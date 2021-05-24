Good Morning, Buffalo for May 24: How get-out-the-vote strategies could help get more people the Covid-19 vaccine

Dig In, Buffalo: Our baking series comes to a close, with Blue Eyed Baker's iconic French macarons. “I started making these when I lived in Los Angeles. Macarons were everywhere, and I became obsessed with eating them,” said owner Alex Robinson. “So, then I became obsessed with making them.” Watch the episode and get the recipe >>

Pandemic Lessons: What's it like to go out again – and even laugh? A visit to Helium Comedy Club provided Reporter Tim O'Shei an example of what’s changed as the state and the country are reopening, and it is becoming increasingly simple to go out in public to do the things we lost for most of the last year. After 14 months of relative isolation for many people, re-engaging with crowds isn’t going to be easy. Read more