuade usually loyal Democrats to support his underdog campaign for governor.

On a day that video caught a commuter pushed onto subway tracks (the 22nd such incident this year), Zeldin was again pitching his anti-crime message to the ethnic communities he needs to overtake Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul. Though Democrats can usually rely on Manhattan's Jewish voters, Zeldin's strategy is to pick off as many as possible among Jews, Hispanics, Asians and other communities who embrace his claim that crime is out of control and that he can tame it.

"Anyone can run ads and press conferences, but there is nothing better than showing up," he told The Buffalo News between stops. "I have a totally full tank. It is absolutely impossible to outwork me.

"And the number one issue among the audience here is crime. It's not the only one, but it's top."

– Robert J. McCarthy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Jury awards $65 million to woman abused as a girl by YMCA counselor: A jury awarded a Niagara County woman $65 million this week in a verdict against a former YMCA staff member who sexually abused her when she was a child in the 1990s. The 37-year-old woman, who filed a Child Victims Act lawsuit under the pseudonym LG 46, testified this week in State Supreme Court in Erie County that the former YMCA counselor, James B. Jackson, groomed and abused her over the course of seven years. Read more

Teen in stolen Kia crash that killed 4 must wear ankle monitor, report to probation: The 16-year-old who authorities say was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia that crashed in Buffalo on Monday morning, killing four passengers, will be allowed to remain free as his case makes its way through the court system – at least for now. But the case is now scheduled to go before a grand jury, and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn indicated Friday more serious charges are likely. Read more

Oft-penalized Tonawanda nursing home gets $10,000 state fine after resident death: Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns has been slapped with a $10,000 state fine related to an investigation into a resident death at the Tonawanda facility in February. It comes on the heels of a nearly $53,000 federal fine for Safire. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Fine autumn weekend, few Halloween drips, mild trend builds: “After a cool Friday and its frosty start, temperatures will be edging back to above average beginning Saturday,” Paul writes. “The statistical average high and low are now down to 55 and 40. Saturday will begin with some mid and upper 30s, but under brilliant sunshine and a light wind, the afternoon high will reach the low 60s, and will probably feel a little warmer, due to the absence of a stiff breeze.” Read more

EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

The Editorial Board: Hochul for governor: The former congresswoman and Erie County clerk has shown herself to be simultaneously even-keeled and tough as nails. She is proving that an upstate woman has just what it takes to lead a large, diverse, unwieldy state. Read more

The Editorial Board: Schumer for U.S. Senate: As an advocate for New York, Schumer’s efforts helped land a gigantic semiconductor manufacturing plant near Syracuse. His pursuit of the company will make a difference to millions of New Yorkers. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Made in WNY: From Honeywell's Buffalo lab comes ideas and technology that spawn new products: Honeywell's research labs in Buffalo are a fountain of creativity, inventing technologies used in everything from auto coolants to insulation to personal care products. And it all starts with a workforce where nearly one in five employees has a Ph.D. Read more

Spotlight/wages: Slow growth for average wages in Buffalo Niagara: The wage bubble that built up during the Covid-19 pandemic across the Buffalo Niagara region has fallen flat. The earnings of Buffalo Niagara workers have settled back into a slow-growth mode – and the growth is getting slower by the month. Read more

While leading Bills stadium project, Legends to take on Sabres partnership: Legends, a consulting, project management and hospitality company co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, will manage the search for a Buffalo Sabres’ jersey patch sponsor, after the NHL for the first time this season began allowing patches on game-worn jerseys. The original partnership with the Buffalo Bills has allowed Legends to lead the planning, project management, sales and partnership efforts for the new Bills stadium project. Read more

Long-delayed Sawyer's Landing project to kick off in Amherst: After several years of planning, the Severyn brothers are ready to start laying the infrastructure to build their Sawyer's Landing project at Muir Woods in the spring, even as they continue growing their portfolio through another acquisition. But at $79 million, Sawyer's Landing is going to cost their Severyn Development a lot more than originally planned. Read more

WNY REFRESH

New automated breast screening now available in Western New York: Half of women have dense breasts, which doesn't raise the risk for breast cancer, but it can make it harder for radiologists to find small tumors while reading mammogram images. Doctors may suggest breast ultrasound or an MRI when there are doubts an abnormality might be cancerous. Now, there is another screening device in the region that can give women more assurance. Read more

BILLS

Bills Notebook: Jake Kumerow set to make return against former team, appreciates shout out from Aaron Rodgers: Kumerow, who has been out for the Buffalo Bills since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, was mentioned by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." What did Rodgers say? Jay Skurski has that, plus the latest injury report heading into tomorrow night. Read more

'SNF' reporter Melissa Stark addresses most amusing moments on the sidelines: Stark, the Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is a versatile broadcaster who has had a variety of other news and sports TV roles. Alan Pergament talked to her about her return to the sideline, the forecast for tomorrow night, and her most amusing experiences as a sideline and game day reporter. Read more

SABRES

All the hype doesn't change the fact that Owen Power is a work in progress on Sabres' defense: Every game, Power hits you with did-you-see-that plays. Every one. But the reality is Power is 19 years old, playing with fewer than 20 games of NHL experience. Asking him to play nearly 24 minutes like he did in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Montreal in KeyBank Center is a big ask. It can lead to plays you don't want to see too. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

