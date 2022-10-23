Good Morning, Buffalo for Oct. 23: Newest 43North-winning startups coming in with big plans for Buffalo

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 24, 2022

Newest 43North-winning startups coming in with big plans for Buffalo

43North has come a long way since the Buffalo-based startup accelerator was created in 2014 to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in the region.

A product of the Buffalo Billion – a $1 billion investment by New York State in the Western New York economy to create jobs and spur new economic activity – 43North pumps $5 million annually into the local economy by investing in up-and-coming companies.

"We knew there was a burgeoning community of entrepreneurs who dreamed of future success, but needed help to make it a reality," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said.

Nothing illustrates that growth more than the five companies crowned winners of the 2022 43North startup competition Thursday at Shea's Performing Arts Center: Otrafy, MOD Tech Labs, Agape Wellness, AMPAworks and Phood.

"We were thinking about who has the greatest chance of success right now," 43North judge Taryn Laeben said of the winning companies.

"From a sector and vision perspective, they're all trying to solve very different problems," Laeben said. "The common theme is they're all incredible founders and have a lot of potential to really change things for the better."

– Natalie Brophy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Despite misconduct with Buffalo police, jail guard was hired by Erie County sheriff: Public records obtained by The Buffalo News through the Freedom of Information Law indicate Jason C. Stachowski jumped to the county position – and received a $15,000 pay increase – after leaving a similar job with the Buffalo police, where his conduct led to a suspension and a monetary settlement with a man who said he was beaten by Stachowski in the downtown city lockup. Read more

'Forever chemicals' warning for waterways comes as Cayuga Creek restoration project is celebrated: The $2.2 million project led by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will help mitigate flooding, restore the ecosystem and improve stream health on 11 acres of forested wetlands. The environmental victory comes as the Waterkeeper Alliance, which includes Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, marked the 50th anniversary this week of the Clean Water Act by sounding the warning on a "PFAS pollution emergency." Read more

Sean Kirst: At Ketchum medal ceremony, a grateful 92-year-old brings hers back: Eighty years ago, the then-Juanita Kirkland – whose parents had to flee racial violence in the South – earned two Jesse Ketchum medals for scholastic excellence in Buffalo. Last Tuesday, Dr. Juanita Kirkland Hunter – now 92 – returned those medals to this year's Ketchum ceremony, as a gesture of love and gratitude for what city school teachers meant in shaping her life. Read more

Canisius President Steve K. Stoute emphasizes faith, action and love in inauguration speech: Stoute thanked his parents for "instilling" in him their faith. "It's the only way a little boy from Arouca in Trinidad and Tobago could grow up to become elected to be the 25th president of Canisius College," said Stoute, the first person of color and youngest to be named president at the private college on Main Street in Buffalo. Read more

Evans supervisor joins county Comptroller's Office: When Evans Supervisor Mary K. Hosler discovered the magnitude of the town's financial problems in 2016 shortly after she took office, the Erie County Comptroller's Office threw the town a lifeline: a short-term loan of nearly $1 million. And now Hosler, who turned a $1.7 million deficit into a fund balance, will join the Comptroller's Office. Comptroller Kevin Hardwick appointed her deputy comptroller for audits. Read more

Analysis: Zeldin narrows the gap with Hochul: “As Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin enter the home stretch of their race for governor of New York, it is clear that real issues – and their substantial differences on them – are driving their efforts,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

Case that began as hate crime probe ends with chaotic sentencing and claims that justice was not served

An Amherst man initially accused of a hate crime received three years' probation, a sentence promised as part of his plea agreement to misdemeanor harassment, but not before a tense state Supreme Court hearing that saw the defense attorney repeatedly object to portions of the statement read by Christian R. McCaffrey's target – and later saw the judge abruptly cut off the victim partway through his remarks.

The victim and his family say McCaffrey, now 21, deserved a jail sentence for repeatedly threatening to kill them, a campaign of harassment they tie to their Jewish faith. McCaffrey's attorney contends there was no evidence to support the hate crime charge and his client reacted badly when the victim started dating McCaffrey's ex-girlfriend.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER

Sun and 70s: After a mainly sunny start, a few afternoon clouds will roll in today, with a high in the lower 70s. Read more

BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING

A 5/14 massacre survivor questions how victim funds will be distributed: In the weeks after the mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Fragrance Stanfield called for survivors to be among those who would be beneficiaries of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which raised more than $6.4 million. On Thursday, she went to a meeting for some of those who had been deemed eligible to receive payments from the fund. She was stunned to learn that survivors like herself would be getting $9,500. Read more

Are laws enough? Daylong session looks for solutions to gun violence: Judges and other legal and criminal justice experts weighed in on the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down New York's longstanding law requiring a permit, and justification, for gun owners to carry a concealed weapon in public. Much of the discussion was framed in the context of the racist May 14 Tops shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Read more

BILLS

Ryan O'Halloran: Bye weekend breakdown – what we've learned about Buffalo Bills through 6 games: "The Bills are blowing out inferior opponents (see point differential) and have fixed the noted issue of winning one-possession games (see fourth-quarter rallies at Baltimore and Kansas City)," writes Ryan O'Halloran. "Keep winning and the AFC playoffs will go through Orchard Park for the first time in 29 years." Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres roll over Canucks, lose Mattias Samuelsson to injury: The Buffalo Sabres trounced the sprialing Vancouver Canucks 5-1 and received good news about injured defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who left the game with an injury. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Buffalo News photojournalist Libby March visited Neglia Conservatory of Ballet to take a look at the discipline of learning ballet. Here's a photo gallery.

• The University at Buffalo football team proved it belongs in conversation among the Mid-American Conference’s top teams in a 34-27 comeback win against Toledo on Saturday at UB Stadium. In a matter of less than seven minutes, UB (5-3, 4-0 MAC) rallied from a 27-10 deficit by scoring 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, Rachel Lenzi reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Aug. 27.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

