Good Morning, Buffalo for May 24: How get-out-the-vote strategies could help get more people the Covid-19 vaccine

May 24, 2021
Efforts expand to use political campaign tactics to boost vaccinations
Health officials in some areas of the nation are turning to what might appear an unlikely source for inspiration to get more people the Covid-19 vaccine: political campaigns.
Highly organized efforts, bringing skilled political strategists together with medical professionals, are underway or planned in Boston, California, Colorado and Philadelphia, among others.
Their goal: use a mix of sophisticated techniques and people-to-people outreach – employing phone banks, texting software and door-to-door campaigns – to find and then convince those who are hesitant to get a shot.
People involved in the Western New York region's Covid-19 response are intrigued.
“It falls under a heading that I call good stuff. Whatever we can do to reach whoever we can is good stuff," said Kinzer M. Pointer, pastor of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Buffalo and co-convener of the African American Health Equity Task Force. In Buffalo, he is involved in the next effort: a peer-to-peer outreach program to encourage people under 30 to get vaccinated.
– Tom Precious
Pandemic Lessons: What's it like to go out again – and even laugh? A visit to Helium Comedy Club provided Reporter Tim O'Shei an example of what’s changed as the state and the country are reopening, and it is becoming increasingly simple to go out in public to do the things we lost for most of the last year. After 14 months of relative isolation for many people, re-engaging with crowds isn’t going to be easy. Read more
End of pandemic 'close' as Covid-19 morphs to 'endemic,' UB expert says: “The pandemic is not quite over yet, though we’re getting close,” Dr. Thomas Russo said. “In Western New York and in most of the state, we’re beginning to leave the pandemic stage. Now we’re entering the endemic phase: a percolating background noise of cases.” Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Community Action Coalition aims to help families of missing, exploited kids: Vulnerable and at-risk youth in Buffalo have allies in the Community Action Coalition. The group offers a variety of assistance, including support for families of missing children and young people. Read more
Stories of Honor: Seven decades after WWII, veteran remembers the happier moments: U.S. Army Sgt. Arthur P. Miller's favorite memories include sharing a bottle of scotch with a couple of U.S. citizens who were stranded in Rome prior to the liberation of Italy by Allied forces; sharing a 200-pound wheel of Limburger cheese with an entire village in Austria; and sharing a poignant encounter with a German soldier in which they both managed to avoid killing or getting killed. Read more
Buffalo Islamic school accused in lawsuit of not preventing sexual abuse of student: The former student, now 33, alleged that he was teased by other students because they knew he was being molested and the school, Darul-Uloom Al-Madania, did not stop it. The plaintiff was between the ages of 11 and 13 when the abuse occurred on multiple occasions, according to the Child Victims Act lawsuit filed Wednesday. Read more
Medaille College opposes impound lot within 'stone's throw' of new sports complex: Medaille officials are asking the City of Buffalo to reconsider moving the city’s impound lot to 1 Babcock St. The image of an automobile impound kitty-corner from the facility could “aesthetically deter the positive image” of the sports facility, Medaille President Kenneth M. Macur said. Read more
Funding nears completion for 14-statue public art project at Lockport locks: The $1.4 million public art project is one of the most expensive in Western New York. It seeks to re-create in bronze a locally renowned photograph, taken in 1897, that shows 12 Erie Canal workers and a little girl posing for a group portrait on a set of stone steps at the locks. Read more
More 70s in the forecast: Today will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid-70s, according to WGRZ. Read more
At Woo Chon Korea House, enjoying cook-it-yourself dinner: “If you dig meat, and have never had Korean barbecue, you’re in luck,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “For nearly 30 years, the Evans Street restaurant has given this corner of Western New York access to one of the world’s outstanding set meals.” Read more
Summer staycation: Cross these local attractions off your bucket list: For those of us still sticking close to home this summer, it's a great time to cross off our "to go" list of Buffalo attractions we want to visit. Writer Emeri Krawczyk shares her list of places she wants to finally visit. Read more
Fun on the water with kayaks, water bikes, cruises and FLOATmingos: You don't need to own a boat to enjoy the water. Kayaks, water bikes, river cruises and paddle boats that look like flamingos are some of the fun ways to get out on the water. Read more
Five dog-friendly places to enjoy Buffalo’s food and drink scene: We get that it's hard to leave your dog at home, especially since you've both been housebound for so long. So we've asked around and found some dog-friendly bars and restaurants where you and your four-legged friend can grab something to drink and socialize. Read more
How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround: While Brandon Beane and Co. rebuilt the roster, their overhaul was not anything like a “tank” rebuilding process. Read more
Bills' player development shows 'best version of yourself' is more than words: Player development is at the heart of any successful NFL franchise, and the Bills have done it just about as well as any team in the league dating back to coach Sean McDermott’s arrival in 2017. Read more
From 'suffering' to 'tanking,' Sabres' shifting visions imperiled roster build: The Sabres’ 10 consecutive years outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs tied the National Hockey League record, and they have finished in last place in four of the past eight years. Read more
Regime changes, impatience impede Sabres' player development efforts: Regime changes and an urgency to win as soon as possible have derailed the franchise’s attempt to build around centerpieces such as Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. Read more
• Now may be a good time to pay a visit to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. WGRZ’s Kevin O'Neill shares the latest happenings at the park, including a new World War II exhibit.
• This week marks National Safe Boating Week. For those looking to get out on the water soon, WKBW’s Aaron Mentkowski has some weather-related boating advice you should consider.
• Those of us spending more time outdoors during the warmer months also need to be sure to take precautions against tick bites. For Lyme Disease Awareness Month, Lyme WNY is sharing information about the dangers of the disease and how to prevent it, WIVB’s Abby Fridmann reports.
• Although the recent hot temperatures might have you ready to plant your greenhouse purchases, it still might be a little too early to put them in the ground. In WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, Jackie Albarella explains how you should acclimate your plants to the outdoors before giving them a permanent home.
