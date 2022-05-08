Good Morning, Buffalo for May 8: Is Bills' stadium deal with New York State, Erie County really 'one of the worst' ever?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 8, 2022

Sports economist: 'A Bills stadium deal in an ideal world would be like any other business deal'

Victor Matheson called the Buffalo Bills’ $1.4 billion stadium deal with New York State and Erie County “one of the worst” in the history of professional sports venues – and people were paying attention.

Matheson, a sports economist at the College of the Holy Cross, wrote an opinion piece last month in the online publication The Conversation titled, “I’ve studied stadium financing for over two decades – and the new Bills stadium is one of the worst deals for taxpayers I’ve ever seen.”

He pointed out that the $850 million public subsidy for the construction of the stadium is the largest total dollar amount ever for such a project, noting that “the Bills deal evokes the bad old days” of localities paying for large percentages of stadiums being used by billionaires. He criticized the Bills and NFL for using the possibility of relocation as a way to “extort New York taxpayers,” and asserted that two decades of research on the financial impact of sports teams and stadiums demonstrate they “have little or no impact on local economies.”

But how much does Buffalo’s small-market status in the NFL matter when negotiating a stadium construction deal tethered to a 30-year lease?

The News explored the situation in a recent 90-minute interview with Matheson.

– Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in WNY. ICU patients? Not so much: Experts see a few reasons why we're now seeing fewer cases that end up in the ICU. Aside from better treatments two years into the pandemic, it also boils down to a population with higher-than-ever immunity, either from vaccinations or prior infections, meeting a variant that is super transmissible but appears to be causing less severe infections – exactly the way a virus wants to operate. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sean Kirst: On Mother's Day, the gifts of knowing 'Amazing Grace': Barely a month ago, doctors sat down with Beth Anne Kuerzdoerfer and told her that her daughter, Grace Lipczynski, might not survive a struggle with sepsis and pneumonia. Yet Grace, who has endured dozens of surgeries since she was born with cerebral palsy and spina bifida, rallied to do what she has done for Beth for 24 years: In her joy and spirit, she provides a vibrant reminder of the deepest meaning of Mother's Day. Read more

T.J. Maxx store group sold on Amherst's Burlington Plaza site: TJ Maxx and three related stores are planning to move into the former Burlington Plaza site in Amherst. Benderson Development Co. is overhauling the plaza along Niagara Falls Boulevard and is bringing T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra as tenants, with the stores set to open by the end of the year. Read more

Sullivan granddaughter thanks ship's responders, calls for accountability for sinking: "I think there's a call for an investigation," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, one of the five Sullivans for whom the Buffalo Naval Park vessel is named. "It's been taking on water since the '90s. People don't understand that this is a long time coming." Read more

'Breath of fresh air': Residents impressed by design ideas, engagement for Bailey Green Initiative: A mix of residents, graduate students and community organizers gathered Saturday at the future site of Bailey Commons, an ongoing neighborhood development project that includes a graduate design studio from the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning. Students' 13 sketched proposals were displayed for public viewing. Read more

Teacher sues Buffalo Teachers Federation over union fees: A second-grade teacher in Buffalo said she resigned from the teachers union, but the union is still collecting a fee from every paycheck. Jennifer Kumpf believes that violates her constitutional rights, and she wants her money back. Read more

WEATHER

A beautiful Mother’s Day: Sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-60s are expected today, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: How has new Bills DE Von Miller fared against Patrick Mahomes in his career?: How much of the Bills’ inability to run the ball goes on the running backs and how much is the offensive line? Who's the best trash-talker on the Bills? Jay Skurski covers it all in this week's Buffalo Bills Mailbag. Read more

SABRES

Don Granato relishes Sabres' feats in Year 1, but his mind is always on what's next: "Seemingly every Sabres player on the roster, no matter their experience, improved under Granato and his staff. And coupled with what occurred off the ice, a bond that Rasmus Dahlin referred to as a brotherhood, the franchise finally has a foundation in place that’s necessary for winning," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “As I retire as editor of The Buffalo News, 45 years after writing my first newspaper story and after nine and a half years leading this newsroom, I feel lucky to have caught this decade,” writes Mike Connelly, who looks back on some memorable stories told during his time in Buffalo.

• Also bidding farewell from The News is longtime photographer James P. McCoy. In this week's [BN] Photography newsletter, Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss shares a few of her favorite photos taken by McCoy during his 38 years on the job.

• In West Seneca, college student Aoife Clune, 18, is not only giving back to her community, but also encouraging children’s creativity. Clune started a free after-school art club for students in kindergarten through fifth grade that meets weekly at the town’s Community Center, WKBW’s Hannah Buehler reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending March 18.

