Good Morning, Buffalo for Nov. 26: Weathering the storm: Western New Yorkers rise to the occasion

Nov. 26, 2022

Weathering the storm: Western New Yorkers rise to the occasion

A young girl who needed to get to the hospital. A rescue shelter filled with 100 hungry cats. A Canadian couple snowbound in their trailer with no heat.

The lake-effect storm that buried the Southtowns in heavy, deep snow turned ordinary incidents into life-and-death matters.

And through it, first responders, municipal workers, volunteers and kind neighbors rallied to make it through.

These are their stories.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Forest Lawn's president on administrative leave as trustees investigate allegations: Joseph Dispenza has been the caring face of Forest Lawn for years, but some employees claim he acts like a bully to them, according to sources who say that's the reason Dispenza has been on administrative leave for five months. Read more

Wilma, Buffalo Zoo's resident bison, gets a new herd: For the first time since the early 2000s, the Buffalo Zoo has a small herd of bison. Three youngsters arrived last month from a safari park in Columbus, Ohio, joining Wilma, the zoo's 29-year-old resident and one of the oldest bison living in captivity. Read more

School or no school? The factors that complicate Buffalo Schools' decision: With 10 days separating the first snow day to when students return from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 28, conversation shifted within parent groups to how the district handled an "extreme" snowstorm in terms of safety, communication, learning and meeting the needs of a poor urban district. Read more

Mother and two sons charged with drug, gun sales in Medina, Albion: Investigators said in a criminal complaint that they used a confidential informant to make 14 “controlled buys” of cocaine, fentanyl and guns from Ebony Shine, 36, of Rochester, and her two sons, Nasir Shine, 20, and Emmanual Taylor, 19, both of Medina, between October 2021 and October 2022. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: How do YOU rank the snowstorms? “I’m in my 38th year in Western New York, so I’m going to undertake my subjective ranking only on storms during those years,” Paul writes. “The Blizzard of ’77 remains in a class by itself as a deadly ground blizzard. Besides, I was in Wichita that winter wondering what it must have been like to be here. You needn’t agree with my rankings. I’m coming at them with a personal as well as statistical and scientific view.” Read more

Windy, warmer: Winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected today with a mix of clouds and sun and a high near 50. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Holiday shopping is well underway – and expected to break records again this year: Judging by the skimpy lines at stores in the early morning, it may have seemed like a bit of a bah humbug Black Friday. But just because sleepers didn’t have to line up hours in advance and fight each other in the aisles to get their bargains, doesn’t mean this won’t be a holiday shopping season to remember. Read more

Some college athletes are cashing in with licensing deals, but has it really arrived in WNY?: More than a year after the NCAA approved changes to its policies, easing longtime rules to allow college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness, few athletes at local Division I schools are cashing in yet. Endorsement and licensing deals are just at a trickle to this point. Read more

Spotlight on the economy: Where incomes are rising the fastest: Incomes across the Buffalo Niagara region, which spiked at the start of the Covid pandemic, fell back to a more normal growth pattern last year. Read more

Savarino completes Tugby-Lennon block renovation in revitalized Niagara Falls corridor: A cluster of three historic abandoned buildings in the heart of Niagara Falls has now been returned to life – and the city's tax rolls – after a long-delayed $3.5 million renovation and restoration that created a mixture of apartments and first-floor retail space in what will now be considered a single complex. Read more

Genesis seeks to shine with own auto showroom in Clarence: Northtown Automotive is seeking approval from the Town of Clarence to build a Genesis showroom along Main Street, near some other luxury auto brands' homes. Genesis is the luxury division of South Korean automaker Hyundai. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Von Miller won't play against Patriots; outlook beyond that remains unknown: "He's a future Hall of Famer for a reason," McDermott said. "That said, we've got to move forward this week. The person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that's the way it goes. It's part of the game, unfortunately. You know, injuries are a part of the game." Read more

Analysis: Easy completions eluded Josh Allen during dry stretch in Detroit: It was the third time in five games that Allen has completed fewer than 60% of his passes. He hit 67% of his passes the first six games, and he’s at 59.6% the past five. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres unable to mount comeback, fall to Lindy Ruff's Devils: There weren’t any egregious defensive mistakes by Buffalo (9-12), unlike those that occurred during the Sabres' eight-game losing streak that ended Tuesday in Montreal. This loss was all about struggling to handle the pressure New Jersey (17-4) applies all over the ice. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From one man's storm essentials to signs of home at the New York City Marathon, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Today is Small Business Saturday, and as Sydney Bucholtz notes, there are “many quaint gift shows popping up across the Buffalo area this holiday season, each bringing its own unique personality, but with an underlying message: Buying and gifting locally makes a meaningful difference, in every sense.” Here’s a guide to shopping and gifting local.

• News TV Critic Alan Pergament had this to say in his review of the Bills-Lions Thanksgiving broadcast: “A Bills game always seems special when it is called by (Jim) Nantz and (Tony) Romo, CBS’ No. 1 team. They called the ‘13 Seconds’ playoff game, making the ‘23 Seconds’ sequel extra special."

